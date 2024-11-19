Brazilian police arrest five officers over alleged coup plot, plans to kill President Lula da Silva and others

Brazilian police arrested five officers accused of a coup plot that included plans to overthrow the government following the 2022 elections and kill President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, authorities said.

According to the investigation, the coup plotters also planned to kill Vice-President Geraldo Alckmin and Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes. Brazilian media said the five arrested included four military and one police officer.

The police said that five arrest warrants have been carried out, as well as three search and seizure warrants along with other measures, including seizing the suspects’ passports and preventing them from contacting others.

Judge de Moraes, who authorised the arrests, said a police investigation revealed the coup plot involved military personnel trained in the Army’s Special Forces and a retired high-ranking official. “The objective was to prevent the inauguration of the legitimately elected government and undermine the free exercise of democracy and the authority of Brazil’s judiciary,” judge de Moraes said in the order.

“These actions, peaking between November and December 2022, were part of a broader plan to carry out a coup d’état,” he added. The developments on Tuesday followed statements by two top Brazilian military leaders who declared to police earlier in 2024 that former President Jair Bolsonaro presented them a plan for him to remain in power after the 2022 election, which he lost.

However, both refused and warned him they would arrest him if he tried it, according to judicial documents released in March.

The statements by the two added to the term add to Bolsonaro’s legal woes as prosecutors seek to find links between the far-right leader and the January 8, 2023 riots that trashed government buildings in the capital Brasilia one week after Lula’s inauguration.

G-20 summit: EAM Jaishankar, Chinese FM Wang discuss resumption of direct flights, return of journalists, tourists and pilgrims

A month after India and China announced that they would disengage their troops along the Line of Actual Control, the two countries have agreed to discuss the “next steps” in their relationship, including the resumption of direct flights, visas, journalist permissions, river-data sharing and the return of Indian pilgrims to Kailash Mansarovar.

This announcement was made after External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Rio de Janeiro on Monday, their first interaction since the LAC disengagement agreement on October 21, and a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Russia.

“The Ministers recognised that the disengagement in our border areas had contributed to the maintenance of peace and tranquillity,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Tuesday. “It was agreed that a meeting of the Special Representatives and of the Foreign Secretary-Vice Minister mechanism will take place soon,” it added, referring to talks on the boundary question between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Wang, as well as between Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and his counterpart.

Writing is on wall but is HM Shah reading it: Congress’s dig over 11 MLAs ‘skipping’ NDA meet in Manipur

The Congress on Tuesday took a swipe at the BJP over some MLAs of the ruling NDA reportedly skipping a meeting called by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, saying the writing on the wall is clear and asked whether Home Minister Amit Shah is reading it.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh also asked how long will the “excruciating agony” of the people of Manipur continue like this.

Noting that the Manipur Assembly has 60 MLAs, Ramesh said that on Monday night, the CM of Manipur called a meeting in Imphal of all MLAs belonging to the NDA.

“Other than him, only 26 showed up. Of these 26, 4 belong to the NPP whose National President has already written to the BJP National President withdrawing support to the present CM,” he said.

“The writing on the wall is clear. But is the grand sutradhar of Manipur -- the Union Home Minister, to whom the PM has abdicated and outsourced all responsibility for the state -- reading it?” Ramesh said in his post on X.

Meanwhile, the Manipur Chief Minister’s Secretariat has served notices to 11 MLAs, including ministers, for not attending a meeting convened by Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh on Monday to discuss the law-and-order situation in the State.

The MLAs asked to explain their absence included Kshetrigao’s Sheikh Noorul Hassan of the National People’s Party (NPP), which withdrew support to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government on Sunday.

The NPP, too, served show-cause notices to three of its seven MLAs for attending the meeting despite the party having withdrawn its support from the Biren Singh-led government on Sunday. These MLAs are Mayanglambam Rameswhar Singh representing the Kakching constituency, Thongam Shanti Singh (Moirang), and Irengbam Nalini Devi (Oinam).

“Our Tamenglong MLA, Janghemlung Panmei did not attend the meeting but someone faked his signature to show he was present,” an Imphal Valley-based NPP leader told The Hindu.

Meta to appeal against CCI’s ₹213 crore penalty

After the Competition Commission imposed a ₹213-crore penalty on Meta in relation to WhatsApp privacy policy, the company said it disagreed with the watchdog’s decision and plans to appeal.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday imposed a penalty of ₹213.14 crore on social media major Meta for unfair business ways with respect to WhatsApp privacy policy update done in 2021.

“We disagree with the Competition Commission of India’s decision and plan to appeal,” a Meta spokesperson said on Tuesday, reacting to the CCI fining WhatsApp ₹212 crore for changes to its privacy policy in 2021.

India’s competition watchdog imposed a penalty of ₹213.14 crore on the social media giant for unfair business ways with respect to WhatsApp privacy policy update done in 2021. Besides, the competition watchdog has directed Meta to cease and desist from anti-competitive practices.

Meta and WhatsApp have also been asked to implement certain behavioural remedies within a defined timeline to address the anti-competition issues, according to a CCI order.

Starting from January 2021, WhatsApp notified users about updates to its terms of service and privacy policies.

The in-app notification, effective from February 8, 2021, stated that users were required to accept these terms, including expanded scope of data collection as well as mandatory data sharing with Meta companies, to continue using WhatsApp.

Under the previous privacy policy dated August 25, 2016, WhatsApp users were given the option to decide whether they wanted to share their data with Facebook, the release said.

“However, with the latest policy update in 2021, WhatsApp made data sharing with Meta mandatory for all users, removing the earlier option to opt-out. As a result, users had to accept the new terms, which include data sharing with Meta, in order to continue using the platform,” it added.

The watchdog has concluded that the 2021 policy update by WhatsApp on a “take-it-or-leave-it” basis constitutes an imposition of unfair condition under the Competition Act, as it compels all users to accept expanded data collection terms and sharing of data within Meta Group without any opt out.

“Given the network effects and lack of effective alternatives, the 2021 update forces users to comply, undermining their autonomy, and constitutes an abuse of Meta’s dominant position. Accordingly, the Commission finds that Meta (through WhatsApp) has contravened Section 4(2)(a)(i) of the Act,” it said.

Further, CCI said that sharing of WhatsApp users’ data between Meta companies for purposes other than providing WhatsApp Service creates an entry barrier for the rivals of Meta and thus, results in denial of market access in the display advertisement market.

According to the regulator, Meta has engaged in leveraging its dominant position in the OTT messaging apps through smartphones to protect its position in the online display advertising market in contravention of the competition law.

CCI has barred WhatsApp from sharing data collected on its platform with other Meta companies or Meta company products for advertising purposes for five years and the debarment period will start from the date of receipt of this order.

With respect to sharing of WhatsApp user data for purposes other than advertising, the regulator said WhatsApp’s policy should include a detailed explanation of the user data shared with other Meta companies or Meta company Products.

“This explanation should specify the purpose of data sharing, linking each type of data to its corresponding purpose,” it said.

The watchdog also said that sharing of user data collected on WhatsApp with other Meta companies or Meta company products for purposes other than for providing WhatsApp services shall not be made a condition for users to access WhatsApp Service in India.

Regarding sharing of WhatsApp user data for purposes other than for providing WhatsApp services, CCI said all users in India (including users who have accepted 2021 update) will be provided with the choice to manage such data sharing by way of an opt-out option prominently through an in-app notification.

Also, the regulator has asked for the option to review and modify their choice with respect to such sharing of data through a prominent tab in settings of WhatsApp application, and all future policy updates should comply with these requirements.

Putin signs new Russian nuclear doctrine after Biden’s arms decision for Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed a revised nuclear doctrine declaring that a conventional attack on Russia by any nation that is supported by a nuclear power will be considered a joint attack on his country.

Putin’s endorsement of the new nuclear deterrent policy comes on the 1,000th day after he sent troops into Ukraine, on February 24, 2022. It follows U.S. President Joe Biden’s decision to let Ukraine strike targets inside Russia with U.S.-supplied longer-range missiles.

The signing of the doctrine, which says that any massive aerial attack on Russia could trigger a nuclear response, demonstrates Putin’s readiness to tap the country’s nuclear arsenal to force the West to back down as Moscow presses a slow-moving offensive in Ukraine.

Asked whether the updated doctrine was deliberately issued on the heels of Biden’s decision, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the document was published “in a timely manner” and that Putin instructed the government to update it earlier this year so that it is “in line with the current situation.”

Putin first announced changes in the nuclear doctrine in September, when he chaired a meeting discussing the proposed revisions. Russia’s President has previously warned the U.S. and other NATO allies that allowing Ukraine to use Western-supplied longer-range weapons to hit Russian territory would mean that Russia and NATO are at war.

The updated doctrine states that an attack against Russia by a non-nuclear power with the “participation or support of a nuclear power” will be seen as their “joint attack on the Russian Federation.” It adds that Russia could use nuclear weapons in response to a nuclear strike or a conventional attack posing a “critical threat to sovereignty and territorial integrity” of Russia and its ally Belarus, a vague formulation that leaves broad room for interpretation.

It does not specify whether such an attack would necessarily trigger a nuclear response. It mentions the “uncertainty of scale, time and place of possible use of nuclear deterrent” among the key principles of the nuclear deterrence. The document also notes that aggression against Russia by a member of a military bloc or coalition is viewed as “an aggression by the entire bloc,” a clear reference to NATO.

At the same time, it spells out conditions for using nuclear weapons in greater detail compared with previous versions of the doctrine, noting they could be used in case of a massive air attack involving ballistic and cruise missiles, aircraft, drones and other flying vehicles.

The wide formulation appears to significantly broaden the triggers for possible nuclear weapons use compared with the previous version of the document, which stated that Russia could tap its atomic arsenal if case of an attack with ballistic missiles.

Vedic-era Bharadwaj, not Wright Brothers, conceptualised first aircraft: U.P. governor

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has claimed that Vedic-era sage Bharadwaj, not the Wright Brothers, conceptualised the idea of an aircraft.

Addressing a convocation function at a university, Patel said students should study ancient Indian texts to appreciate the unparalleled research and discoveries made by their ancestors.

“The sages and scholars of ancient India made remarkable discoveries and innovations that are benefiting the world even today,” she was quoted as saying in a statement issued by Raj Bhawan.

Citing the example of Bharadwaj, the governor said, “He had conceptualised the idea of an aircraft, but the credit for its invention was given to another nation, and it is now recognised as the invention of the Wright Brothers.”

She made the speech at the 9th convocation of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University in Lucknow on Monday. Bharadwaj, a prominent ‘rishi’ from the Vedic age, is mentioned in both the Hindu epics Ramayana and Mahabharata.

Orville and Wilbur Wright, together known as the Wright Brothers, are credited with flying the first self-propelled aircraft on December 17, 1903, in North Carolina, USA. However, some BJP leaders have argued that the concept of a flying machine is demonstrated in the ‘Pushpak Vimana’ described in the Ramayana.

Interestingly, a research paper presented at the 102nd Indian Science Congress in 2015 claimed that Shivkar Bapuji Talpade had flown a flying machine over Chowpatty in 1895, eight years before the Wright Brothers.

The paper also claimed that aeroplanes existed in India 7,000 years ago and were capable of travelling between countries and even planets. The paper, presented by a retired principal of a pilot training institute, attracted sharp criticism from some scientists who argued that it undermined the primacy of empirical evidence, which is the foundation of the 102-year-old Congress.

At the convocation, Patel urged universities to encourage students to delve into ancient Indian texts to appreciate the unparalleled research and discoveries made by their ancestors and described these texts as “true treasure troves of wisdom.”

Referring to the Rampur Raza Library, she highlighted its priceless collection of ancient books and artwork, some of which remain vibrant to this day, the statement said.

“The colours used in these illustrations, derived from natural vegetation, have not deteriorated over time,” Patel said. The governor also instructed universities to facilitate the study of these ancient texts and translate them into various languages to ensure this knowledge reaches a wider audience, the statement added.

She remarked that India, the land of Buddha, has always chosen the path of peace over conflict, and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is achieving new milestones in education and research.

Patel further stated that with a population of 1.4 billion, India is being “skilfully” guided by the Prime Minister, whose policies have elevated the nation’s stature on the global stage.

The governor highlighted the substantial funds allocated for education in the current budget and urged universities to undertake projects in this direction and ensure that their benefits reach the students.

She also noted that the universities of Uttar Pradesh are performing well in national and international rankings. The universities’ placements in the NAAC and NIRF rankings show that “even better results can be achieved with hard work,” she added.

In Brief:

Russian President Vladimir Putin may visit India next year, diplomatic sources said on Tuesday. The two sides are looking at the possibility of the visit but nothing has been finalised, they said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited the Russian President to visit India when the two leaders held talks in Moscow in July. On July 8, 2024 Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Moscow and as the optics of Modi’s visit and his embrace of Russian President Putin raised eyebrows in Washington and Kyiv, India rejected concerns about its ties with Russia. PM Modi raised the Ukraine conflict ahead of the annual summit at the Kremlin. “I believe there is no peace on the battlefield and solutions to the war can only be found through dialogue,” Modi said to Putin at the beginning of their formal talks on July 9.

The government has convened a customary all-party meeting on Sunday (November 24, 2024) ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a post on X on Tuesday that the meeting has been convened on November 24 morning “in view of the coming Winter session of Parliament.” The session begins on November 25 and concludes on December 20.

