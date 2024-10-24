Canada backstabbed India, its behaviour ‘the pits’; Khalistan a criminal enterprise, says Sanjay Verma

Calling Canada’s behaviour “the pits”, India’s recalled High Commissioner Sanjay Verma says India was backstabbed and treated in a most unprofessional manner by a country that is supposed to be a friendly democracy.

He told PTI that “a handful” of supporters of Khalistan have turned the ideology into a criminal enterprise, which indulges in a range of activities such as gun-running and human trafficking and yet the Canadian authorities turn a blind eye because they comprise a vocal electoral bank for local politicians.

In an unexpected downturn of relations, Verma was declared a “person of interest” by Canada on October 13 in its investigation into the June 2023 killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen who has been declared a Khalistani terrorist by India. Before Canada could take further action, New Delhi recalled Verma and five other diplomats, who were also similarly named.

Verma, an Indian Institute of Technology graduate and a nuclear scientist, has previously served as India’s ambassador to Japan and Sudan.

Asked if he has ever seen anything like this in his 36-year diplomatic career, Verma said: “This is the pits. And, this is the most unprofessional approach to a bilateral relation. If they believe it’s large relationship for them as well, there are other diplomatic tools available in the hands of a diplomat, and those tool could have been used in order to see things falling in place...” Speaking on many other issues, Verma spoke about the genesis of the Khalistani movement in Canada, the support it has been getting from local politicians for electoral gains, and the kind of criminal activities the Khalistanis carry out in order to increase their numbers.

“A child that cries the most gets fed first by the mother. Similarly, even though they are only a handful, they shout the most and get the most attention from Canadian political backers,” he said.

Verma said that extreme hard-line Khalistanis are only about 10,000 in number, and supporters amount to perhaps 1 lakh in a Sikh population of about 8 lakh.

“To get support they intimidate common Sikhs there, including with threats such as ‘we know where your daughter is studying” Verma said.

“The Khalistanis have made Khalistan into a business in Canada. In the name of Khalistan, they do human trafficking, drug trafficking, gun-running, prostitution and all. They earn a lot of money through that and also through gurudwaras and they use part of that money for all nefarious jobs,” he said.

“All the dirty things that you can think of they are involved.” Recalling the events leading up to the diplomatic dust-up, Verma said he was at the Toronto airport on October 12 when when he received a message from the Canadian foreign ministry asking him to come to their office the same evening. Since he was flying back that evening, Verma sought time on October 13 when he went to the Global Affairs Canada (foreign ministry) office with his deputy High Commissioner.

“After a bit of conversation they told me that I along with five other Indian diplomats and officials, are ‘persons of interest’ in the inquiry of killing of Nijjar. And, therefore there was a request to waive off my diplomatic immunity as well as diplomatic immunity of my colleagues, so that we could be interrogated by RCMP which is this Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the investigating agency there. So, I took that as a message,” Verma said “It doesn’t happen in diplomacy. Generally speaking, there will be some kind of messaging to start with. I didn’t get that either. And, all of a sudden this was handed over to us. So, I would say this demonstrates the distrust, this demonstrates a kind of backstabbing that was done to us by our very professional colleagues in Canada,” he said in the first detailed account of the traumatic hours before he and his colleagues had to pack up in a hurry and leave Canada.

“Both are democracies, both are countries of rule of law. We have a huge diasporic interest in Canada. We are good trading partners, investment partners, etc. So, we had been doing well in the overall canvas of our bilateral relations. And, this came to me as a shock,” he added.

Asked how he took the developments, Verma said: “My face did not betray any emotion, not even a wrinkle of worry.. I was happy about the fact that I did not give them a sense of feeling that this man was sad, or that I was afraid.”

Delhi L-G Saxena expresses regret, says no one told him court nod was required to cut trees

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) and DDA ex-officio chairperson V.K. Saxena, who described himself as a “committed environmentalist and conservationist”, said no one told him that the permission of the Supreme Court was required before felling trees.

The revelation was part of a personal affidavit filed by the L-G in the Supreme Court explaining the circumstances leading to the illegal felling of valuable trees by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in the protected ridge area as part of widening access to the Central Armed Police Forces Institute of Medical Sciences (CAPFIMS) in Maidangarhi.

Petitioners who approached the Supreme Court had alleged that the trees were chopped down on the orders of the L-G, who had visited the site on February 3.

On October 16, a three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud decided to have the L-G himself file an affidavit explaining his alleged role and what really happened on February 3.

Saxena said he had visited the CAPFIMS Hospital site on February 3 for a visual inspection. There, he had “asked the officials present at the spot to expedite the work towards the completion of the project”. He explained that the hospital project was worth ₹2,200 crore of public money and was meant to provide medical facilities to the paramilitary forces serving the nation.

On the way back from the hospital site, the L-G said he had also stopped at the road-widening site. “No one present at the site on the date of the visit brought to the notice of the deponent [L-G] the legal requirement of obtaining permission from the Supreme Court for felling the trees,” the L-G submitted in the affidavit.

Saxena said his instructions to the officials were to expedite the work and not, by any stretch of imagination, bypass the mandate of the law. “The direction to expedite the project was given on the bona fide belief that only the permission from the Department of Forest and Wildlife, Delhi government was required… The deponent was also not aware nor made aware that further permission was required from the Supreme Court,” the affidavit said.

The L-G said he “deeply regretted” the “unfortunately” felling of trees by the DDA without the permission of the apex court. The affidavit said the identification of the erring officials, their suspension and disciplinary inquiry have been done. Criminal action also has been set in motion at the Saket court.

However, the L-G said the officials might have misunderstood the approvals. “Though a mistake, the work done by them was bona fide in the interest of public good,” the L-G said.

Saxena said DDA Vice-Chairman Subhasish Panda, against whom contempt proceedings are pending in the top court, was not present at the site on February 3. Saxena said there was no lapse on the part of Panda and urged the court to discharge the latter from the contempt proceedings.

The affidavit said the timber of the felled trees was currently in the possession of the office of the Deputy Conservator of Forest (South), Karni Shooting Range, Tughlaqabad, New Delhi since September 17, 2024.

The L-G denied reports that 1,100 trees were cut in total for the road-widening project. He said 174 were axed in the non-forest area and 468 were felled in the forest part. As part of remedial measures, the L-G said 1,000 trees of six-foot height were planted in Project Kalindi Aviral of Tamuna flood plain by the DDA.

Other steps include the DDA assuring 185 acres in Mohammadpur Mazri, Mubarakpur Dabas and Kirari Suleman Nagar (Patti Nithari) to plant 100 new trees for every tree felled.

Madhabi Buch fails to appear before PAC, meeting postponed

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch on Thursday skipped the meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) citing personal reasons. Chairman and Congress leader K. C. Venugopal adjourned the meeting after informing the members of Buch’s absence. The BJP members who had earlier questioned Venugopal’s decision to summon her, met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to register their protest.

The BJP MPs contended that Venugopal had not consulted them before summoning Buch, and did not inform them, in time, about her absence from Thursday’s meeting.

Speaking to the reporters after the adjournment, Venugopal said, “Today, morning at 9:30 (am), we got a communication from the SEBI chairperson and other members that because of a personal exigency, she is unable to travel to Delhi.”

He further added that skipping the meeting could be considered as a contempt against legislative bodies, but being “a lady” we allowed her. Meanwhile, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, who is part of the panel, accused Venugopal of taking suo motu decisions.

The committee’s decision to include the performance review of regulatory bodies established by legislation in its agenda invited no protest, it was circulated and notified by the Lok Sabha secretariat.

However, Venugopal’s decision to call Buch triggered a war of words, since it was seen as a political move to bring back the Hindenburg allegations at the centre stage.

In January 2023, the Hindenburg Research had alleged “stock price manipulation” by the Adani group. On March 2, 2023, the Supreme Court asked SEBI to complete the probe of the allegations made in the report within two months to find whether stock price manipulation and other financial irregularities had taken place. On August 10 this year, the Hindenburg Research released another report, alleging that SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch had a stake in obscure offshore entities used in what it alleged was the Adani money syphoning scandal.

Earlier, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, a member of the panel, wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against Venugopal, accusing the senior Congress leader of raking up “non-existent” issues to defame the central government and “destabilise” the country’s financial structure and economy.

Accusing Venugopal of “unconstitutional and disdainful” conduct, Dubey claimed the Congress leader’s conduct is guided by political motivations as voters compelled his party to sit in the opposition benches following the Lok Sabha polls.

Claiming that unverified allegations by a foreign company such as Hindenburg against Buch were part of such a campaign, he alleged that the ‘India Chapter’ of this toolkit has become active.

Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea alleging contempt of demolition order by three States

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a plea alleging contempt of its order on demolition of properties by the authorities in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

A Bench headed by Justice B.R. Gavai and comprising Justices P.K. Mishra and K.V. Viswanathan said it was not inclined to entertain the plea filed by the petitioner who was not directly or indirectly related to the alleged act.

“We don’t want to open a pandora box,” said the Bench. The court said it will hear those affected by the demolition of properties. The petitioner alleged that authorities in Haridwar, Jaipur and Kanpur had demolished properties in contempt of the apex court’s order which had said that demolitions would not be carried out without its permission.

The top court had earlier reserved its verdict on a batch of petitions raising the plea that properties, including those belonging to persons accused of crimes, were being demolished in several States.

The apex court had said in its September 17 order, which barred demolitions till October 1 without its permission, that it would continue till it decides the matter.

However, it had clarified that its order would not be applicable to unauthorised structures on public roads, footpaths, railways lines or public places like water bodies etc.

Supreme Court directs against coercive action against journalist booked in Uttar Pradesh

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed for no coercive steps against a journalist in connection with four FIRs registered against her in Uttar Pradesh. A bench headed by Justices B R Gavai, P K Mishra and K V Viswanathan issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government seeking its response on a petition filed by journalist Mamta Tripathi, who sought the FIRs to be quashed.

Tripathi claimed the FIRs were politically motivated and frivolously filed with an attempt to stifle the freedom of press. According to Tripathi, the FIRs were in relation to certain tweets posted by her.

While hearing her plea, the bench said, “It is directed that no coercive steps be taken against the petitioner (Tripathi) in connection with the subject articles.” The case will be heard after four weeks.

Senior advocate Siddharth Dave, who appeared for Tripathi, argued that a journalist, namely, Abhishek Upadhyay had earlier approached the apex court seeking quashing of an FIR against him for a news report on the “caste dynamics of the general administration” in the state.

Dave, referring to the SC order on Upadhyay’s plea, said he was a co-accused in one of these FIRs lodged against Tripathi and on his petition, the top court had earlier in October protected him from any coercive steps.

The top court in Upadhyay’s case said only because writings of a journalist were perceived as a criticism of the government, criminal cases should not be slapped against the writer.

It is pure harassment, said Dave, adding the FIRs had been registered against journalists merely for their posts on X. In her plea filed through advocate Amarjit Singh Bedi, Tripathi said the four FIRs were lodged at Ayodhya, Amethi, Barabanki and Lucknow, respectively.

“The FIRs are politically motivated and attempts are being made to scuttle the freedom of press by lodging frivolous FIRs against the petitioner,” the plea stated.

It said the petitioner, through her stories, attempted to point out the facts and reported events that had transpired in the state of Uttar Pradesh. “However, the same has not gone down well within the powerhouse of administration and frivolous FIRs have been filed against her,” the plea said.

According to the petitioner, multiple FIRs had been lodged to create a “chilling effect” and deter her from raising questions on the functioning of the incumbent government.

“It is submitted that a free press is the fourth pillar of democracy and cannot be prevented from publishing facts, opinion, and analysis howsoever unpalatable to the ruling establishment,” the plea said.

Referring to Article 19(1)(a) (freedom of speech and expression), the petitioner said the protection available here to journalists reinforced that criticism of a government policy couldn’t form the basis of FIRs. The FIRs were stated be a clear attempt to misuse the law enforcement machinery of the state to silence the her voice.

All INDIA bloc candidates to fight Uttar Pradesh bypolls on ‘cycle’ symbol

INDIA bloc candidates will contest all nine seats in the upcoming bypolls on his party’s election symbol cycle, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav announced.

He said the alliance’s decision was not informed by any seat-sharing math but its pursuit of victory.

“Congress and Samajwadi Party are united and stand shoulder to shoulder for a big victory. India bloc is going to write a new chapter of victory in this by-election,” Yadav said in a post on X.

“With this unprecedented cooperation and support, every worker of ‘INDIA bloc’ on all 9 assembly seats is filled with new energy with the resolve to win,” he added.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that the coming election will be fought for the protection of the country’s Constitution, peace, and the honour of “Pichchde (backwards), Dalit and Alpsankhyak (Minorities).”

Bypolls will be held on November 13 for nine seats — Katehari (Ambedkar Nagar), Karhal (Mainpuri), Meerapur (Muzaffarnagar), Ghaziabad, Majhawan (Mirzapur), Sishamau (Kanpur city), Khair (Aligarh), Phulpur (Prayagraj), and Kundarki (Moradabad).

Eight of these seats fell vacant after their MLAs were elected as MPs in the Lok Sabha, while a bypoll is being held on the Sisamau seat due to the disqualification of SP MLA Irfan Solanki, who was convicted in a criminal case.

The Election Commission has announced a by-election on nine seats, leaving out Milkipur (Ayodhya). The last date for filing nominations is October 25. The SP has already declared its candidates from Karhal, Sisamau, Phulpur, Milkipur, Katehari, Majahawan and Meerapur. Counting of votes will take place on November 23.

Supreme Court seeks Centre’s response on plea by woman who left Islam to be governed by secular law

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to respond to a plea by a Kerala-based woman, born a Muslim but now a non-believer, to be governed by the secular statute of Indian Succession Act of 1925 rather than the sharia law.

Appearing before a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, Shafiya PM, represented by advocate Prashant Padmanabhan, said the fundamental right to religion under Article 25 of the Constitution includes both the right to believe and not to believe.

Chief Justice Chandrachud remarked that the 1925 specifically did not include Muslims within its ambit.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Union government, said the prayer in the petition came within the legislative domain as it could be realised only with an amendment in the 1925 Act.

Nevertheless, the court asked the government to file a response to the petition.

The petition filed by Padmanabhan for Safiya said the apex court had emphasised on the “fundamental postulate of secularism which treats all religions on an even platform and allows to each individual the fullest liberty to believe or not to believe”.

Padmanabhan submitted that a person who leaves her faith should not incur any disability or a disqualification in matters of inheritance or other important civil rights. The petition said a person born a Muslim is governed by the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act, 1937.

“Persons who do not want to be governed by the Muslim Personal Law must be allowed to be governed by the secular law of the country, viz, the Indian Succession Act, 1925 both in the case of intestate and testamentary succession,” the petition said.

Safiya, who is general Secretary of Ex-Muslims of Kerala, said that a person who leaves her faith in Islam, is ousted from her community and not entitled for any inheritance right in her parental property.

“The petitioner wishes to get a declaration that she shall not be governed by Muslim Personal Law for any of the matters listed in Sections 2 or 3 of the Muslim Personal Law [Shariat] Application Act, 1937, but there is no provision either in the Act or in the Rules wherein she can obtain such a certificate. There is a clear vacuum in the statute which can be plugged by judicial interpretation,” the petition noted.

It noted that the legal vacuum would leave the petitioner with no recourse to succeed to her parental property even if she officially got a no-religion, no-caste certificate from an authority.

In Brief:

Sharad Pawar-led NCP releases first list of 45 candidates; Yugendra Pawar to contest from Baramati

Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP) on Thursday announced the candidature of Yugendra Pawar against his uncle and Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar from Baramati as the party came out with its first list of 45 candidates for the Assembly elections. Yugendra is the son of Ajit Pawar’s younger brother Shrinivas. Others in the NCP (SP) list included its state chief Jayant Patil (Islampur), Jitendra Awhad (Mumbra-Kalwa), Anil Deshmukh (Katol), Harshvardhan Patil (Indapur) and late R.R. Patil’s son Rohit Patil who is making a debut (Tasgaon-Kavthemahankal).

Army porter killed, 3 soldiers among 5 injured in terror attack in J&K’s Baramulla

A porter was killed and five others, including three soldiers, were injured on Thursday when terrorists attacked an Army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulmarg area, officials said. They said the terrorists opened fire on the vehicle at Botapathri near Nagin post. The officials said a porter was killed in the attack, while four soldiers sustained injuries. The injured soldiers were rushed to a hospital, they added.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna to take oath as Chief Justice of India on November 11

Justice Sanjiv Khanna was on Thursday appointed the 51st Chief Justice of India. He will take oath on November 11, a day after incumbent Justice D.Y. Chandrachud demits office on attaining the age of 65. Justice Khanna will have a tenure of a little over six months as CJI and would demit office on May 13, 2025.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.