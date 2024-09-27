Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly criticised Indian government actions in Kashmir, drawing a parallel between Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Similarly, like the people of Palestine, the people of Jammu and Kashmir too, have struggled for a century for their freedom and right to self determination,” he said, accusing India of reneging on its commitments to implement U.N. Security Council resolutions.

Mr. Sharif accused India of extra-judicial killings, prolonged curfews in the region and other “draconian measures”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In a classic settler colonial project, India is seizing Kashmiri lands and properties and settling outsiders into occupied Jammu and Kashmir [ Jammu and Kashmir] in their nefarious design to transform the Muslim majority into a minority,” he said.

Mr. Sharif highlighted the expansion in India’s military capabilities and said India’s leadership had “threatened to cross the Line of Control”.

“Mr. President, let me state in no uncertain terms that Pakistan will respond most decisively to any Indian aggression,” he said, thumping the lectern.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a segment on Islamophobia, he identified what he termed the “Hindu supremacist agenda” in India as the “most alarming manifestation” of the issue, saying it was aimed at subjugating Indian Muslims and the “obliteration of India’s Islamic heritage”.

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu warns Iran that Israel can strike anywhere

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Iran on Friday (September 27, 2024) that Israel will strike if it is hit first and warned that his country can reach any part of the cleric-run state as he vowed to fight on in Gaza.

“I have a message for the tyrants of Tehran. If you strike us, we will strike you,” Mr. Netanyahu told the UN General Assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is no place in Iran that the long arm of Israel cannot reach, and that’s true of the entire Middle East.”

Delegates, including from Lebanon and the Palestinian territories, exited the room as Mr. Netanyahu took the rostrum for his address amid a mix of cheers and angry yells.

“After I heard the lies and slanders leveled at my country by many of the speakers at this podium, I decided to come here and set the record straight,” Mr. Netanyahu said at the start of his speech.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of his speech, protesters gathered outside Netanyahu’s hotel in New York to demand an end to the violence in Gaza and Lebanon.

Jagan Mohan Reddy cancels his visit to Tirumala amid laddu row

Former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy cancelled his visit to Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara, scheduled for Friday (September 27, 2024).

Following the decision, the tension that has built up in the temple town over his proposed visit dissipated, helping the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) administration and the district police to heave a sigh of relief.

Mr. Reddy planned the visit as part of his ‘Papa Prakshalana’ to seek atonement for the alleged sins committed by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who he alleged had defamed the sacred town and the famed laddu with his ‘‘false narratives that animal fat was used in its preparation’‘.

The Tirupati town, the threshold to the hill town, was gripped in tension as several leaders and spiritual organisations vowed to oppose his visit and demanded that he sign the mandatory declaration form (meant for the pilgrims belonging to alien faiths) that he had faith in Lord Venkateswara.

Prohibitory orders under Sec. 30 of the Police Act were promulgated in the town.

Display boards were set up at all the key areas in the name of the TTD Executive Officer elucidating the stipulation in Telugu and English languages, which were later removed after the news of the cancellation of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit trickled in.

Similar display boards were also set up during the visit of Sonia Gandhi in 1999 when Mr. Naidu was the Chief Minister.

FIR registered against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah with regard to alleged irregularities in MUDA site allotment to wife

The Lokayukta in Mysuru has filed an FIR against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife and two others in connection with alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), on September 27.

According to Superintendent of Lokayukta police in Mysuru T.J. Udesh, the FIR has been filed following a direction to the Lokayukta by the special court in Bengaluru.

While Mr Siddaramaiah is named as accused number 1, his wife Parvathi is listed as accused number 2.

Mr Siddaramaiah’s brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy and Devaraju, who sold the plot of land to Mr Mallikarjuna Swamy, have been named as accused 3 and 4, according to Mr Udesh.

In brief

The BJP candidate Sunder Singh Tanwar, Ward - Bhati, has won the sixth seat of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s standing committee with 115 votes, on Friday (September 27, 2024) . The total votes needed to win were 58. AAP’s candidate Nirmala Kumari received zero votes in the polls. AAP did not participate in the voting process, maintaining that the polls are illegal. This completes the process of formation of the 18-member standing committee which is the financial and policy making body of the MCD.

The Evening Wrap will return tomorrow

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.