At least 116 killed in stampede during religious event in Hathras

At least 116 people died and several were injured in a stampede that broke out at a religious event in the Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh on July 2, officials said. Speaking to reporters, Aligarh Range IG Shalabh Mathur confirmed that 116 people have lost their lives in the tragic accident.

The incident occurred during a ‘satsang’ (prayer meeting) organised by a religious leader named, Narayan Sarkar in Sikandrarau area of Hathras which was reportedly attended by 10,000 people, mostly women.

Heart-wrenching visuals were shared by eyewitnesses from the spot in which bodies were lying outside the post-mortem house while kin of the deceased were crying for help but to no avail. Eyewitnesses also claimed that over 100 people were lying unconscious at the satsang spot and the administration ran short of ambulances to take them to hospitals.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to visit Hathras on July 3, a senior government official said. The official said the U.P. Chief Minister is taking stock of the situation around the clock.

U.P. Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and DGP Prashant Kumar have been directed to reach the spot.

“How can they allow such a big event to happen when there was no preparedness for any untoward incident,” said Sumit Kumar, an eyewitness.

Videos of people taking bodies and injured people in tempos also went viral on social media. The police are yet to find out the reason for the stampede.

The State Government announced ex gratia of ₹2 lakh for the next of kin of those killed and ₹50,000 for those injured in the Hathras stampede accident.

Taking note of the accident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath formed a committee to investigate the cause.

President Droupadi Murmu said the loss of lives in a stampede in Hathras was heart-rending and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Meanwhile, condoling the loss of lives in Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said victims will be provided all help.

The Congress also condoled the deaths and urged the government to leave no stone unturned in treating the injured as well as provide immediate compensation to the victims. In a post in Hindi on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the news of death of many devotees is extremely painful.

We do not believe in appeasement, says PM Modi in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 2 said the people have given his government a mandate for stability and continuity for the third consecutive term after testing it on every criterion.

Replying to a two-day debate on the President’s address to both houses of Parliament, he said the people saw the dedication with which his government served them for 10 years. “In our third term, we will work with triple the speed. Our third term means we will put in thrice the strength. In our third term, we will ensure three times the results,” Modi said in the Lok Sabha, amid vociferous protests by the Opposition.

He said the mandate for the BJP’s rivals was to sit in the Opposition and keep shouting after running out of arguments.

The Prime Minister said, “The people of the country have given us this mandate after testing us on every criterion. The people have seen our track record of 10 years.”

The Prime Minister said he can understand the pain of some, who despite spreading lies and misleading the people, had to face a massive defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.

“People have supported us after seeing our work in the last 10 years and given us the opportunity to serve the 140 crore people (of the country). This election has shown the maturity of the people of this country,” he said.

Before the Prime Minister’s reply, Opposition members wanted Speaker Om Birla to allow the MPs from Manipur to speak in the House but he said a member from the northeastern State had already spoken on July 1. They then trooped into the Well of the House, drawing a sharp rebuke from Birla.

Bihar government moves Supreme Court against Patna HC decision to ‘set aside’ reservation hike

The Bihar government moved the Supreme Court on July 2, challenging the Patna High Court’s directive to ‘set aside’ the increase in the State’s reservation for disadvantaged communities, from the existing 50% to 65%. This is the quota for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), extremely backward classes (EBCs), and other backward classes (OBCs) in government jobs and educational institutions.

The Bihar government’s appeal before the top court was filed through advocate Manish Kumar. “Yes, the State government has filed an appeal before the Supreme Court today and our advocate Ayush Anand too has filed a caveat before the court to hear our side,” Patna HC senior advocate Dinu Kumar, who represents the petitioners against the quota hike, told The Hindu.

Following the release of a caste-based survey report in 2022, the Bihar government headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had decided to increase the quota for OBCs, EBCs, SCs, and STs from 50% to 65%. Along with the 10% quota for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), the total reservation in Bihar rose to 75% once the legislation to effect the quota hike was unanimously by the Bihar Legislative Assembly in November 2023.

Immediately afterwards, PILs were filed in the Patna HC, challenging the quota hike as a “violation of the right to equal opportunity for citizens in matters of employment and education”.

Representing the petitioners, Dinu Kumar argued that the Supreme Court had imposed a 50% cap of reservations in its judgment in the Indira Sawhney case. He told the Patna HC that the State’s decision was taken “on the basis of the proportion of castes and not on the basis of adequate representation in government jobs”.

Appearing for the State government, however, Advocate General P.K. Shahi insisted that the quota hike was due to the lack of adequate representation of these classes, and not on a “proportionate basis”.

Court allows two-hour custody parole to Engineer Rashid to take oath as MP

A Delhi court on July 2 allowed a custody parole to Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid to take oath as a Member of Parliament on Friday.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Chander Jit Singh of the Patiala House Courts allowed Rashid two hours, or till the time oath proceedings take place, whichever is later.

The court allowed Rashid’s family to accompany him, said Vikhyat Oberoi, who represented the MP in the court.

The order was passed after National Investigation Agency gave its consent for the oath of Rashid, who had successfully contested the recently held Lok Sabha elections as an Independent candidate. He defeated National Conference leader and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah from Baramulla.

In jail since 2019, Rashid was charged by the NIA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention), 1967 Act (UAPA) in the alleged terror funding case.

Probe launched into Tamil Nadu coal import scam involving Adani group

The Tamil Nadu government has given its nod for an investigation into the multicrore coal import scam involving the Adani group and others. The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has registered a preliminary inquiry into allegations of serious irregularities in the tender conditions and import of coal that caused a huge loss to the State government.

“We have received clearance from the government to register a preliminary inquiry and investigate allegations in the import of coal by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco). The sanction under the provisions of Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, was accorded based on a complaint lodged by Arappor Iyakkam, a private body,” official sources told The Hindu on July 2.

In Brief:

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Post Graduate (NEET-PG) 2024 is likely to be held mid-August, sources said on July 2. The revised date for the medical entrance exam is expected to be announced this week. “Besides the NEET-PG, the meeting was held to evaluate the robustness of the system for the conduct of the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination, which is scheduled for July 6,” a source said.

