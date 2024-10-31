Canadian allegations against Amit Shah ‘concerning’

Canada’s allegations against Union Home Minister Amit Shah are “concerning”, the United States said on Wednesday (October 30, 2024), noting that it would continue to consult Ottawa on the issue.

“The allegations made by the government of Canada are concerning, and we will continue to consult with the Canadian government about those allegations,” State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily news conference.

Canada’s National Security and Intelligence Adviser Nathalie Drouin and Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister David Morrison members of the national security committee of the Canadian Parliament confirmed a leaked Washington Post reports alleging that Mr. Shah was behind the campaign of targeting Khalistani separatists in Canada.

Indian, Chinese troops exchange sweets at several border points on Diwali

“Troops of India and China exchanged sweets at several border points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on the occasion of Diwali on Thursday (October 31, 2024),” Army sources said.

The traditional practice was observed a day after both countries completed the disengagement at two friction points at Demchok and Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh, bringing a fresh thaw in the Sino-Indian ties.

“The exchange of sweets between members of the troops of India and China took place at several border points along the LAC on the occasion of Diwali,” an Army source told PTI.

IPL Retentions 2025: KL Rahul, Pant, Shreyas head to auctions, Dhoni retained by CSK

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is retained, but Rishabh Pant is not. Andre Russell is retained, but Shreyas Iyer is not. Rajat Patidar is retained, K.L. Rahul is not.

The suspense over player retention ahead of the Indian Premier League’s (IPL’s) player retentions ahead of next month’s big player auction was over on Thursday (October 31, 2024) evening with the official list of retentions having been announced.

In all, 46 players were retained by their respective franchises from a maximum of 60 slots available. It means that the player auction will see a maximum of 204 spots up for grab next month.

As expected – and reported by The Hindu earlier – Pant, Shreyas Iyer and K.L. Rahul were released by their respective franchises. While Heinrich Klaasen has emerged as the most expensive retention at ₹23 crore for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Virat Kohli is the most expensive Indian to be retained at ₹21 crore by Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

PM Modi celebrates Diwali with armed forces near Indo-Pak border in Kutch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (October 31, 2024) celebrated Diwali with the personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF), Army, Navy and Air Force near the Indo-Pak border in Gujarat’s Kutch district.

“PM Modi reached Lakki Nala in Sir Creek area after landing at Koteshwar in Kutch from Ekta Nagar,” said a BSF official.

“He celebrated Diwali by offering sweets to jawans,” the official added.

In Brief:

On the eve of Deepavali, the national capital witnessed a rise in air pollution on Wednesday with as many as 10 monitoring stations in the city recording ‘very poor’ quality air. The air quality is likely to worsen further, potentially reaching ‘severe’ levels, with firecrackers already being burst in different parts of the city, violating an existing ban. In the past, too, Delhiites have burst firecrackers during Deepavali, openly flouting the ban.

