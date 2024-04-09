  • The Election Commission on April 9 issued Congress leader Randeep Surjewala a show-cause notice for his alleged undignified remarks against actor-turned-politician and BJP MP Hema Malini. The poll body also sought a response from Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on the steps taken to ensure strict compliance with its advisories on upholding the honour and dignity of women during public discourse by its leaders. Both have been asked to submit their respective responses to the Election Commission. While Surjewala has been asked to respond by April 11 evening, Kharge has been given time till the following evening. Surjewala has said the undated video was edited and distorted and he never intended to insult or hurt the BJP MP.
  • Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders who were detained by Delhi Police while staging a dharna outside the Election Commission’s office continued their protest at Mandir Marg police station on April 9. AAP leaders, including Saurabh Bharadwaj, met the protesting TMC leaders who camped overnight at the police station. The TMC leaders had met the full bench of the EC on Monday, demanding that the heads of the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation, National Investigation Agency and Income Tax department be changed as they were allegedly acting at the behest of the ruling BJP. The TMC leaders later announced they were sitting on a 24-hour dharna outside the EC office. 