  • Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on May 25 alleged that China has encroached on India’s land and is constructing houses and roads but Prime Minister Narendra Modi is silent. “Where is the 56-inch chest,” Kharge asked, taking a dig at the Prime Minister in his address at a rally in Himachal Pradesh’s Rohru. The Congress leader said his party is fighting to save the people of the country and the Constitution and will fill 30 lakh government vacancies if it is voted to power in the Lok Sabha elections.
  • Himachal Pradesh Congress leaders hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accusing the state government of wrongful distribution of central aid for flood victims, and asked him to explain how much funds were given to the state to deal with the disaster last year. Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and Congress candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat Vikramaditya Singh made the critical remarks late Friday evening, hours after Modi told a rally the Centre gave crores of rupees during the monsoon disaster last year but the state government did an “indiscriminate allocation”.
  • Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is a part of India and “we will take it”, Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on May 25 as he castigated the Congress for trying to “frighten us” by saying that the neighbouring country possesses atom bombs. “The Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is ours and it will remain ours. We will take it,” Shah told a rally at Amb in Una district in support of Union minister Anurag Thakur, the BJP candidate from the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat.
  • PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on May 25 staged a protest outside a police station in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, where polling is underway in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, against alleged detention of her party workers and polling agents. She also claimed that outgoing calls on her mobile number have been suspended. Police, however, said those detained are overground workers and the action was taken to ensure smooth conduct of elections. Mufti, who is among 20 candidates in the fray from the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, staged a sit-in outside Bijbehara police station on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway. The protesters raised slogans against the Jammu and Kashmir administration and demanded that those detained be immediately released.