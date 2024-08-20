Centre asks UPSC to cancel lateral entry advertisement, says process to be reviewed to add quotas

Two days after the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) issued advertisements for lateral recruitment into government service for 45 posts of Joint Secretary, Director and Deputy Secretary levels, government moved to cancel these planned recruitments, citing lack of quotas for Scheduled Castes and Tribes. Later in the day, the UPSC issued a notification cancelling the recruitments as advertised, citing a request by “the requisitioning authority”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for the Department of Personnel and Training, Jitendra Singh wrote to the chairperson of the UPSC, Priti Sudan on August 20 asking that the advertisements be withdrawn and plans for recruitment cancelled, with norms for recruitment from outside the government reviewed keeping equity and social justice in mind.

This follows not just protests by the Opposition against the move, but NDA ally Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) declaring that entry into government service without quotas set aside for Scheduled Castes and Tribes was “unacceptable”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The text of Singh’s letter, stating that harvesting talent from outside the government had been a recommendation of the Second Administrative Reforms Commission (ARC), set up under the UPA government in 2005, and the Sixth Pay Commission (2013), adds that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi such entries into government have to be aligned with social justice.

The letter also goes on to say that under the Modi government, what had been an ad-hoc process of lateral entry in the past was being made transparent, a departure from the previous UPA government.

The letter acknowledges that provisions for the reservation aspect of appointments were not present in the advertisements for the recruitments and hence these needed to be reviewed and reformed, and the current advertisements be cancelled.

ADVERTISEMENT

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, who had a day back defended the advertisements for lateral entries, said that the instructions from DoPT to cancel the advertisements showed that “on the point of reservations, the Prime Minister is always seen standing with the poor. In this decision, the Prime Minister is seen standing with SCs/STs and OBCs.”

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the decision by the government to review the process of lateral entry and apply the principle of reservation there was “a reflection of Prime Minister Modi’s commitment to the constitution of Babasaheb Ambedkar.”

Maharashtra Badlapur sexual assault: Amid massive protests, government sets SIT probe; three police officials suspended

The management of a school at Badlapur in Maharashtra’s Thane district has suspended its principal and two staffers in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of two girls, while angry parents of the school children have been staging a blockade since August 20 morning at the local railway station seeking stringent action against the accused.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government ordered the suspension of three police officials, including a senior police inspector, for alleged dereliction of duty in probing the sexual abuse of two girls at a school in Badlapur amid massive protests.

“The orders of immediate suspension of the senior police inspector, assistant sub-inspector and head constable attached to Badlapur police station for the dereliction of duty have been issued,” Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis posted on X.

The State government ordered the setting up of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident. Earlier in the day, Fadnavis directed the Thane Police Commissioner to prepare a proposal to try the case in a fast-track court.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Opposition parties have alleged that the parents of the victim girls were made to wait for 11 hours at Badlapur police station before taking their complaints.

Hundreds of irate parents and local citizens came onto the tracks at the Badlapur railway station around 8 a.m. and blocked the path of trains to draw the administration’s attention to their demand. The protest has affected the movement of trains on Up and Down routes since around 8 a.m.

The protest at Badlapur station in Maharashtra’s Thane district led to the diversion of 10 long-distance trains via alternate routes, the Central Railway said.

As protesters, including several women, came on railway tracks and blocked traffic, local train services between Ambernath and Karjat stations were suspended from 10:10 a.m.

The protest turned violent as agitators vandalised the school, where the alleged incident occurred last week, and also indulged in stone-pelting at the Badlapur railway station, police said.

At least 10 mail-express trains, including Solapur-CSMT Vande Bharat Express, were diverted via Karjat-Panvel-Thane stations, said Swapnil Nila, chief public relations officer (CRPO) of Central Railway.

Sikkim landslide damages NHPC power project building

A landslide damaged six houses and a building of the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) at the site of its Teesta-V hydropower station in Sikkim’s Gangtok district on August 20.

The power station, damaged by the glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) in October 2023, has been under construction.

Officials said the incident occurred at about 7.30 a.m. at Balutar, the site of the 510 MW Teesta Stage V project near Singtam town.

“The landslide damaged a structure they (the NHPC) call the GIS building, and six houses, whose occupants were evacuated to safety. The Singtam-Dikchu Road was cut off but an alternative passage has been cleared for communication,” Gangtok District Collector Tushar G. Nikhare told The Hindu.

The evacuees were shifted to the NHPC’s guest house, designated as a relief camp.

“We have asked the Border Roads Organisation to start restoration work on the damaged road, and the Department of Mines and Geology to study the landslide, a fresh one, and suggest short-term and long-term solutions,” Nikhare said.

A spokesperson of the NHPC said a technical team from Delhi was expected to reach the landslide spot, assess the damage, and recommend restoration measures.

Kolkata rape and murder case: Supreme Court says incident final straw, forms task force to frame protocol for doctors’ safety

The Supreme Court on August 20 said the “horrific” rape and murder of a junior doctor at the State-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata was the last straw and “the nation cannot wait for another rape and murder in order to bring in safety laws for medical professionals and doctors”.

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, heading a three-judge Bench, warned the West Bengal government against “unleashing” its might on protestors expressing their grief and shock at a brutal crime committed on a young doctor while she was resting in the hospital’s seminar room during a 36-hour shift on August 9.

“We are very, very concerned. Let the power of the State of West Bengal not be unleashed on peaceful protestors,” Chief Justice Chandrachud cautioned West Bengal, represented by senior advocate Kapil Sibal.

The Chief Justice reached out to the protesting doctors and medical staff to resume work, saying their concerns would be given the highest priority by the Supreme Court. The CJI said a large section of the society was hit by their ongoing nationwide agitation.

The apex court asked what the West Bengal Police were up to when a “7,000-strong” mob attacked protestors at the hospital, vandalised critical areas, possibly the crime scene too, on August 14.

The Bench perused a complaint filed by a senior resident at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, who claimed the police “ran away” when the hooligans rushed into the site and started calling out women doctors by their names to threaten them.

The court gave the State time till August 22 to file a status report on the probe into the mob attack. Meanwhile, the Bench recorded Solicitor General Tushar Mehta’s assurance on behalf of the Centre to depute the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the R.G. Kar Hospital campus.

The hearing saw Chief Justice Chandrachud question the West Bengal government on the initial attempts by the college Principal to pass off the doctor’s death as a “suicide”.

The court pointed out that the Principal, instead of facing action, has been moved out to another college. The Bench drew attention to the delay in the registration of the FIR and in handing over the body to the parents.

The Bench directed the CBI, which is currently in charge of the investigation into the crime on the orders of the Calcutta High Court, to submit its report on August 22.

Chief Justice Chandrachud condemned leaks to social media of the doctor’s name, photographs identifying her, and video clips of her body after the post-mortem.

“There is a virtual absence of safety for doctors, especially young women doctors. They have 36-hour shifts. There are no separate duty rooms for male and women doctors and personnel. We need a national protocol for safe conditions of work for doctors and medical personnel… It is not that every time there is a rape and murder, the conscience of the nation is awakened. We need a protocol not just on paper, but to be actually implemented,” Chief Justice Chandrachud said.

The Chief Justice said women medical professionals were especially vulnerable to sexual assaults. Gender violence in the medical profession was a matter of very serious concern.

The court constituted a National Task Force (NTF) to work out the modalities of safety measures which could be put in place for medical professionals.

The NTF was asked to come out with recommendations for ensuring security within hospital premises; develop infrastructure for doctors/medical professionals, including separate restrooms; technological interventions to limit access to critical areas in hospitals; CCTV cameras; provision of night transport; counselling services; conduct of crisis workshops; quarterly audits on safety norms, enhanced police presence in hospitals according to the footfall.

Day after Hema committee report, more skeletons tumble out of the closet

The version of the Hema committee report made publicly available did not take any names, but the redacted revelations were enough to revive the memories of forgotten stories of discrimination and bans in the Malayalam film industry, as well as other skeletons to tumble out of the closet.

The report, without mentioning names, specifically mentions the ordeal faced by actor Thilakan and filmmaker Vinayan in the past, as well as the dissolution of Malayalam Cine Technicians’ Association (MACTA) through a star’s interventions.

Soon after the contents of the report were revealed, old videos of Thilakan accusing the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) of banning him from cinema went viral on social media.

Vinayan as well Sonia Thilakan, daughter of the late actor, on August 20 came out publicly, lashing out at the power centres of the industry. Sonia Thilakan, who said that her father’s stand was vindicated in the report, also alleged that a leading actor had approached her on the pretext of apologising for what happened to her father.

“He wanted me to go to his room to speak to me in person. When I questioned the need for the same, he sent me messages which revealed his intentions. If someone who is not part of the industry has to face this, one can imagine what the actresses and junior artistes have to go through. The AMMA, which was quick to oust my father, could not even respond properly after the Hema committee report came out. I will also name the 15-member power group if the committee chooses to do so,” she said.

The report mentions the case of an actor who took ₹40 lakh from a producer for a movie but did not act in the movie even after three years. Later, the actor told the producer that he will act only if the director is changed. The MACTA took a stand against the actor, who got several writers, camerapersons, technicians, and directors to resign from the organisation using his influence and support from many leading actors. After this, he formed a parallel union Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) with the support of the power group in the industry. FEFKA used their influence over various actors, technicians, and producers not to work with the said director, who later filed a case with the Competition Commission of India and got a favourable verdict, with fine imposed on AMMA and FEFKA.

Vinayan, the director named in the report, said that when he was the general secretary in 2008, the industry bigwigs met in a hotel in Kochi to conspire to dissolve MACTA.

“Within two years of formation of an organisation which gave junior artistes the courage to speak up to any industry big shot, it was destroyed and an organisation which toed the lines of the power centres and sponsored by them was created,” he said, referring to FEFKA. “It was from that point that all these unwanted tendencies and ‘goondaism’ in cinema exploded. I became one of the victims of the cruel games of this power group and got banned for 12 years, just because I raised my voice against them,” said Vinayan, who also accused a current Minister of being part of the 15-member power group.

Sonia Thilakan and Vinayan demanded the State government to take concrete action based on the findings in the report.

Udaipur teenage boy stabbed by classmate cremated amid tight security; city in grip of tension

A teenage boy, who died after allegedly being stabbed by his classmate at a government school in Udaipur, was cremated on August 20 amid tight security. The city, which witnessed communal violence on August 16 after the incident, was in the grip of tension, with educational institutions remaining closed and a ban imposed on mobile Internet still continuing.

The body of the 15-year-old boy, Devraj, was handed over to his family after the post-mortem early on Tuesday, following which it was taken to the cremation ground in Ashok Nagar. Devraj succumbed to his injuries on Monday after battling for life for four days in the intensive care unit of Maharana Bhupal Government Hospital, where a team of specialist doctors from Jaipur monitored his treatment.

A student of Class 10 at the Government Senior Secondary School in Udaipur’s Bhatiyani Chauhatta locality, who alleged stabbed Devraj with a knife, has since been detained under the Juvenile Justice Act, and the rented house in which his family lived, stated to be constructed illegally on the Forest Department’s land, demolished.

A large number of people joined Devraj’s funeral procession, which started from his house in the morning amid tight security. Senior district administration and police officials accompanied the procession. People raised slogans demanding justice for the family in the procession and during the last rites.

Devraj’s father and cousin performed the rituals of cremation. Amid the communal tension continuing in the city, prohibitory orders banning the assembly of people remained in force and a huge police force was deployed on all major roads and at sensitive locations.

In Brief:

A Sultanpur court on August 20 took strong objection to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh skipping the hearing in a two-decade-old case and ordered police to arrest and produce him on August 28. On August 13, a non-bailable warrant was issued against Singh, SP leader Anoop Sanda, and four others, with the hearing scheduled for Tuesday. The accused however did not appear before the court.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.