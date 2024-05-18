  • Former Vice-President Mohammad Hamid Ansari, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former Union Minister Murli Manohar Joshi successfully cast their votes via postal ballots from their residences on Thursday and Friday ahead of the polls scheduled in Delhi on May 25 . The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi announced that the second day of home voting facility for elderly voters and Persons with Disability (PwDs) was completed successfully. The exercise will continue till May 24. Polls are scheduled in the national capital on May 25. 
  • Election-time seizures in this Lok Sabha polls will soon cross a staggering ₹9,000 crore, the highest in any elections so far, the Election Commission (EC) said on Saturday. The poll body said that agencies have made seizures worth ₹8,889 crore so far and at ₹3,958 crore, drugs amounted to 45% of the loot. The seizures included ₹849.15 crore in cash, liquor worth ₹814.85 crore, drugs worth ₹3,958.85 crore and precious metals worth ₹1,260.33 crore. The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad, Narcotics Control Bureau and the Indian Coast Guard, in joint operations, have made three high-value seizures of drugs in just three days, amounting to ₹892 crore, the EC said in a statement.