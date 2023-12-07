As Pannun case heats up in U.S. Senate, FBI chief to visit India 

December 07, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST

The U.S. indictment of an Indian national for an assassination plot against wanted Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, allegedly directed by an Indian government official, is likely to be at the top of the agenda as the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director Christopher Wray travels to India next week.

Wray, whose visit was announced by U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti at an event on Wednesday night, will visit Delhi a few days after the U.S. Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jonathan Finer, who discussed the Indian government’s decision to set up a high-level enquiry into the case.

The announcement of the FBI chief’s trip came just as a U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing got underway on ‘Transnational repression: Authoritarians targeting dissenters abroad’. The committee included the cases of Pannun and the killing of Canadian Khalistani Hardeep Singh Nijjar in statements that sought to club India with countries like Russia, China, and Iran that it accused of targeting “dissidents” in other countries.

“This was the Number One country [that U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen] went to outside the United States, four times this year,” Garcetti said, highlighting the strength of the India-U.S. relationship at a Global Technology summit organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and Carnegie India in Delhi. “The Secretary of State [Antony Blinken] just came here for the third time; Secretary of Defence [Gen (Retd) Lloyd Austin] for the second time. The FBI director is here next week,” he added, in the first public acknowledgement of the FBI chief’s visit.

He is expected to arrive on December 11 for the first such visit since a senior FBI official visited Delhi in April this year. The National Intelligence Agency (NIA), which will host Wray, declined to comment. The FBI, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), had carried out the investigation and surveillance of the Indian nationals involved in the alleged assassination plot of Pannun, a U.S. national, beginning May 2023.

Last month, Blinken said that he had raised the issue during his talks with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar when he visited Delhi for the 2+2 dialogue. According to U.S. news reports that have not been denied, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director William Burns and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines had also discussed concerns over a government official’s alleged link to the plot during visits to Delhi in the past few months. On Tuesday, the U.S. State Department said that it took the details of the indictment “very seriously”.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) indictment that was published last week, an unnamed but identified senior Indian government intelligence official had recruited an Indian national Nikhil Gupta, who is involved in the illicit narcotics and arms trade, to hire a hitman in the U.S. for the targeting of Khalistani separatists in the U.S. and Canada.

Revanth Reddy sworn in as Chief Minister of Telangana

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Anumula Revanth Reddy has been sworn in as the Chief Minister of Telangana amid a massive public gathering at Lal Bahadur Stadium, in Hyderabad.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to Reddy who was the Congress high command’s choice for the coveted post for steering the party to victory in the youngest State. Senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior All India Congress Committee (AICC) functionaries, Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh Siddaramaiah and Sukhvinder Singh and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shiv Kumar were present during the swearing in ceremony.

CLP leader in the just dissolved Assembly Mallu Bhatti Vikaramarka has taken oath as the Deputy Chief Minister. Ministers C. Damodar Rajnarismha, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, D. Sridhar Babu, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Konda Surekha, Sitakka, Tummala Nageswara Rao and Jupally Krishna Rao who were selected as Council of Ministers were administered oath of office and secrecy along with the Chief Minister.

The Congress high command in the meantime announced Vikarabad MLA Gaddam Prasad Kumar as the Speaker of the new Assembly. Revanth Reddy was expected to take oath at the designated time 1.04 p.m., but was delayed by a few minutes in reaching the venue. With huge number of vehicles thronging the venue, traffic went haywire and the convoys of the VVIPs were held up for some time on the roads delaying the commencement of the proceedings.

The VVIP convoy in which Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka and Kharge, accompanied by Revanth Reddy and Vikramarka was caught in traffic jam near the swearing-in ceremony venue. Siddaramaiah and his Deputy Shiv Kumar got down their vehicles and walked for some distance to reach the LB stadium in time.

Assam Accord case | We cannot allow unlimited influx of illegal migrants, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on December 7 said there is a “feeling” that an “unlimited influx” of illegal migrants from Bangladesh not only changes demographics but also poses a burden on resources meant for Indian citizens.

“On the one hand, we do not have an open border through which anybody from Bangladesh can come and settle anywhere in India. At the same time, if we do not take action to curb illegal migration, then it causes all these problems in India… The feeling in India that infrastructure is limited, education is limited, public hospitals are limited… We cannot allow an unlimited influx,” Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, heading a Constitution Bench, observed.

The Bench is hearing a series of petitions by indigenous Assamese groups challenging Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, 1955. The groups have argued that the special provision, brought in shortly after the signing of the Assam Accord in 1985, became a “beacon” for illegals entering India to settle in Assam, gain Indian citizenship, deprive the locals of their political and economic rights and destroy the Assamese cultural identity.

Section 6A had divided immigration from Bangladesh to India into three time periods. Those who entered India before January 1, 1966 were deemed Indian citizens. Those who came in between January 1, 1966 and March 25, 1971 were registered as Indians provided they fulfilled certain conditions. People who crossed over to India after March 25, 1971 were illegals and to be deported as per the law.

The Supreme Court ordered the Home Secretary to file an affidavit before Monday on the “estimated inflow of illegal migrants into India, including but not confined to Assam, after March 25, 1971”, steps taken by the Centre to deal with the illegal immigration and details on the extent of and timelines for the border-fencing.

Chief Justice Chandrachud said India was not an authoritarian country which would just pick up illegals and deport them. The CJI said India followed due process of law as there was a genuine fear that innocents would be picked up. “How much investment is the Government of India taking to make the border impermeable? What is the government doing to ensure that we have an impermeable border? We want to know what is being done now against illegal immigration, which is not only about changing demographics but is also a burden on available resources,” the Chief Justice asked.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for a respondent party in the case, indicated that legislative policies like Section 6A “created problems”. “It becomes ‘us versus the others’,” he said.

The court asked the Centre why Section 6A, which gave illegal migrants the benefit of Indian citizenship, was made applicable only in Assam and not in West Bengal, which shared a larger portion of the border with Bangladesh.

“Why did you single out Assam? Did you have any cogent data to show that the illegal immigration to West Bengal was minimal compared to Assam, so that you left the former State alone… Possibly the extent of illegal immigration to West Bengal may have been more significant than in Assam,” Chief Justice Chandrachud addressed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the State of Assam.

The court asked the government to give details about illegal immigration, post March 25, 1971, into the West Bengal part of the border. “We want to know what the government is doing in West Bengal,” Chief Justice Chandrachud said.

The Chief Justice noted that grievances about demographic changes and destruction of the local cultural identity due to illegal immigration from a foreign country cannot be compared to complaints by people of one State about how migrants from another State within the country was “changing their culture”.

“There is a huge inter-State migration in the IT sector. People cannot say because of this our culture is being changed. India is one entity. People from no one State can say that our culture is being affected because of influx from another State,” Chief Justice Chandrachud clarified.

Bring law against ‘dangerous’ disease of live-in relationships, BJP MP in Lok Sabha

Describing live-in relationships as a “dangerous disease,” a Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament from Haryana demanded that the government should bring in a law against it. The MP, Dharambir Singh, also suggested that the consent of the parents must be made mandatory for love marriages to take place.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha on December 7, Singh, who represents Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, said that divorce rates in love marriages were high and that India has long had the tradition of marriages arranged by parents or relatives.

“Marriage is considered a sacred relationship that continues for seven generations... Divorce rate is about 1.1% in India as compared with America which has a rate of about 40%. It has been observed that the rate of divorce in arranged marriages is very less. However, there is a lot of increase in divorce rate recently and the main reason for it is love marriages,” Singh noted.

He said that marriages within the same ‘gotra’ (clan) do not occur in large parts of India, and opined that ‘love marriages’ are the root of many conflicts in the villages. “Scores of families are destroyed in these conflicts, therefore the consent of both the families is important,” Singh added.

Singh further went on to elaborate on the “new disease” where a man or woman live together sans marriage. “Such relationships are very common in western nations but this evil is fast spreading in our society also, and the consequences are horrible. Recently, the case of Shraddha [Walkar] and Aftab [Poonawala] had come to light in which both were in a live-in relationship,” Singh said referring to the gruesome murder that took place in Delhi earlier this year.

“I request the Minister that a law be made against live-in relationships so that this dangerous disease can be eradicated from society,” he added.

In Brief:

Rajnath announces ₹450-crore disaster relief fund for Tamil Nadu

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who took an aerial survey of flood-affected regions in and around Chennai on December 7, 2023 said that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released the second instalment of its share of ₹450 crore to Tamil Nadu’s State Disaster Relief Fund. Addressing the media after a one-on-one meeting with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and a review with top bureaucrats on the impact caused by Cyclone Michaung and the relief work underway, he said the Union government has also sanctioned ₹500 crore for urban flood management activities in Chennai.

Russian Presidential polls in March

Russian lawmakers on December 7 set the date of the country’s 2024 Presidential election for March 17, moving Vladimir Putin a step closer to a fifth term in office. Members of the Federation Council, Russia’s upper house of parliament, voted unanimously to approve a decree setting the date.

