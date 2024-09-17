Atishi to succeed Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi Chief Minister

Senior AAP leader Atishi will be the new Chief Minister of Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) unanimously agreed on Tuesday after Arvind Kejriwal proposed her name as his successor. Atishi has been selected as the leader of the AAP Legislative Party.

Kejriwal met Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena today afternoon and submitted his resignation. During the meeting, Atishi submitted a letter with MLA support to form the new government.

Addressing the media, Atishi said, “First of all, I thank Delhi’s beloved Chief Minister and my guru, Arvind Kejriwal for giving me such a big responsibility. Today he has given me the responsibility to be the CM. I’m happy that he has shown so much faith in me.”

“But I’m even more sad that Delhi’s beloved CM and my big brother Arvind Kejriwal is resigning today,” she said, adding “I want to say this on behalf of the MLAs and people of Delhi: There is only one Chief Minister of Delhi and that is Arvind Kejriwal.”

BJP put false cases on Arvind Kejriwal and kept him inside jail for six months. Finally, the Supreme Court gave him bail and called Central Government’s investigative agencies a caged parrot. And Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest is wrong,” she noted.

“What Arvind Kejriwal did after that must have not been done by anyone in the world. He said that I’ll be Chief Minister only after people of Delhi say that ‘I’m honest and elect me as CM’.” Ms. Atishi said.

Atishi is currently a Cabinet Minister in the Delhi Government and holds many important portfolios including Education, PWD, and Power. She is the MLA from Kalkaji, Delhi. She has been involved with the party since 2013.

She will be the third woman Chief Minister of the Union Territory after Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit.

Supreme Court stops illegal ‘bulldozer’ demolitions across the country till Oct. 1

The Supreme Court on Tuesday froze illegal bulldozer demolitions across the country till October 1, drawing attention to reports of “glorification, grandstanding and even justifications” of the razing of private homes and properties of undertrials and their immediate family members.

A Bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan said the authorities had continued with the demolitions despite a Supreme Court order on September 2 that the law did not permit the destruction of homes and properties of accused awaiting trial, or even of convicts. The court had observed that the authorities would not be permitted to bulldoze the laws of the land.

“There has been glorification, grandstanding and justification of bulldozers after September 2,” Justice Viswanathan addressed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the State of Uttar Pradesh.

Justice Gavai said that the bulldozer culture had continued even after the apex court decided to frame guidelines against illegal demolitions by the authorities. It was time to “stay your axe”, Justice Gavai said.

“There needs some oversight. After our orders, there have been statements that bulldozers will continue... That it depends on [in] whose hands the steering is...” Justice Gavai said.

The court said there would be no bulldozer demolitions without the leave of the Supreme Court till October 1, the next date of hearing. The court said the stay order would, however, not apply to unauthorised structures on public roads, streets, footpaths, or abutting railway lines, or on public places such as water bodies.

Justice Viswanathan asked Mehta to assist the court on ways to stop illegal, retributory or communal demolitions by State or municipal authorities. The judge said the court could even arraign the Election Commission of India in the case.

Mehta accused the petitioners, Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind, represented by senior advocate C.U. Singh, of giving the court a coloured narrative of the demolitions. He said the demolitions were grounded on statutory provisions and municipal laws based on notices issued to the owners of unauthorised buildings.

“I will assist Your Lordships to be disabused of this narrative of the petitioners,” Mehta reacted. But Justice Viswanathan said Mehta had himself disagreed with illegal demolitions in the September 2 hearing, that still they had continued with impunity, accompanied by statements of glorification and grandstanding.

“Now, should this happen in our country? Where is the sanction for such demolitions? Whether the Election Commission should be issued notice? You will assist us... Unauthorised buildings, by all means after following procedure. But for any other extraneous reasons, under no circumstances whatsoever should it happen,” Justice Viswanathan emphasised.

Justice Gavai explained the court was not preventing the demolition of unauthorised structures, no matter what the faith of the owner of the building was. “If you want to demolish a gurdwara, temple or a masjid located on a public road, do it... If there are houses abutting railway lines, yes,” Justice Gavai observed.

Justice Viswanathan lashed out that the State should first disabuse its mind of the feeling that the court was against it. “We go by your affidavit. We want to streamline... There would be directives laid down within the framework of the municipal law, so that this whole concept [of bulldozer justice] is a bad dream,” Justice Viswanathan addressed Mehta orally.

On September 2, the apex court had decided to frame uniform guidelines on a pan-India basis to streamline the procedure for identifying unauthorised structures, issuing notice to persons concerned, giving them a fair hearing and subsequent action.

“If we lay down guidelines, even digitalise the process, neither authorities nor the persons concerned can take advantage,” Justice Viswanathan had said. The petitioners had highlighted the recent cases of demolitions in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

In Madhya Pradesh, a family’s ancestral home was pulled down. In Udaipur, the municipal corporation demolished a tenant’s house for allegedly ‘encroaching’ on forest land. The razing of the house had followed shortly after the tenant’s 15-year-old son was arrested for allegedly stabbing his classmate from another community, leading to communal tensions in the city.

The last time the court heard the case in 2022, Dave, appearing for Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind then, had said the court should view the problem from a larger perspective.

He had said the country was a facing an “extraordinarily serious” situation. Justice was being delivered by the arms of the bulldozer. Rule of law lay in the debris.

Dave had argued that powerful State governments and their functionaries were taking advantage of municipal laws to “wreak vengeance” by using bulldozers to demolish the private homes and buildings of people they believed were behind communal violence and riots.

In its detailed affidavit filed two years ago, the Uttar Pradesh government had said petitions filed in the Supreme Court against “routine” demolitions were a surreptitious attempt by third parties, including the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, to protect “illegal encroachments” and “sensationalise” the issue.

Uttar Pradesh had said demolitions conducted were those against unauthorised constructions on public land. Action was taken strictly under the U.P. Municipal Corporation Act, 1959 and the U.P. Urban Planning and Development Act, 1973.

Act against leaders making ‘violent’ remarks against Rahul, Kharge urges PM Modi

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and raised the “extremely objectionable” and “violent” statements made by members of the ruling alliance, including a Union Minister, against Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Wishing Modi on his birthday, the Congress chief urged him to “discipline” the leaders who made provocative speeches against Gandhi. Kharge said strict legal action should be taken against them so that “Indian politics can be prevented from degenerating and nothing untoward happens”.

“I want to draw your attention to an issue which is directly related to democracy and the Constitution. You must be aware that a series of extremely objectionable, violent and rude statements are being made against the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi,” the Congress chief said.

“I have to say with sadness that the violent language used by the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party and your allies is harmful for the future. The world is shocked that the Minister of State for Railways in the Central government, a Minister from BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh are calling the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha ‘number one terrorist’,” Kharge said, referring to the remarks by MoS, Railways, Ravneet Singh Bittu and Uttar Pradesh Minister Raghuraj Singh.

“An MLA from a party that has ties with your government in Maharashtra is announcing a reward of ₹11 lakh to the person who ‘cuts off the tongue of the Leader of the Opposition and brings it to him’. Another BJP leader and former MLA in Delhi is threatening to make him (meet the) ‘fate like his grandmother’,” he said.

While Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad had announced that he will give ₹11 lakh to anyone chopping off Gandhi’s tongue, Delhi BJP leader Tarvinder Singh Marvah had said that the leader would meet the same fate as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who was assassinated by her bodyguards.

Bittu on Sunday (September 15, 2024) said that if those “manufacturing bombs” were supporting Gandhi, then he is the “number one terrorist”. Singh had echoed Bittu.

Kharge said Indian culture is known throughout the world for non-violence, harmony and love, and such “talk of violence has got the Congress workers agitated and worried”.

“Due to such hate-mongering forces, Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi had to sacrifice their lives. This political behaviour of the ruling party is an example of rudeness in democratic history,” Kharge said, adding, “I request and expect you to please impose discipline and decorum on your leaders”.

“Instruct them to behave properly. Strict legal action should be taken for such statements so that Indian politics can be prevented from degenerating. Nothing untoward happens. I trust that you will take the required action to immediately stop these leaders from making violent statements,” the Congress leader added.

Georgian Parliament approves law curbing LGBT rights

Georgian lawmakers on Tuesday approved the third and final reading of a law on “family values and the protection of minors” that would impose sweeping curbs on LGBT rights.

The bill would provide a legal basis for authorities to outlaw Pride events and public displays of the LGBT rainbow flag, and to impose censorship of films and books.

Leaders of the governing Georgian Dream party say it is needed to safeguard traditional moral standards in Georgia, whose deeply conservative Orthodox Church is highly influential.

Activists say the measure is aimed at boosting conservative support for the government ahead of a parliamentary election on October 26 in Georgia, a country that has ambitions to join the European Union but which Western governments fear is now tilting back towards Russia.

Tamara Jakeli, director of campaign group Tbilisi Pride, said the bill, which also restates an existing ban on same-sex marriage and bans gender reassignment surgery, would likely force her organisation to close its doors.

“This law is the most terrible thing to happen to the LGBT community in Georgia,” Jakeli, 28, told Reuters. “We will most likely have to shut down. There is no way for us to continue functioning.”

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, a critic of Georgian Dream whose powers are mostly ceremonial, has indicated that she will block the bill. But Georgian Dream and its allies have enough seats in parliament to override her veto.

LGBT rights are a fraught topic in Georgia, where polls show broad disapproval of same-sex relationships, and the constitution bans same-sex marriage. Participants in Tbilisi’s annual Pride marches have come under physical attack by anti-LGBT protesters in recent years.

The issue has become more prominent ahead of October’s election, where Georgian Dream is seeking a fourth term in office and is campaigning heavily against LGBT rights.

The ruling party, whose top candidate for the election is billionaire ex-prime minister Bidzina Ivanishvili, has deepened ties with neighbouring Russia as relations with Western countries have soured.

Earlier this year, it passed a law on “foreign agents” that the European and U.S. critics said is authoritarian and Russian-inspired. Its passage sparked some of the largest protests Georgia has seen since independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

Opinion polls show the party, which in 2014 passed a law banning anti-LGBT discrimination before later pivoting to more conservative positions, remains Georgia’s most popular, though it has lost ground since 2020, when it won a narrow majority in parliament.

In one ruling party advert aired on Georgian television, Pride director Jakeli’s face is shown alongside the words: “No to moral degradation”.

Jakeli said that the bill could only be stopped if Georgian Dream were to lose power in October, though she noted that the country’s opposition parties are not overtly supportive of LGBT rights. “The only way we can survive in this country and have any progress on LGBT rights is for us to go in great numbers to the elections and vote for change,” she said.

In Brief:

The Supreme Court on Tuesday described the revelations in the CBI’s status report as “disturbing” while hearing the suo motu case concerning the rape and murder of a postgraduate doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud also directed Wikipedia to remove information disclosing the victim’s identity. Additionally, the judges underscored that the West Bengal government could not restrict women doctors from working night shifts or exceeding 12-hour shifts as part of the proposed reforms. “Women do not want concessions, only equal opportunities”, the Chief Justice said.

India edged past the hosts China 1-0 in the Asian Champions Trophy final in Hulunbuir on Tuesday. It was the record-extending fifth Asian Champions Trophy title for India. India and China played some excellent hockey throughout the final. In the first three quarters, both the teams went without scoring any goals. It was not easy for the favourites and Paris Olympics bronze medallist as they failed to break the Chinese defence in the first three quarters.

