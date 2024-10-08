BJP scores a hat-trick in Haryana, NC-Congress secure majority in J&K

The ruling BJP has clinched a third-time triumph in the Haryana elections, winning 48 seats in the 90-member assembly. The Congress, which the exit polls had favoured to win, managed 36 seats.

Although the drastic drop in the combined vote shares of the Jannayak Janta Party (JNJP) alliance and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) alliance in the 2024 Haryana elections, compared to the 2019 polls, significantly boosted the Congress’s vote share, it wasn’t enough for the party to defeat the BJP, which maintained its vote share across most areas.

In Jammu and Kashmir, which also has a 90-member assembly, the Congress alliance with the National Conference secured a majority. The J&K National Conference won 42 seats, the BJP won 29, the Indian National Congress (INC) won 6, the J&K Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) won 3, the J&K People Conference, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won 1 seat each, whereas 7 seats were won by Independent (IND) candidates.

National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said Omar Abdullah will be Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

Haryana Assembly elections: Congress says results ‘not acceptable’, raises serious questions about integrity of democratic process

Alleging a conspiracy, the Congress on Tuesday said it would not accept the Haryana Assembly poll result as it raises “serious questions” about the integrity of the instruments of the democratic system.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the Haryana result is a victory of manipulations, and subverting the will of people. He also alleged that it is a defeat of the transparent and democratic processes.

Ramesh claimed there were “serious issues” with the counting process and the functioning of the electronic voting machines (EVMs) in around 14 constituencies and that Congress would take up the matter with the Election Commission soon.

“Results in Haryana are totally unexpected and surprising. They go against ground reality and the sentiment of the people which was for change,” Ramesh said at a press conference with Congress’ media and publicity department head Pawan Khera.

“Under these circumstances, it is not possible for us to accept these results (in Haryana)... there are serious issues raised by our candidates which we will raise with the EC,” Ramesh said.

“Victory has been snatched from us in Haryana... the results are against the sentiment of the people which was for change. The Congress has been made to lose in Haryana and the chapter is not closed,” Ramesh said.

India pledges $250 million for traditional medicine centre; part of $300 million contribution to WHO for 2025-2028

India, the sixth largest global contributor of core funding to the World Health Organisation (WHO), has now committed to give more than $300 million for the organisation’s core programme of work from 2025 to 2028. The biggest chunk of $250 million will be spent on the Centre of Excellence for Traditional Medicine.

So far, WHO has received contribution pledges of over $2.2 billion towards a $7.1 billion funding gap.

Over the next four years, WHO has the mandate to use these funds to save at least 40 million lives through various programmes, such as increasing the number of vaccines delivered to priority countries, supporting 55 countries in educating and employing 3.2 million health workers, and prequalifying 400 health products per year.

India has committed the largest amount of funds so far in southeast Asia. Apart from the traditional medicine centre, $38 million is being given for a new premises for WHO’s regional office, $10 million for digital health, and $4.6 million for thematic funding.

“The funds being sought are not additional resources, but those needed by the organization for its core work, to deliver on its mandate to promote, provide and protect health and well-being for all, specially the most vulnerable,” WHO’s regional office said in a statement.

It added that countries in WHO’s South-East Asia Region and key partner organisations have pledged over $345 million in financing for the organisation’s core programme of work from 2025 to 2028.

“Indonesia and Bhutan committed to provide a pledge amount in the coming weeks,’’ WHO said, adding that this investment round will see several events this year, culminating in a grand pledging ceremony in November on the sidelines of the G-20 summit, which is being hosted by Brazil.

Nobel Prize in Physics 2024: John Hopfield, Geoffrey Hinton awarded for work on machine learning

The 2024 Nobel Prize in physics has been awarded to John Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton “for foundational discoveries and inventions that enable machine learning with artificial neural networks,” the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced on Tuesday.

While many areas of research have used machine learning (ML) models and artificial neural networks (ANNs) to process data, these terms have entered the household thanks to the explosion of chat AI apps, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

ANNs are collections of neurons, or more broadly nodes capable of processing data, connected to each other in specific ways. A connection between two neurons allows information to flow between them. In a recurrent neural network, information can flow both ways.

Hopfield, a professor at Princeton University in the U.S., is credited with developing the Hopfield network, a type of recurrent neural network. Its neurons learn and process information based on Hebbian learning — an idea in neuropsychology that if one neuron repeatedly triggers a second, the connection between the two becomes stronger.

The rules of a Hopfield network are based on the physics of a group of atoms, each producing its own small magnetic field. The processes the network performs to complete an incomplete pattern or to denoise an image are the same ones that, by analogy, would reduce the total energy of the magnetic atoms.

“In his 1982 paper, Hopfield asked a basic question about the ability of a large collection of simple neurons to form computational tasks as a spontaneous collective or emergent phenomenon,” Spenta Wadia, founding director of the International Centre for Theoretical Sciences, Bengaluru, said.

“He analysed this in a model system which included biological ingredients. The paper laid the foundation of the use of statistical physics methods and ideas in neural circuit modelling.”

Hinton, a professor at the University of Toronto, and his peers adapted another network called the Boltzmann machine to perform cognitive tasks, building on the principles of the Hopfield network among others.

He made a breakthrough in the 2000s by developing a learning algorithm for a modified ANN called a restricted Boltzmann machine (RBM). A layer of neurons could be trained as an RBM and multiple layers could be stacked, creating the first ANNs capable of deep learning.

This work has had “amazing success for a large number of applications to physics, chemistry, biology, medicine, finance, health and many other areas,” Prof. Wadia said.

In brief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Laos on October 10 and 11 during which he will attend the 21st ASEAN-India Summit and the 19th East Asia Summit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday. Laos is the current chair of ASEAN. On the invitation of his Laos counterpart Sonexay Siphandone, Prime Minister Modi will visit Vientiane on October 10-11, the MEA said in a statement. During the visit, Modi will attend the 21st ASEAN-India Summit and the 19th East Asia Summit being hosted by Laos as the current chair of ASEAN, it said.

