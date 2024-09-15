Arvind Kejriwal to resign as Delhi CM in two days

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal on September 15 said that he will resign as Delhi Chief Minister in two days after the party selects a new person for the post.

Announcing his resignation during his address to the party workers at the AAP headquarters, he said that he would demand an early poll in Delhi and vowed not to sit in CM’s chair till people give him a “certificate of honesty”.

“Delhi elections are due in February, but I demand elections in the national capital be held in November with Maharashtra,” Kejriwal said.

“With the blessings of the people, we have the strength to counter all the conspiracies of the BJP. Today, we have been able to do so much for Delhi because we are honest,” Kejriwal said.

“Today, they are afraid of our honesty because they are not honest. I did not become a part of this game of ‘power from money and money from power’. I got justice from the court of law, now, the court of the people will give me justice. Now, I will sit on the chair of Chief Minister again only after the decision of the people of Delhi,” he said.

Referring to letters written by Bhagat Singh in British captivity, Kejriwal said, “Our freedom fighters allowed meetings with colleagues; but my party colleague Sandeep Pathak was not allowed to meet me. I wrote only one letter to L-G (Lieutenant Governor) from Tihar.”

Kejriwal expressed hope for Satyendar Jain and Amanatullah Khan, who are still in jail, to be released soon.

Nipah virus death confirmed in Kerala’s Malappuram

Health authorities in Kerala confirmed Nipah virus as the reason for the death of a 24-year-old man from Wandoor in Malappuram district. Minister for Health Veena George made the final confirmation following the test result from the National Institute of Virology, Pune, on September 15.

The man, a student in Bengaluru, died at a private hospital at Perinthalmanna on Monday last, where he had been admitted with symptoms of hepatitis. Nipah virus was suspected in the medical officer’s death investigation after the victim had displayed signs of encephalitis.

District Medical Officer R. Renuka sent the serum samples to the virology laboratory at Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. The result was found positive on September 14 and the Health Department swung to action by following the procedures as per the Nipah protocol.

As many as 16 committees were formed as per the protocol on September 14 and waited for the final confirmation from the National Institute of Virology, Pune. The final confirmation came on September 15 afternoon.

As many as 151 persons were identified in the victim’s primary contact list. Dr. Renuka said that the youth had sought treatment at four private hospitals, and had travelled to different places along with his friends.

The contact details of all those who got in touch with the victim were being collected. Dr. Renuka said that 151 of them were isolated. Five of them had shown mild symptoms and their samples were sent for Nipah testing.

Dr. Renuka said that there was nothing to worry. She said that all persons likely to have come in contact with the victim were being traced and observed.

Bomb blast at Manipur Minister’s house, Internet ban extended

A bomb exploded at the house of Manipur’s Transport Minister Khashim Vashum in Ukhrul town, about 80 km northeast of the State’s capital Imphal, on September 15.

The Minister was away in Imphal when the incident happened in the Naga-dominated headquarters of the Ukhrul district.

The police said no one was injured in the low-intensity blast that did not cause much damage to the residential complex in the town’s Hamleikhong area. “We are trying to find out who was behind the blast,” an officer said.

Vashum, who also handles the Veterinary and Animal Husbandry portfolio, belongs to the Naga People’s Front, an ally of Manipur’s ruling BJP.

This was the second such incident after August 10 when an explosion at the house of former MLA Yamthong Haokip in the Kuki-Zo-majority Kangpokpi district killed his wife, Sapam Charubala.

The Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley, meanwhile, remained tense but incident-free. Three of the five districts in the valley continued to be under curfew, relaxed for a few hours on September 15 to enable people to fetch essentials. The three districts are Imphal East, Imphal West, and Thoubal.

On September 15 the Manipur government extended the suspension of Internet and mobile data services, including Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) and virtual private network (VPN) services, in these three districts and the two others – Bishnupur and Kakching – till September 20.

The order signed by Home Commissioner N. Ashok Kumar, however, said the ban would not apply to or affect a September 12 order regarding “conditional lifting of the suspension of internet services through broadband”.

Meanwhile, the Imphal-based Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity and the Delhi Meitei Coordinating Committee organised a sit-in protest at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar area on September 15 over the recent spate of violence in Manipur’s ongoing ethnic conflict.

The protest was attended by Congress’s Inner Manipur MP, A. Bimo Akoijam, who addressed the protesters for at least an hour. Rajya Sabha member Sanajaoba Leisemba of the BJP had also been invited to the protest but did not attend. The organisers said Sanajaoba had flown back to Manipur for an urgent meeting. Akoijam said that the Centre could not shrug responsibility for the conflict in Manipur continuing for as long as it has.

Kolkata doctor’s rape-murder: CBI gets custody of R.G. Kar hospital ex-principal, Tala police station OC till September 17

A local court in Kolkata on September 15 sent former principal of R.G. Kar hospital Sandip Ghosh and Tala police station officer-in-charge Abhijit Mondal to CBI custody till September 17, an officer said.

Both Ghosh and Mondal were produced before a court here by the central agency in connection with the rape-murder of a doctor at the State-run hospital.

“We have got their custody for three days till September 17. Now, both will be questioned together. The duo has played vital roles in the RG Kar case,” the officer said.

The CBI, probing the case, had on September 14 arrested Mondal and added charges of evidence tampering against Ghosh, who is currently in judicial custody in a corruption case related to the R.G. Kar hospital.

Mondal also faces accusations of tampering with evidence, delaying registration of the FIR, and other related offences, according to the officer. The R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital falls under the jurisdiction of Tala PS.

The police officer was held after he “failed to provide satisfying answers” during questioning by the CBI officers on September 14.

The CBI claimed in court that “there could be a bigger conspiracy” and that both Ghosh and Mondal had played some “vital roles” in this crime.

The two were in touch with each other, and the former issued instructions to the policeman on how to proceed with the rape-murder case.

Mondal was informed about the death of the doctor around 10 a.m. on August 9 but the FIR was lodged around 11 p.m., the CBI said.

Both of them tried to “downplay the incident” as well as “shield” the heinous crime, it said in court.

The police should have treated it as a suo motu case at the outset, since it’s a rape-murder incident, the central probe agency said.

The CBI arrested Ghosh on September 2 in connection with financial irregularities at the hospital.

The body of the postgraduate trainee was found in the seminar hall of the state-run hospital on August 9. To date, three persons have been arrested in connection with the rape-murder case.

PM Modi says JMM, RJD and Congress are Jharkhand’s three biggest enemies

In the run up to the Assembly election in Jharkhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 15 kicked off BJP’s election campaign while addressing the BJP Parivartan Maharally at Gopal Maidan in Jamshedpur.

He lashed out at Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) led Hemant Soren government, accusing that Jharkhand has three biggest enemies — JMM, Rasthriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress.

Modi alleged that the most dishonest and highly corrupt party and family in this country is the Congress.

He also raised the issue of Bangladeshi infiltrators in Santhal Pargana alleging JMM standing with Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators.

“Infiltration is the biggest issue in Jharkhand, recently Jharkhand High Court gave order for probe on infiltration but JMM government is not ready to accept that there is infiltration. Santhal Pargana and Kohlan region is affected with Bangladeshi Rohingiya Demographic is changing rapidly in the region. Tribal population is decreasing in Santhal Pargana, lands are being grabbed, infiltrators capturing land and atrocities on daughters have increased. People are feeling insecure,” Modi said.

He further said, “These infiltrators and fundamentalists are taking over JMM as well. Their people have even entered the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha. Do you know why this happened? Because the ghost of Congress has entered into JMM. When the ghost of Congress enters into any party, appeasement becomes the only agenda of that party,” Modi said.

He also used the opportunity to attack the Jharkhand CM over the issue of Champai Soren who has recently joined the BJP.

Both Champai Soren and Sita Soren, the daughter in law of JMM founder Shibu Soren were present on the stage.

Attacking the State government over the death of excise constable candidates, Modi said that it was very unfortunate that due to poor management of the State government 15 youths died. He promised when BJP will form the government in Jharkhand, this matter would be investigated thoroughly.

He accused that the only work JMM has done in the last five years is looting the State and even land of the Army. Taking a dig at the Congress party, Modi said that these people are responsible for looting the treasury of the country and Jharkhand.

Earlier in the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off six Vande Bharat trains and laid the foundation stone of several other railway projects of ₹650 crore apart from distributing sanction letters to 20,000 Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Gramin (PMAY-G) beneficiaries from Ranchi.

Engineer Rashid’s AIP and former Jamaat members join hands for J&K Assembly polls

In a significant political development, the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) headed by Lok Sabha member Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer and former members of Jamaat-e-Islami (JEI) have come together in a strategic alliance for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls.

“A joint meeting was held today in which the AIP delegation was led by AIP Supremo and chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi, while the JEI delegation was led by Ghulam Qadir Wani. Prominent JEI members participated in the discussions,” the AIP said in a statement.

Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir was banned by the Union Home Ministry in 2019. The ban was extended for another five years in February this year. Several influential leaders of Jamaat are contesting assembly polls as independent candidates.

An AIP spokesperson said the two sides agreed to work together in the larger interest of the region’s population. The goal is to secure a resounding victory for AIP and JEI candidates, ensuring that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have strong representatives who can articulate their sentiments and aspirations, he said.

“Following comprehensive deliberations, it was agreed that AIP would support JEI-backed candidates in Kulgam and Pulwama Similarly, JEI will throw its support behind AIP candidates across Kashmir,” he said.

In areas where both AIP and JEI have fielded candidates, the alliance has agreed to a “friendly contest,” particularly in constituencies like Langate, Devsar and Zainapora, he said.

In other constituencies, mutual support will be extended to ensure a unified approach to the elections, the spokesman added.

“Both parties underscored the importance of unity in resolving the Kashmir issue and promoting a lasting and dignified peace in the region.

“They highlighted the rapidly evolving political landscape, both regionally and internationally, and stressed that neither JEI nor AIP can afford to remain passive observers,” the spokesman said.

The leadership of both AIP and JEI have called upon their cadres to spread the message of support for each other’s candidates, in line with the agreement.

“The goal is to secure a resounding victory for AIP and JEI candidates, ensuring that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have strong representatives who can articulate their sentiments and aspirations,” he added.

Israel Army says ‘high probability’ IDF air strike killed 3 hostages in November

The Israeli military on September 15 said there was a “high probability” an Israeli air strike was responsible for the deaths of three hostages who were killed in Gaza in November.

The bodies of the three hostages, Corporal Nik Beizer, Sergeant Ron Sherman and French-Israeli Elia Toledano, were brought back to Israel in December following their deaths the previous month.

“The findings of the investigation suggest a high probability that the three were killed as a result of a byproduct of an IDF air strike, during the elimination of the Hamas Northern Brigade commander, Ahmed Ghandour, on November 10th, 2023,” the military said in a statement, referring to the three captives.

“This assessment is based on the location of where their bodies were found in relation to the strike’s impact, performance analysis of the strike, intelligence findings, the results of the pathological reports, and the conclusions of the Forensic Medicine Institute.”

“This is a high-probability assessment based on all of the available information, but it is not possible to definitively determine the circumstances of their deaths,” the military said.

The bodies of the three hostages were recovered on December 14.

The military said its investigation revealed that the three captives had been held in a tunnel complex from which Ghandour operated.

“At the time of the strike, the IDF did not have information about the presence of hostages in the targeted compound,” the military said.

“Furthermore, there was information suggesting that they were located elsewhere, and thus the area was not designated as one with suspected presence of hostages.”

In Brief:

Double Olympic medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on September 15 revealed that he took part in the Diamond League season finale despite a hand injury sustained during a training session. On September 14, Chopra came agonisingly close to winning the Diamond League crown before missing it by a single centimeter to finish as runner-up for the second consecutive year with a throw of 87.86m in Brussels. “On Monday, I injured myself in practice and x-rays showed that I had fractured the fourth metacarpal in my left hand. It was another painful challenge for me. But with the help of my team, I was able to participate in Brussels,” the 26-year-old said on his social media handle. “This was the last competition of the year, and I wanted to end my season on the track. While I couldn’t meet my own expectations, I feel this was a season in which I learned a lot. I am now determined to return, fully fit and ready to go,” he said.