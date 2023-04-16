Atiq Ahmed killing | U.P. Government forms 3-member judicial commission

April 16, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST

The Uttar Pradesh Government on April 16 constituted a three-member judicial commission to probe into the killing of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azeem alias Ashraf.

The commission will be headed by high court judge (retired) Arvind Kumar Tripathi, retired judge Brijesh Kumar Soni and former DGP Subesh Kumar Singh will be its members, officials said here.

The commission will have to submit its report to the government within two months, they said, adding the State home department has constituted the commission under Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952.

Atiq Ahmed (60) and his brother were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on Saturday night while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup.

Police said that three assailants, Luvlesh Tiwari (22) of Banda, Mohit, alias Sunny, (23) of Hamirpur and Arun Kumar Maurya (18) of Kasganj, were arrested from the spot. A court in Prayagraj on April 16 sent the three assailants to 14 days’ judicial custody.

Meanwhile, Atiq Ahmed had admitted during questioning by police that he had links with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence and militant outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, according to an FIR. Police said Ahmed’s statement was recorded on court orders.

Rahul Gandhi calls Adani ‘symbol of corruption’, says neither disqualification nor jail can stop him from questioning PM Modi

Just over four years after he made the ‘Modi and thieves’ remark that has now led to his sentence and disqualification from Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi called industrialist Gautam Adani a “symbol of corruption” in the country and reiterated that despite his disqualification, he would continue to raise questions on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s relationship with Adani.

“They (BJP) do not want me to talk in Parliament. They are afraid that I will raise questions on Adani. They disqualified me from Parliament thinking that I will remain silent and I will be scared. I am not scared. I will again ask the Prime Minister,” he said, addressing a massive gathering of Congress workers in Kolar. He said, “Till I get answers, I will not stop. Disqualify me or put me in jail, it will not affect me,” he added.

He was speaking at the Jai Bharath Satyagraha at Kolar, about 80 km from Bengaluru, organised to protest his disqualification and with a call to save democracy. The event was also the first in a series of programmes planned for Mr. Gandhi ahead of Karnataka assembly elections on May 10.

It was on April 13, 2019, during the Lok Sabha poll campaign that Gandhi made the now controversial remark. Speaking at an election rally in Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) on alleged corruption and bad governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014, he had asked why all thieves had the Modi surname, listing out Lalit Modi, Nirav Modi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Excise Policy case | Delhi CM Kejriwal questioned for nearly nine hours by CBI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was questioned by the CBI for nearly nine hours in connection with the excise policy scam case, officials said.

The CBI had summoned him on Friday last seeking his appearance as a witness before the investigation team to answer their queries on the inputs generated during the probe in which his former deputy Manish Sisodia was also arrested on February 26, they said.

Kejriwal arrived at the heavily fortified CBI headquarters, where the Delhi Police had put in place four rings of barricading to prevent any possible protests by the Aam Admi Party leaders and supporters.

The Aam Aadmi Party staged a number of demonstrations in various parts of the city against the questioning. At least 1,350 AAP leaders and workers were detained from across the city, the Delhi Police said.

At least 30 AAP leaders were detained from Archbishop Makarious Road near the CBI headquarters, where they staged a sit-in to wait for Kejriwal to come out. The leaders, including Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, who had come to accompany Kejriwal till the CBI HQ, were stopped by the police about 1.5 kilometres before the Central probe agency’s office.

A senior officer said that the police detained the leaders around 3 p.m. as soon as Mann left the protest site and took them to the Najafgarh Police Station.

The detainees included Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh; Raghav Chadha; Delhi Cabinet Ministers Kailash Gahlot, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi; Punjab Cabinet Ministers such as Harjot Singh Bains and AAP national general secretary Sandeep Pathank, among others.

The leaders, who were mostly sitting peacefully on the roadside surrounded by security officers circling them, also raised slogans against the BJP, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to The Hindu, Singh said that Kejriwal was called for questioning “out of frustration” after he spoke on the Modi-Adani issue in the Delhi Assembly.

NGO moves Supreme Court against Arun Goel’s appointment as Election Commissioner

NGO Association for Democratic Reforms has moved the Supreme Court against Arun Goel’s appointment as Election Commissioner claiming it is arbitrary and violative of institutional integrity and independence of the poll body.

The NGO has sought the constitution of a “neutral and independent committee” for the appointment of members of the Election Commission.

The plea alleged that the Union Government and the ECI have through their acts of “omissions and commission” participated in a carefully orchestrated “selection procedure” for their own benefits.

The top court on March 2 had ruled that the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and ECs will be done by the President on the recommendation of a committee, comprising the prime minister, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and the CJI, to maintain the “purity of election”.

Goa Congress leaders headed for venue of Amit Shah’s public meeting detained

Goa Congress president Amit Patkar and some other leaders of the party were detained on their way to protest at the venue of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s public meeting in south Goa, a police official said. The official said Congress leaders were detained as a preventive measure.

Patkar said Congress workers were detained at Banastarim bridge, almost 10 km away from the Farmagudi ground near Ponda town, where Shah was scheduled to address a public meeting.

“Congress leaders were on their way to Mr. Shah’s rally. We wanted to seek clarification from Mr. Shah about his statement on the diversion of Mahadayi river water by Karnataka,” he said.

He also claimed that Shah had told a public meeting in Karnataka that the water of the Mahadayi river would be diverted for which the Goa Government has given its consent.

At least 4 people killed, multiple injured in Alabama shooting

Four people have been killed and multiple people injured during a shooting on April 15 night in Dadeville, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said. The Agency also said the shooting happened at about 10:30 pm.

There was no initial confirmation about what led to the shooting. It was not immediately known if a suspect was in custody.

Pastor Ben Hayes, who serves as the chaplain for the Dadeville Police Department and for the local high school football team, said most of the victims are teenagers because the shooting occurred at a birthday party for a 16-year-old.

WRBL-TV reported that the shooting happened at a dance studio. The station showed images of crime scene tape around the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio and neighbouring buildings and a heavy police presence.

In Brief:

U.S. emerges as India’s biggest trading partner in FY23 at $128.55 billion

The U.S. has emerged as India’s biggest trading partner in 2022-23 on account of increasing economic ties between the two countries. According to the provisional data of the Commerce Ministry, the bilateral trade between India and the U.S. has increased by 7.65% to $128.55 in 2022-23 as against $119.5 billion in 2021-22. It was $80.51 billion in 2020-21. Exports to the U.S. rose by 2.81% to $78.31 billion in 2022-23 as against $76.18 billion in 2021-22, while imports grew by about 16% to $50.24 billion. Also, during 2022-23, India’s two-way commerce with China declined by about 1.5% to $113.83 billion as against $115.42 billion in 2021-22. Exports to China dipped by about 28% to $15.32 billion in 2022-23, while imports rose by 4.16% to $98.51 billion in the last fiscal. Trade gap widened to $83.2 billion in the last fiscal as against $72.91 billion in 2021-22.

G7 vows to step up moves to renewable energy, zero carbon

Energy and Environment Ministers of the G7 wealthy nations vowed to work to hasten the shift toward cleaner, renewable energy, but set no timetable for phasing out coal-fired power plants as they wrapped up two days of talks in the northern Japanese city of Sapporo. The officials issued a 36-page communique laying out their commitments ahead of a G7 summit in Hiroshima in May.

