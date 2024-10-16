Bomb threat to flights: Mumbai Police detain minor from Chhattisgarh

A 17-year-old teenager from Chhattisgarh was detained for allegedly posting bomb threat messages on the social media handle of Indian Airlines, causing flights disruption, the Bandra Police said on Wednesday.

After tracing the operator of X handle, who posted threat messages, police summoned the boy for questioning. The Mumbai Police informed his father to bring his son to Mumbai for the bomb threat investigation. He was presented before the Juvenile Justice Board, Dongri and sent to remand custody till October 24.

Citing the motive, Zone 8 Deputy Commissioner Police Maneesh Kalwaniya said, “Prima facie the motive appears to be a financial dispute. The boy, who made threats under the fake ID, wanted to implicate another person identified as Fazluddin Nirban, with whom he had dispute over business, involving money.” Kalwaniya said the minor was detained, whereas Mr. Nirban (30) was arrested for interrogation. The minor is a 11th grade dropout and runs a small shop in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh.

On Monday, bomb threats were posted on Indigo and Air India’s X handle, raising security concerns. The two IndiGo international flights (Mumbai to Muscat and Mumbai to Jeddah) were delayed and Air India flight from Mumbai to New York (AI 119 ) was diverted.

The bomb threats were made under the handle — @fazluddin69 and @fazluddin27077. The threat post mentioned — IndiGo 6E1275 (Mumbai to Muscat), IndiGo 6E57 (Mumbai to Jeddah), and Air India AI-119 (Mumbai to New York) has six kg of RDX and six terrorists. Two FIRs have been filed and the minor was booked under Sections 125, 351(4), 313(1)(b) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 3(1)(d) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and Sections 13(a)(b) 16 of the Prevention of Unlawful Activities Act by the Sahar police station, Mumbai.

Indian Airlines continued to receive bomb threats on Wednesday, with Akasa Air flight (QP1335) from Bengaluru to Delhi to be the latest in the list. About 184 passengers boarded the flight. On Tuesday, a SpiceJet flight — Darbhanga to Mumbai, Akasa flight — Kolkata to Mumbai, Mumbai to Singapore, and Riyadh to Mumbai also received bomb threats. At least 20 flights since Monday (October 14, 2024) have been diverted or delayed due to bomb hoax messages. Kilwanya said a third FIR was filed related to Spice Jet bomb threat on Wednesday.

As per the preliminary investigation, the police did not find any links or patterns between these bomb threat messages. However, they were in touch with airport authorities and further investigation was on.

Omar Abdullah sworn in as new CM of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir; Surinder Kumar Choudhary to be his deputy

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah was sworn in as J&K’s new Chief Minister and Surinder Kumar Choudhary, a prominent face from the Jammu region, as Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) during a swearing-in ceremony presided over by J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in Srinagar on Wednesday.

A total of five legislators, including Satish Sharma, Sakina Yatoo, Javid Dar, Surinder Kumar Choudhary and Javid Rana, were sworn-in for the Council of Ministers at Srinagar’s Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC). Choudhary had defeated BJP leader Ravinder Raina from Jammu’s Nowshera constituency.

It’s the second term of Abdullah as Chief Minister after 2009. He has also earned the distinction of becoming the first and relatively weak Chief Minister of UT of J&K, after the Centre ended the region’s ‘special status’ in 2019 and granted more powers to the L-G.

“I was the last Chief Minister to serve a full six-year term. Now I’ll be the first Chief Minister of the Union territory of J&K. The last distinction, as in the one of serving six years, I’m quite happy about. Being a CM of a Union Territory is a different matter altogether. It has its own challenges. I hope that the status of a Union Territory is a temporary one,” Abdullah said, just ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.

The Union Territory (UT) of J&K has just 10 Ministerial berths, including Chief Minister. None of the six Congress legislators took oath. “None of the elected members took oath before J&K L-G Sinha. It is a mark of our protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not restoring Statehood to J&K,” Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Congress legislative party leader, said.

Meanwhile, several leaders of the INDIA bloc attended the swearing ceremony in Srinagar. Top leaders of the Congress, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi, were present during the swearing in ceremony. Besides, Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat were also present. Members of Parliament Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and Supriya Sule also attended the ceremony.

U.P. government to bring in a law against spitting and mixing human waste in food items

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to introduce a stringent law against the contamination of food and beverages with spit or any other human or other non-edible waste, making it a cognisable and non-bailable offence, according to an official statement.

Emphasising the importance of ensuring the sanctity of food and maintaining confidence among the public, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, addressing a high-level meeting with senior officials on Tuesday, said, “A strict law must be enacted.” Sources indicated that the State Cabinet will pass two ordinances on this issue in the next few days.

The proposed law would mandate surveillance and monitoring of food establishments, as well as the public identification of their owners. It would also make it compulsory for all food traders to provide details of the personnel working in their establishments to the local police. If any employee in any food establishment is confirmed to be an “intruder” or an “illegal foreign national”, strict action is to be taken against them under the proposed law.

Referring to recent cases in Saharanpur, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddh Nagar, the CM said that there had been incidents of adulteration by mixing human waste and non-edible dirty things into food items like juice, dal, and roti. “Such incidents are gruesome and adversely affect the health of the common man. It also adversely affects social harmony. Such nefarious attempts cannot be accepted at all,” he said.

Calling for continuous monitoring in the kitchens and dining rooms of food establishments by making the installation of an adequate number of CCTV cameras mandatory, Adityanath said that every consumer should have the right to know necessary information about the food and beverage service providers and vendors. “For this, it should be made mandatory for the seller to put a signboard at the establishment. It should also be made mandatory for all the personnel working in the food establishment to bear identity cards,” he said, adding that the proposed law should include a provision for stringent punishment against those who hide their identity by changing their names and giving wrong information.

Samsung workers unanimously vote to end strike, agree to return to work from October 17

Almost 1,000 striking workers from Samsung India’s Sriperumbudur plant unanimously voted to end the 38-day strike at Samsung’s Sriperumbudur plant near Chennai. Following this, workers announced that they will return to work on October 17, 2024, but added this is contingent on company’s management honouring the consent advice reached by the two parties at the tripartite meeting on Tuesday.

Members of the Samsung India Workers Union (SIWU) had gathered at a marriage hall in Kancheepuram town, to discuss the State government’s proposals at a late evening conciliation meeting at TN Labour Minister’s chambers at the Secretariat in Chennai on Tuesday.

The workers, who have formed the Samsung India Workers Union — affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Union -- have been on a month-long protest demanding a rise in wages, better working conditions, and implementation of overtime pay, aside from the recognition and registration of their Union.

Those who participated in today’s meeting included SIWU honorary President A. Soudararajan; President E. Muthukumar, General Secretary P. Ellan, treasurer Madhesh among other office bearers.

Tuesday’s meeting — the third tripartite conciliation meeting between the government, management and SIWU, led to some proposals: no punitive action against striking workers, no wage cuts for the duration of the protest, workers undertake not to take any actions prejudicial to the management, management undertakes to give a written reply to the charter of demands placed by the union.

Next tripartite meeting is slated to be held on November 7, 2024. While the demand for registration has not yet been conceded, since the matter is sub judice, the government has assured all efforts would be taken to register the union.

Demolitions in Gujarat: Supreme Court defers hearing on contempt plea against State authorities

The Supreme Court on Wednesday deferred hearing on a contempt plea against Gujarat authorities for allegedly demolishing residential and religious structures illegally in the State despite an interim stay and without its prior nod. A Bench of Justices B.R. Gavai, P.K. Mishra and K.V. Viswanathan listed the plea after three weeks.

The plea seeks initiation of contempt proceedings against State authorities for alleged violation of the apex court’s September 17 Order that there shall be no demolition of properties, including of those accused of crimes, across the country without its permission.

At the outset, a lawyer sought pass-over of the hearing on behalf of the solicitor general representing the State authorities. Senior lawyer Sanjay Hegde, appearing for the petitioner, said the State has filed a response to the petition and he wanted to file the rejoinder submissions.

“Their defense is that [the structure demolished] was near the Arabian Sea. What prevented them from seeking permission from your lordships,” the senior lawyer said. On October 4, the top court cautioned the authorities, saying it will ask them to restore the structures if it finds they acted in contempt of its recent order against such action.

The Bench, however, refused to pass an order of status quo on the demolition near the Somnath temple in Gujarat. On September 28, authorities in Gujarat carried out a demolition drive to clear encroachments on government land near the Somnath temple in Gir Somnath district.

The administration said religious structures and concrete houses were demolished during the drive that freed around 15 hectares of government land valued at ₹60 crore. On October 1, the apex court reserved its verdict on a batch of pleas alleging that properties, including those accused of crime, were being demolished in several States.

The top court said it would lay down pan-India guidelines on the demolition of properties. It said in its September 17 order that it would continue till it decides the matter.

Stubble burning: Supreme Court raps Punjab, Haryana govts over non-compliance, summons Chief Secretaries

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rapped the Haryana and Punjab governments over non-prosecution of violators found guilty of stubble burning and summoned the State Chief Secretaries to appear before it on October 23 and submit an explanation.

A bench of Justices Abhay S. Oka, Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Augustine George Masih directed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to take penal action against Haryana and Punjab government officials for failure to take action against the violators.

“This is not a political matter. If chief secretary is acting at somebody’s behest, we will issue summons against them as well. Next Wednesday we are going to physically call chief secretary and explain everything. Nothing has been done, same is with Punjab government. The attitude is of complete defiance,” the bench said.

Slamming the Punjab government, the top court said not even a single prosecution has been carried out in past three years.

It said no endeavour has been made by the Punjab government to seek funds from the Centre for ensuring tractors to farmers. The top court said CAQM has become a toothless tiger.

The Supreme Court had earlier rapped CAQM over its failure to curb air pollution in Delhi due to crop residue burning in the neighbouring States and said it needs to be more active in its approach.

Canadian Sikh leader Jagmeet Singh calls for ban on RSS and actions against Indian diplomats

A day after Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) alleged that some Indian diplomats were involved in the killing of a Sikh separatist, Canadian Sikh leader Jagmeet Singh on Tuesday demanded a ban on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and sanctions against the Indian diplomats.

Singh is the leader of the New Democratic Party (NDP) that had in the past supported the ruling government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

India has denied the allegations and said that Canada is harbouring terrorist groups and promoting separatist activities.

The NDP leader, who is known for his pro-Khalistan stance, at a news conference in Ottawa requested an emergency meeting with the Public Security Committee to better understand if there are other steps they can take to protect Canadians.

“We demand that the Liberal government implement severe sanctions on Indian diplomats and banish the RSS, a violent, militant, terrorist organization from India, which is a group that operates here in Canada and in other countries as well,” Singh said, a day after he was briefed by the Canadian government on its side of the allegations against India.

“The briefing confirmed what was shared publicly, that this is a very serious allegation. It confirmed some of the background of how we got here. Really what it highlighted is that we’ve got the Indian government, specifically the Modi government, that has engaged through diplomats in Canada, criminal elements that have then gone on to shoot at Canadian homes, to shoot at Canadian businesses, to kill Canadians. That is very serious,” he alleged.

“As the RCMP mentioned, the briefing also mentioned, that there are deep concerns for Canadian safety, and that’s why I really believe it is our responsibility if we believe in protecting our country, I love this country, we need to do everything possible to keep people safe and to keep our democracy safe,” he said.

“That’s why I’m committed to the actions that I’ve laid out, additional steps to see what we can do to keep Canadians safe by having an emergency meeting of the Public Safety Committee as well as making sure that we take steps to ban this extremist organisation, the RSS, that comes from India, as well as making sure that we impose these severe sanctions on Indian diplomats,” he said.

“Are you being targeted?” he was asked.

“It’s not about me. This is about the fact that Canadians are facing a serious threat and at serious risk. What the RCMP described is something that should be really troubling. When these acts of violence happen, if someone’s shooting, if an organised member of crime is being hired or being engaged by a diplomat, which just sounds incredibly disturbing. If that’s happening, that threatens everyone that lives in that community, everyone that lives in that neighbourhood. When businesses are being shot at, anyone that lives nearby, anyone that’s walking nearby, this is a threat to all Canadians. And it should be taken with the utmost seriousness,” he said.

ANI vs Wikipedia defamation case: Delhi High Court orders Wikimedia to take down ANI page within 36 hours

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday ordered the Wikimedia Foundation to take down a dedicated Wikipedia page on the ongoing defamation lawsuit filed by Asian News International (ANI) against Wikimedia.

The court has directed Wikimedia to comply with the order within 36 hours.

Earlier in August, ANI sued Wikipedia’s parent company Wikimedia Foundation for defamation, due to a description of the news agency as a propagator of government propaganda on the website.

When the Wikipedia page for the news agency Asian News International started reflecting new reporting scrutinising the firm’s record in 2020, a back-and-forth edit war began among users — seasoned editors on one side, and largely new accounts that only edited the ANI page, according to public logs of changes made to the entry — for months.

Earlier on September 5, the Delhi High Court cautioned Wikipedia for failing to comply with the court’s previous order to disclose details of the subscribers who edited the page of news media ANI.

Man accused of raping minor granted bail after he promises to marry her, take care of newborn child

The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to a man accused of raping a girl on the pretext of marriage and impregnating her, with the condition that after release, he has to marry the teenager and take care of their newborn baby.

Justice Krishan Pahal, while passing the order, also directed the accused to pay ₹2 lakh for a fixed deposit to be opened in the name of the newborn child.

The applicant Abhishek is being released on bail on the assurance of his counsel that “he shall marry the victim within three months from his release from jail and take care of her as well as the newborn baby”, Justice Pahal said.

“The applicant shall deposit a sum of ₹2,00,000 in the name of newborn baby of the victim till her attaining the age of majority within a period of six months from the date of release from jail,” the court said, imposing the condition.

The man allegedly deceived the girl, aged about 15 years, and established physical relations with her under the false promise of marriage, according to the prosecution.

The victim later became pregnant, and the accused allegedly refused to fulfil his promise of marriage and even threatened her. Subsequently, a rape case was registered against him under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act at Chilkana Police Station of Saharanpur district.

The counsel for the applicant claimed that the survivor is a major and as per ossification report, she is 18-year-old.

Besides, in her statement before magistrate under Section 164 of criminal procedure code, the survivor stated that no force was applied to her, Abhishek’s counsel added.

During the hearing, the bench was informed that the accused is willing to take responsibility of the survivor and marry her. He is also prepared to take care of the baby girl born to the accused and the survivor, the counsel assured the court.

The lawyer further stated that the applicant has been in jail since April 4, 2024, and assured that if granted bail, he would not misuse his liberty. After hearing the rival arguments, the court said a nuanced approach is required in cases involving adolescent relationships.

“The challenge lies in distinguishing between genuine cases of exploitation and those involving consensual relationships. This requires a nuanced approach and careful judicial consideration to ensure justice is served appropriately,” the court added.

In Brief:

Union Cabinet approves hike in MSP for Rabi crops

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the revised price policy for Rabi marketing season 2025-26, increasing the minimum support prices (MSP) for six crops. The biggest hike was seen in the price of mustard of nearly ₹300, while wheat, the major Rabi crop, saw a hike of ₹150. Price of wheat was increased from ₹2,275 to ₹2,425 per quintal, barley from ₹1,850 to ₹1,980; gram from ₹5,400 to ₹5,650; lentil from ₹6,425 to ₹6,700; mustard from ₹5,650 to ₹5,950; safflower from ₹5,800 to ₹5,940 per quintal.

Dearness Allowance hiked by 3% for Central Government employees ahead of Deepavali

The Union Cabinet has cleared a 3% hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for Central Government employees on Wednesday, benefitting more than 1 crore employees and pensioners ahead of the Deepavali festive season this year. The raise takes the DA now to 53% of the basic salary with effect from July 1, 2024. “This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission. The combined impact on the exchequer on account of both DA and DR would be ₹9,448.35 crore per annum,” said the press release.

