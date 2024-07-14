Bomb-making materials found in vehicle and home of Trump rally shooting suspect: Law enforcement

Law enforcement officials tell The Associated Press that bomb-making materials were found inside the vehicle of the man suspected in the Trump rally shooting. There were also bomb-making materials found at his home.

The two officials were not authorised to speak publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

On the heels of an apparent attempt to kill him, former President Donald Trump called on July 14 for unity and resilience as shocked leaders across the political divide recoiled from the shooting that left him wounded but “fine” and the gunman and a rally-goer dead.

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee said the upper part of his right ear was pierced in the shooting. His aides said he was in “great spirits” and doing well.

The FBI identified the shooter as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as it pressed its investigation. An FBI official said investigators had not yet determined a motive.

Secret Service agents fatally shot Crooks. The gunman attacked from an elevated position outside the rally venue at a farm show in Butler, the agency said.

One attendee was killed, and two spectators were critically wounded, authorities said. All were identified as men.

Investigators believe the weapon had been purchased by Crooks’ father at least six months ago, two law enforcement officials said. Federal agents were still working to understand when and how his son obtained the gun and to gather additional information about Crooks, the officials said.

Organizers said the convention would proceed as planned.

Trump flew to New Jersey after visiting a local Pennsylvania hospital, landing shortly after midnight at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Trump assassination bid: Witness claims to have seen shooter moving from roof to roof during rally

Two witnesses at Donald Trump’s election rally in Pennsylvania, where he was attacked, claimed to have seen the shooter, with one recalling how the gunman moved from roof to roof, apparently scouting for a perfect perch to shoot at the former U.S. President.

Thomas Matthew Crooks, the gunman, fired multiple shots at the stage from an “elevated position outside of the rally venue,” the FBI said.

He was able to get close enough to shoot and injure Trump is seen as a huge failure of the security agencies tasked with providing cover for him ahead of the election.

The gunman was on a rooftop approximately “200 to 250 yards” from where the former U.S. President was addressing his supporters, U.S. media reported.

According to an attendee named Ben Macer, he was up along the fence line and “saw the guy move from roof to roof”, CBS News reported.

“When I turned around to go back to where I was, it was when the gunshots started, and then it was just chaos, and we all came running away, and that was that,” he said.

Butler resident Ryan Knight, another witness along the fence line, also said he saw the suspected shooter atop the American Glass Research building, the report said.

“I walked over about 20 minutes before the shooting happened to stand along the fence line where Trump was. As I was doing that, I was right beside the AGR building, which had the shooter on it,” Knight said.

“When I was sitting there, a guy said, ‘Oh God, he had a gun.’ When I looked up, there was a guy on top of the building with an M16 with a blanket, pointing at the President. He starts shooting. Four to five shots rang out. I throw the guy I’m with to the ground. I jump to the ground, I look up, and I see his head get split up from the shot from the Secret Service,” he said.

“All the cops started flying over, pushing us out, they took my name, witness report, [and] cell phone number to go over what happened because there [weren’t many] eyewitnesses,” Knight said.

“My main thought is why wasn’t the Secret Service on top of AGR? That’s a very big vantage point to shoot at the president. How did that get missed?” Knight asked.

Macer said he did not get a clear look at the alleged shooter, but reiterated that he saw him move from building to building.

CRPF jawan killed in militant attack in Manipur

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was killed in a gun attack by suspected militants at Mongbung village in Manipur’s Jiribam district on July 14 morning, police said.

A policeman also suffered injuries he has been admitted to a hospital, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Ajay Kumar Jha, 43, a resident of Bihar.

“He suffered bullet injuries in the head and was declared brought-dead in hospital. The injured policeman is undergoing treatment, but he is out of danger,” a police officer said.

In a post on X, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh condemned the attack and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Gunshots were reportedly heard in the village on July 13 night, too, the officer said.

Additional security forces have been deployed at Mongbung from adjacent hill areas following the attack, another official said.

A vehicle belonging to security personnel has been damaged in the gun attack, he added.

Two Indian nationals arrested in Italy for enslaving 33 countrymen on farms

Two Indian nationals have been arrested for allegedly enslaving 33 farm labourers, all from India, in Italy’s Verona Province, according to a media report, weeks after the country was shocked by the tragic death of a Sikh farm worker who bled to death.

Finance police also seized assets worth €4,75,000 from the suspects, who own two agricultural sector companies with no employees on the books and are allegedly total tax evaders, ANSA news agency reported on July 13.

The two alleged gangmasters were arrested on July 13 and are under investigation for crimes, including enslavement and labour exploitation, the Italian news agency said.

The issue of modern forms of slavery in Italy recently came to the fore of media attention following the case of 31-year-old Sikh farm labourer Satnam Singh, who bled to death after being abandoned by his employer after a strawberry wrapping machine severed his arm in Lazio, near Rome, last month.

Singh, who was an Indian national, died due to “copious bleeding”, the ANSA news agency earlier reported.

On June 26, India asked Italy to take prompt action against those responsible for Singh’s death.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said last month that Singh, one of thousands of Indian immigrants who work the fields in the country, was the victim of “inhuman acts”.

“These are inhumane acts that do not belong to the Italian people. I hope that this barbarity will be punished harshly,” she said following a Cabinet meeting.

Ratna Bhandar, sacred treasury of Puri Jagannath Temple, opened after 46 years

After years of court battle, controversies and debates, the Ratna Bhandar, the sacred treasury of Puri Shree Jagannath Temple, was opened after 46 years, on July 14.

“In accordance with the divine will of Lord Shree Jagannath, the Ratna Bhandar was opened today after 46 long years. I sincerely hope for the success of this monumental endeavour,” informed Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in a social media post.

After nearly four hours of efforts, Arabinda Kumar Padhee, Chief Administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, stated, “We have opened both chambers. Since the locks of the inner chamber of Ratna Bhandar could not be opened, they had to be broken. We followed all the Standard Operating Procedures given to us.”

“We have shifted ornaments of outer chamber to a temporary strong room inside the temple complex. Subsequently, we have sealed the strongroom. Though we saw almirahs and trunks containing jewelleries in the inner chamber, the ornaments could not be shifted to another temporary strongroom due to paucity of time,” said Padhee.

“On another designated day, the remaining works will be completed. Inventory of inner chamber’s jewelleries will be made at the same place following its renovation,” he informed.

Early on Sunday, at 1:28 p.m., an auspicious moment was chosen to open Ratna Bhandar. After a series of rituals performed at temples, two different teams entered the temple to oversee the opening of the sacred chambers. They had clad loincloth on occasion of historic moment.

They were joined by snake catchers, a medical team, and disaster response personnel. Members, however, did not encounter any snake inside the chambers. Rapid response teams were stationed outside the 12th-century temple for safety of valuables.

Tamil Nadu BSP chief Armstrong murder: Accused Thiruvengadam killed in police encounter

A 33-year-old history sheeter who is one of the 11 persons arrested for the involvement of the murder of Bahujan Samaj party leader K. Armstrong was killed in an encounter near Madhavaram on July 14 morning. The police team fired at the accused when he tried to escape by firing at the police team. Armstrong was murdered by a gang near his house in Perambur on July 5.

A senior official of the City police said K. Thiruvengadam was one of the main culprits involved in planning the murder of Armstrong along with the main accused Ponnai Bala, who is the brother of murdered history sheeter Arcot Suresh.

Thiruvengadam who is from Kundrathur has a total of five criminal cases pending against him, including three murder cases, notably the murder of Thennarasu, a close confidante of Armstrong, near Thamaraipakkam Koot Road in 2015.

The police official said in addition to the Thennarasu murder, Thiruvengadam is the accused in two murder cases registered in Kundrathur police station. Also he is accused in a case relating to robbery in Mangadu station.

The Sembium police which was probing the murder case had taken five-day custody of the 11 accused persons lodged in Poonamallee prison. A police team from Kodungaiyur had taken Thiruvengadam to Manali reportedly to recover the weapons used for the murder in the early morning on Sunday.

When the security vehicle reached the goat market near Red Hills, he requested to be allowed to answer nature’s call. When he was allowed, he escaped from the police and hid in a tin-roofed shed in Vegetarian street in Madhavaram.

The police team, bolstered with additional forces, identified the location of the accused hiding in the tin-shed, where they claimed the plan to murder Armstrong was hatched, and approached him. However Thiruvengadam started firing at them with a country revolver, and the police had to return fire, sources said.

Thiruvengadam was hit in the abdomen and chest. The police team rushed him to a private hospital where he was pronounced brought dead.

The Puzhal police on filing a case have sent the body to Government Stanley hospital for post mortem.

In Brief:

A court in Pakistan on July 14 handed over jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to the country’s anti-corruption officials on an eight-day remand for probe in a fresh case of alleged corruption. The two were arrested by the National Accountability Bureau soon after a district and sessions court on July 13 quashed their conviction in their un-Islamic marriage case. The court’s short order also stated to release Khan and Bibi immediately unless they were wanted in other cases.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.

