BRICS agrees to welcome six new members, says PM Modi

August 24, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST

In a landmark decision, members of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) on August 24 declared expansion of the grouping by welcoming six new countries into the fold. Announcing the decision at the end of the 15th BRICS summit at Johannesburg, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said addition of new members would strengthen the outfit and increase confidence in the idea of multipolar world order.

Current Chair of BRICS South African President Cyril Ramaphosa presented the Johannesburg Declaration, the outcome document of the summit, and made an indirect reference to the Ukraine conflict saying the grouping’s members had sought “peaceful resolution” of disputes.

“I am happy that our teams have built consensus on the guiding principles, standards, criteria, and procedures for expansion of BRICS. On this basis we have agreed to welcome Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates into BRICS. I congratulate the leaders and the people of these countries,” Modi said, expressing confidence that together with the new members, BRICS would be able to have new dynamism and energy in its actions.

The decision to expand BRICS was taken 13 years after the organisation was last expanded with the addition of South Africa in 2010. Originally consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, BRICS was envisioned as a global-level outfit of major economies that are playing an increasingly important role in the post-Cold War world order.

Modi said India had warm relation with the six countries who were set to be the new BRICS members from next January and added, “India is trying to build consensus so that some countries that have expressed desire to join BRICS can work as partner countries.”

Ramaphosa announced that the BRICS had adopted the Johannesburg Declaration.

“We reiterate our commitment to inclusive multilateralism and upholding international law, including the purposes and principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter. We are concerned about the ongoing conflicts in many parts of the world. We stress our commitment to the peaceful resolution of differences and disputes through dialogue inclusive consultation,” Ramaphosa said. He also pointed at the growing disparity in the world which is yet to recover from the ravages of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Chess World Cup final: Carlsen beats Praggnanandhaa; lifts title

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa’s dream run in the FIDE World Cup ended at the hands of world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen, who beat him 1.5-0.5 in the tie-break in Baku on August 24 after the classical games ended in a stalemate.

The second 25+10 tie-break game ended in a draw in 22 moves as the Norwegian legend played it safe after he had won the first, displaying his end-game skills.

It was Carlsen’s first World Cup triumph, having won the World Championship five times.

Carlsen overcame a stiff challenge from his 18-year-old Indian opponent in the first tie-break game, winning it in 45 moves. He overcame the problems he encountered due to Praggnanandhaa’s enterprising play to turn the tables and seize the advantage.

The two classical games on August 22 and August 23 had ended in draws forcing the final to a tie-break. Praggnanandhaa enjoyed an incredible run in the tournament, having beaten world No.2 Hikaru Nakamura and world No.3 Fabiano Caruana to set up a final date against Carlsen.

The results in the ongoing tournament also helped Praggnanandhaa qualify for Candidates 2024 tournament, which will be held in Canada.

Praggnanandhaa, thus, became the third youngest player after the legendary Bobby Fischer and Carlsen to qualify for the Candidates tournament.

Fabiano Caruana clinched third place in the 2023 FIDE World Cup and secured a ticket to the FIDE Candidates tournament next year, after prevailing against Nijat Abasov in the tiebreaks.

Chandrayaan-3: Pragyan rover rolls out from Vikram lander

The Pragyan rover has rolled out from the Vikram lander and will now start moving around on the lunar surface, marking a successful next stage hours after Chandrayaan-3 made its historic landing on the Moon, ISRO sources said Thursday.

ISRO Chairman S. Somanath said on Thursday, that the the rover would carry out two important experiments. It has two payloads — the LASER Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) and the Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer (APXS). The objectives of the LIBS are to conduct qualitative and quantitative elemental analysis and to derive the chemical composition and infer mineralogical composition to further our understanding of the lunar surface.

The APXS will determine the elemental composition of lunar soil and rocks around the landing site. India became the fourth country to successfully land on the moon as the Chandrayaan-3’s lander module, with the rover in its belly, successfully made a soft landing on the lunar surface on Wednesday.

Article 370 abrogation hearing: ‘We cannot postulate a situation where the end justifies the means,’ says CJI

The Union government on Thursday said that the abrogation of Article 370 was required to ensure that the people of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) can avail welfare schemes of the Centre. The court was also apprised that the abrogation has permitted the people of J&K to enjoy similar rights and privileges as the rest of the country.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that the State’s sovereignty was ceded to the Union the moment the accession took place. He underscored that a merger agreement is not sine quo non for integration with the Union and said that other princely states apart from J&K had also not signed any such merger agreements.

Chief Justice D.Y Chandrachud heading the Constitution Bench said during the hearing that “we cannot postulate a situation where the ends justify the means”. Mehta had earlier apprised the Supreme Court that the Union Government has no intention to interfere with the special provisions applicable to North Eastern states or other parts of India. He made this statement following the apprehensions raised by advocate Manish Tewari about the implications of the abrogation on the prospects of States in the northeast.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre decided to strip the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir of special status and bifurcate it into two Union Territories. By abrogating Article 370, the Central Government revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Several petitions challenging the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, were referred to a Constitution Bench in 2019.

In Brief:

The 69th National Film Awards were announced on August 24 at the National Media Centre in New Delhi, with honours for films censored in the year 2021. The event is held by the Government of India’s Directorate of Film Festivals, which comes under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Hindi film ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ won the National Award for best feature film while Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon shared the best actress prize for their roles in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and ‘Mimi’, respectively. South superstar Allu Arjun was judged the best actor for the Telugu film ‘Pushpa: The Rise (Part I)’.

