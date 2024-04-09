April 09, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST

The Delhi High Court on April 9 dismissed a plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is in judicial custody in a money laundering case linked with the alleged excise scam, challenging his arrest.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma pronouncing the order said the national AAP convenor’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate cannot be termed as ‘illegal’.

“The court is of the view that the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal was not in contravention of legal provisions. The remand can’t be held to be illegal,” said Justice Sharma while delivering the verdict.

The ED was able to place enough material in the shape of Hawala dealers, statements of approvers, and statements of their own candidates who referred to the act that he was given money in cash for expenditure in Goa elections, the High Court said while dismissing Kejriwal’s plea.

Besides his arrest, Kejriwal, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail, also challenged his subsequent remand in ED custody in the case.

The AAP national convener questioned the “timing” of his arrest by the agency and said it was in contravention of the basic structure of the Constitution, including democracy, free and fair elections and level playing field.

The ED has opposed the plea and contended that Kejriwal cannot claim “immunity” from arrest on the grounds of upcoming elections as law is applied equally to him and an “aam aadmi”.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 after the high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the federal anti-money laundering agency.

He was sent to judicial custody in the case on April 1 after he was produced in the trial court on expiry of ED custody.

Lok Sabha elections: Maha Vikas Aghadi seals poll pact in Maharashtra; Shiv Sena (UBT) to contest 21 seats

The Maharashtra Opposition alliance the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s seat sharing issue has finally been resolved on April 9. The coalition has sealed the final seat allocation for the Lok Sabha Election 2024 and announced the seat sharing and candidates at a joint press conference held at ‘Shivalaya’, the Shiv Sena (UBT) office in south Mumbai on the day of Gudi Padwa, the beginning of Marathi New Year.

In the partnership of the MVA comprising of the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), the maximum number of seats is allocated to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) who will be contesting elections on 21 seats. Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar) will contest elections on 10 seats while Congress will contest on 17 seats.

This seat-sharing announcement has come at a time when there have been reports that the MVA parties were unable to reach consensus on three seats — Sangli, Bhiwandi and Mumbai-South-Central. The Congress has given up its claim on the contentious Sangli and Bhiwandi seats, which will now be contested by the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (SP).

The Shiv Sena (UBT) will contest from the constituencies of Jalgaon, Parbhani, Nashik, Palghar, Kalyan, Thane, Raigad, Maval, Osmanabad, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Buldhana, Hathkanangkale, Aurangabad, Shirdi, Sangli, Hingoli, Yavatmal-Washim, Mumbai-South, Mumbai-South-Central, Mumbai North-West and Mumbai North-East.

The Congress has got Nandurbar, Dhule, Akola, Amravati, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondia, Gadchiroli-Chimur, Chandrapur, Nanded, Jalna, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai-North, Pune, Latur, Solapur, Kolhapur and Ramtek seats.

The NCP (SP) will contest from Baramati, Shirur, Satara,Bhiwandi, Dindori, Madha, Raver, Wardhan, Ahmednagar South and Beed seats.

The State leadership of the Congress was reportedly miffed as Uddhav Thackeray, without consulting with the party, had announced Chandrahar Patil as the Sangli candidate.

In Bhiwandi, NCP (SP) announced their candidate even though the Congress wanted to contest from the seat. In Mumbai-South-Central, Shiv Sena UBT has given ticket to Anil Desai whereas, Congress wanted to field their own candidate from there.

However, in today’s joint press conference, the party leaders said that there is no disagreement among the MVA partners. NCP (SP) chief, Sharad Pawar said, “There are 48 seats in the state. We do not have any differences in it. Be it Sangli or any other seat in the state. We have discussed and the decision is taken unanimously.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, Uddhav Thackeray said that the main goal of this coalition is to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “It is natural for any partnership to go through rounds of discussions to come to an agreement. Finally, we have closed all our discussions and meetings, and it is time to begin the election campaign in full strength.”

On Shiv Sena (UBT) refusing to give up Sangli seat to the Congress, Thackeray said, “When victory against the BJP is the larger goal, we must set aside our certain indifferences. Our fight is against the Narendra Modi’s party BJP and not with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

To this, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said, “The Congress party has begun the fight against the dictatorial government. Our party has decided to be large-hearted to achieve the final goal of defeating the BJP. We will never forget how the BJP ill-treated our leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.”

“All the disputes over seat-sharing is over. There is no dispute over Sangli and Bhiwandi. We assure there won’t be any vote transfer issue. The original parties, Shiv Sena and NCP are with us and together the three party will fight against the corrupted party, BJP,” added Patole.

Taking a political jibe at PM Modi, Thackeray said that in a very long time, there was a strange coincidence on Monday, the same day when PM Modi was campaigning in Maharashtra. “Surya grahan’ (solar eclipse), ‘amavasya’ (new moon) and Modi’s rally -- all together at the same day. This strange coincidence the country is witnessing for the first time. “It is definitely not a good sign.”

“The speech I gave yesterday was not about the PM of India but it about the “Bhrasht Janta Party’s’ (Bharatiya Janta Party) leader Narendra Modi. When we respond to his remarks, please don’t take it as an insult to the PM. Our criticism will be about the leader of a corrupt party,” he said.

Thackeray referred to the remark where PM Modi referred to Shiv Sena (UBT) as a ‘fake Shiv Sena’ party in the state. “It is not right for a leader of a party of extortionists to call us fake. The BJP is an extortionists party, and it is quite evident now more than ever as we all are aware of the electoral bonds scam. We wish the people of the country a happy, prosperous and destruction of dictatorship in this New Year!”

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second highest in the country after Uttar Pradesh which has 80. The state goes on poll in five phases — April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20 and the vote counting is scheduled on June 4.

Candidate has a right to privacy, need not disclose every belonging unless substantial: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on April 9, 2024, held that candidates can retain their right to privacy and need not lay out every scrap of his personal life and possession, past and present, for the voter to rifle through.

“It is not necessary that a candidate declare every item of moveable property that he or his dependent family members owns such as clothing, shoes, crockery, stationery, furniture etc,” a Bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Sanjay Kumar observed in a judgment.

Justice Kumar said only a “substantial” asset, which may give an inkling to the voter about the affluence of a candidate, need to be disclosed. The judgment came in a petition filed by Arunachal Pradesh MLA Karikho Kri challenging a Gauhati High Court decision in July last year declaring his election to the 44-Tezu Assembly Constituency of Arunachal Pradesh void for not declaring three vehicles as his assets.

Kri had won the elections on May 23, 2019 as an independent candidate. The vehicles in question were a Kinetic Zing scooter, a Maruti Omni van used as an ambulance, and a TVS Star City motorcycle. The scooter was sold as scrap in 2009. The other two vehicles were also sold. The High Court did not examine the statements of the buyers.

Ruling in favour of Kri, the Supreme Court noted his argument that none of the sold vehicles could be considered as “assets in his hands”. Besides, the judgment authored by a Bench of Justice Kumar said the non-disclosure has to be of a “substantial nature” under Section 36 (4) of the Representation of People Act.

Holding a candidate’s election void on the basis of non-disclosure of three vehicles, one of which was sold as scrap was “meaningless, futile, and otiose akin to wasting ink on paper insofar as the legislative exercise is concerned”.

Besides, Kri had pointed out that his declared assets and that of his wife and sons were worth ₹8,41,33,815 cumulatively. Their total income was cumulatively worth ₹11,72,91,634. The alleged non-disclosure of the vehicles account for less than 0.1% of the cumulative total of the income and the assets declared.

“Therefore, even assuming that the said vehicles were assets and thus suffering from the vice of nondisclosure, even then the non-disclosure could not have been treated as substantial,” Kri’s lawyer Gautam Talukdar had argued.

Lok Sabha elections | PM Modi holds roadshow in Pondy Bazaar in heart of Chennai city

Traditional music, dance, non-stop ‘Modi Modi’ sloganeering from Bharatiya Janata Party cadre, who gathered in large numbers on either side of the Thyagaraya Road (Pondy Bazaar) in the heart of Chennai city, welcomed BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi who held a roadshow on April 9, canvassing votes for his party candidates in the Lok Sabha polls.

The roadshow started near Panagal Park in T. Nagar with reverberating slogans hailing Mr. Modi. Members of the BJP and its alliance partners, along with a large number of the public, particularly from the neighbouring areas such as West Mambalam, Teynampet, and Saidapet, gathered on either side of the road to welcome the Prime Minister. The cadres of the BJP showered flower petals on the Prime Minister, who wore traditional veshti and shirt. Throughout the stretch, he waved at the energised crowd and campaigned for the BJP candidates by showing the ‘Lotus’ symbol.

Amid “Jai Shri Ram”, “i”, and “Meendum Modi Vendum Modi [we want Modi once again]” sloganeering of the enthusiastic crowd, the Prime Minister’s flower-decked vehicle passed through the two-kilometre stretch of Pondy Bazaar slowly to reach Teynampet signal. The party’s candidates Tamilisai Soundararajan (Chennai South), R.C. Paul Kanagaraj (Chennai North) and Vinoj P. Selvam (Chennai Central) accompanied the Prime Minister in his vehicle along with State president K. Annamalai.

The entire Pondy Bazaar stretch was lit with colourful lights and decorated with festoon and BJP flags. Traditional Nagaswaram, Thavil, and Chanda Melam instruments were played by music troupes and artists staged classical dances, Mayilattam and drama. M. Lavanya, a first-time voter from Sowcarpet, said “I am so excited to see Mr. Modi for the first time. He has been taking India’s pride all across the world. I am sure he will win and become Prime Minister for the third time.”

Elaborate security arrangements were put in place by the Greater Chennai Police ahead of the arrival of the Prime Minister. Walkways on either side of Pondy Bazaar were barricaded and the traffic police prohibited movement of vehicles from Tuesday afternoon.

After wrapping up the roadshow, he reached the Raj Bhavan for the night stay. On Wednesday, the Prime Minister is scheduled to address public meetings at Vellore and Mettupalayam in Coimbatore seeking support for the NDA candidates.

Poll roundup

The Election Commission on April 9 issued Congress leader Randeep Surjewala a show-cause notice for his alleged undignified remarks against actor-turned-politician and BJP MP Hema Malini. The poll body also sought a response from Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on the steps taken to ensure strict compliance with its advisories on upholding the honour and dignity of women during public discourse by its leaders. Both have been asked to submit their respective responses to the Election Commission. While Surjewala has been asked to respond by April 11 evening, Kharge has been given time till the following evening. Surjewala has said the undated video was edited and distorted and he never intended to insult or hurt the BJP MP.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders who were detained by Delhi Police while staging a dharna outside the Election Commission’s office continued their protest at Mandir Marg police station on April 9. AAP leaders, including Saurabh Bharadwaj, met the protesting TMC leaders who camped overnight at the police station. The TMC leaders had met the full bench of the EC on Monday, demanding that the heads of the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation, National Investigation Agency and Income Tax department be changed as they were allegedly acting at the behest of the ruling BJP. The TMC leaders later announced they were sitting on a 24-hour dharna outside the EC office.

In Brief

A court in New Delhi on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of BRS leader K. Kavitha by two weeks in the Delhi Excise policy money laundering case. Special judge for ED and CBI cases Kaveri Baweja extended Kavitha’s custody till April 23 after she was produced before the court on expiry of her judicial remand granted earlier. The judge had on April 8 denied interim bail to Kavitha, saying prima facie she not only destroyed evidence but was also instrumental in influencing witnesses and there is “every likelihood” of her continuing to do so in case the relief is granted.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.

