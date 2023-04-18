Bilkis Bano case: Centre, Gujarat Govt tell Supreme Court they may seek review of order on production of remission files of convicts

April 18, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST

The Centre and the Gujarat Government on April 18 told the Supreme Court that they may file a plea seeking a review of its March 27 order asking them to be ready with original files on the grant of remission to the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case.

A Bench of Justices K.M. Joseph and B.V. Nagarathna questioned the paroles granted to 11 convicts during their incarceration period and said the gravity of the offence could have been considered by the State. It said, “A pregnant woman was gang-raped and several people were killed. You cannot compare victim’s case with standard section 302 (murder) cases. Like you cannot compare apples with oranges, similarly massacre cannot be compared with single murder. Crimes are generally committed against society and the community. Unequals cannot be treated equally.”

“The question is whether government applied its mind and what material formed the basis of its decision to grant remission,” the Bench said, adding, “Today it is Bilkis but tomorrow it can be anyone. It may be you or me. If you do not show your reasons for grant of remission, then we will draw our own conclusions.”

The Bench posted the batch of pleas challenging the remission to the convicts in Bilkis Bano case for final disposal on May 2 and asked all the convicts who have not been served notices to file their replies.

It asked the Centre and the State to make its stand clear about filing of a review plea.

On March 27, terming Bilkis Bano’s gang rape and the murder of her family members during the 2002 Godhra riots as a “horrendous” act, the Supreme Court had asked the Gujarat Government whether uniform standards, as followed in other cases of murder, were applied while granting remission to the 11 convicts in the case.

It had sought a response from the Centre, Gujarat Government and others on a plea filed by Bano, who was gang-raped and seven members of her family were killed during the 2002 post-Godhra riots. Bano has challenged the remission of sentence of 11 convicts in the case. All the 11 convicts were granted remission by the Gujarat government and released on August 15 last year.

The Supreme Court is seized of PILs filed by CPI(M) leader Subhashini Ali, Revati Laul, an independent journalist, Roop Rekha Verma, who is a former vice chancellor of the Lucknow University, and TMC MP Mahua Moitra against the release of the convicts.

Ms. Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant when she was gang-raped while fleeing the riots that broke out after the Godhra train burning incident. Her three-year-old daughter was among the seven family members killed.

Gender is far more complex than one’s genitals, says SC in hearing on same sex marriage

The Supreme Court on Tuesday cut short the government’s “value judgment” that genitals decide whether a person is a man or woman, saying that there was no “absolute concept of a man or an absolute concept of a woman” and that gender was “far more complex” than one’s genitals.

A Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud was responding to the Centre’s argument that laws, including the Special Marriage Act, recognised only heterosexual marriages between a “biological man and a biological woman”.

“You are making an important value judgment that the notion of a biological man and the notion of a biological woman is an absolute,” Chief Justice Chandrachud addressed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the government. “But a ‘biological man’ means a biological man, it is not a notion,” Mehta protested.

“Of course it is. There is no absolute concept of a man or an absolute concept of a woman at all… A man or a woman is not a definition of what their genitals are, it is far more complex. Even when the Special Marriage Act says ‘man’ and ‘woman’, the very notion of a man and a woman is not an absolute on what genitals you have,” Chief Justice Chandrachud shot back.

But Mehta continued to submit that a “biological man means the genitals one has”, though adding that he did not want to use that “expression”.

He argued that the law differentiated between a man and a woman. “Your Lordships will have to otherwise decide that marriage is a fundamental right de hors (not including) the law,” the Solicitor General said. The government argued that society may not accept that same-sex marriages ought to be on par with heterosexual marriages.

Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, one of the Associate Judges on the five-judge Bench, said that it was “not mandatory that the whole society should accept something” for the Court to recognise rights. “But several Acts would become unworkable… I may have the biological attributes of a man, but I consider myself a woman… Should the Code of Criminal Procedure treat me as a woman then?” Mehta questioned.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, leading the arguments for the petitioners who are seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriages through a broader reading of the Special Marriage Act by interpreting it as gender-neutral, said that laws could not remain static.

Laws will change, society will evolve and the courts need to rule when called upon by citizens who seek recognition of their fundamental rights to equality and equal treatment to lead a dignified life... We seek a declaration that we have a right to get married. This should be recognised by the state by virtue of an imprimatur of the court. Our right should be made part of the Special Marriage Act. Once that happens society will recognise that we have equal rights. Then two people can hold hands and walk in the streets without social stigma following them everywhere,” Rohatgi submitted.

He said that it was not enough to remove criminality from the bedrooms of same-sex partners. “We want to enjoy the full panoply of rights available to our heterosexual brethren. We want to enjoy the unit of family. We want privacy and freedom to move freely. The government cannot treat us as lesser mortals and tell us to remain content just because homosexuality has been decriminalised,” Rohatgi said.

He said that the petitions were not delving into the personal laws of different religions, but only seeking a wider interpretation of the Special Marriage Act to include same sex marriages.

At one point, the Chief Justice asked whether the court could develop a situation of a “civil union” and leave the legislature and society to evolve into a state of greater acceptance over the future.

At this, senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy and advocate Arundhati Katju intervened to point out that most legal rights flow from blood relationships and “full marriages”.

“Anything short of a full marriage, we will have to approach the court again and again for redressal of individual discriminations,” Guruswamy submitted. Rohatgi said that Guruswamy’s submissions touched upon “absolute day-to-day issues”.

“Do you know, My Lords, under the Income Tax Act, two partners cannot give gifts to each other without paying tax,” he pointed out. The court said it was proceeding on an “incremental canvas” in the case.

“Incremental changes in issues of societal ramifications is a better course to take. We will not step into personal laws. We will only examine if the Special Marriage Act can be interpreted in a manner to make it gender-neutral. Period,” Justice Kaul said.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, for Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind, said that the court should either go into everything or nothing and not examine the issue “piecemeal”, leaving confusion in its wake.

“The immediate question here before you is not the right to equality, dignity, privacy of LGBT persons. The question is the right of conferment of socio-legal status and whether that can be done by judicial adjudication,” Mehta said.

He said the Court should not leave “a few windows open” as this would pave the way for all the doors and even the entire house to open in the future.

“The windows are willingly going to open, no matter what we decide… The windows have already started opening up,” Chief Justice Chandrachud responded.

Ajit Pawar denies rumours of defecting to BJP, asks if an affidavit would prove NCP loyalty

Attempting to put an end to the buzz of him joining the ruling BJP with a section of NCP MLAs, Maharashtra Leader of Opposition and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Tuesday categorically denied speculation about his defection to the BJP and said that the “NCP was a family” which would keep working under party president Sharad Pawar’s leadership.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Pawar said that “baseless speculation” was being spread about him and his colleagues in the NCP. “This news (of defecting to the BJP) has no basis in truth. I think it is time to put a full stop on all this,” he said.

Pawar firmly refuted news reports that he had allegedly taken the signatures of 40 NCP legislators with whom he would split the NCP and join the ruling BJP-Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena dispensation.

“I have not taken the signatures of 40 MLAs (with whom to join the BJP). Leaders of different political parties can keep saying whatever they want about me. That is their right. This disinformation is being deliberately spread by those trying to divert attention from vital issues facing Maharashtra, particularly the plight of farmers and crop destruction due to unseasonal showers,” said the former Deputy CM.

He further said when the NCP as a party had already taken the decision to stay within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance (of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena faction, the NCP and the Congress), there was “no need to take anyone’s signature.”

Pawar categorically said that whatever the Supreme Court’s decision on the disqualification petition of the 16 MLAs belonging to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena camp, the NCP would remain united and urged his party workers to focus on building his party as well as strengthening the MVA alliance.

Whatever the Supreme Court’s decision, the MVA will remain united and we will carry on with our rallies… The NCP was established with self-respect in 1999. We will keep working for the party until our last breath. We are all under Sharad Pawar’s leadership and guidance,” said Pawar.

The NCP leader further observed that a probe by central agencies was no indication that he was planning to jump ship to the other side. “Many [non-BJP] opposition leaders are facing ED, CBI probes. Even Arvind Kejriwal is facing the heat. That is no reason to assume anyone will move over to the BJP,” he said.

Pawar further clarified that the ‘absence’ of the NCP logo on his social media account was blown out of all proportion.

Urging the media to show restraint and stop indulging in wild speculation, he quipped: “Should I write on an affidavit to say that I will be staying with NCP.”

Pawar took wry jibes at the Shinde camp leaders who were predicting that a ‘second political earthquake’ was imminent in Maharashtra while stating they would welcome Pawar if he joined the ruling Shinde-Fadnavis government.

“The Shinde camp people are going on giving bizarre reactions. It appears that spokesmen of other parties spokesmen have started to act like NCP spokespersons. Why so much affection for me?” he drolly said.

In a humourous vein, Pawar further said that if he decided to make any move, he would himself tell the press. “You will not need any astrologer for this. But I request the media not to test my tolerance by carrying on with such baseless news reports,” said the NCP leader.

SC to hear on Apr 24 plea seeking independent probe into killing of Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf

The Supreme Court on April 18 agreed to hear on April 24 a petition seeking an independent probe by a body headed by a retired apex court judge into the public killings of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in full view of TV cameras in Uttar Pradesh.

The petition filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari was mentioned for an urgent hearing before Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud. Tiwari has also sought an inquiry into the 183 encounters that have taken place in Uttar Pradesh since 2017.

Ahmed (60) and Ashraf, who were in handcuffs, were shot dead by three men posing as journalists when they were answering reporters’ queries while being escorted by police personnel to a medical college in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj for a checkup on April 15 night.

Just hours before the shooting, the last rites of Ahmed’s son Asad, who along with one of his associates, was gunned down in a police encounter in Jhansi on April 13, were held.

U.P. Police had said on April 14 that it had gunned down 183 alleged criminals in encounters in the six years of the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government and this included Asad and his accomplice.

“Issue guidelines/directions to safeguard the rule of law by constituting an Independent Expert Committee under the Chairmanship of former Supreme Court justice to inquire into the 183 encounters which had occurred since 2017 as stated by Uttar Pradesh Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) and also to inquire into the police custody murder of Atiq and Ashraf,” the petition said.

Mukul Roy’s Delhi visit shrouded in mystery; son files missing complaint

Mystery shrouds the visit of Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy to New Delhi with his son Subhrangshu Roy lodging a missing complaint at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport Police station on Tuesday.

The veteran politician reportedly went missing on Monday evening and was seen at Delhi airport later in the evening. He told journalists that he is visiting New Delhi without any reason and will remain in the capital for the next few days.

“I have come to Delhi. There is nothing specific agenda. I have been an MP for several years. Can I not come to Delhi? Earlier, I used to come to Delhi regularly,” he said.

Speaking to journalists, Subhrangshu Roy, who is a former Trinamool MLA, said that his father was suffering from a number of health issues, including dementia. Subhrangshu raised questions as to who bought the tickets and alleged that there was a conspiracy behind taking his father to New Delhi.

“My father is suffering from dementia. If you ask him about the political situation, he will have no idea. He told journalists in Delhi that he was a Delhi MLA,” the son said.

Political speculations were fuelled by a social media post by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anupam Hazra.

Later in the day while speaking to a Bengali news channel, Hazra said, “It’s time to wait and watch. Please wait for one or two days; everything will be clear very soon”.

Subhrangshu said it was an attempt to malign the Trinamool Congress and its national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee by taking his father to Delhi.

He added that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had called and inquired about the health and whereabouts of his father. Later in the day, police interrogated a local BJP leader at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport Police station in connection with Roy’s New Delhi visit. The visit of the veteran Trinamool leader to New Delhi has sparked speculation in political circles whether he will return to the saffron party.

In Brief:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the heat wave conditions over East India are likely to continue for the next 4 days and abate thereafter. A heat wave is very likely over Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar for the next two days, and it is expected to be severe in isolated pockets. The wave is then likely to be witnessed in some pockets for the two days thereafter. In Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand, heat wave conditions will be seen in isolated pockets for two days before abating.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.