Arvind Kejriwal to meet Delhi Lieutenant Governor on September 17 at 4.30 p.m., to tender resignation, says AAP

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought time for a meeting with Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena on Tuesday and is likely to tender his resignation, AAP said.

Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena has confirmed the meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

The AAP supremo had said he would become Chief Minister and Manish Sisodia his deputy “only when people say we are honest”.

“The Chief Minister has sought time from Saxena for a meeting on Tuesday. He is likely to tender his resignation,” the party said on Monday. Days after being released from Tihar jail on bail in the excise policy case, the AAP national convenor said on Sunday that he would resign within 48 hours and sought early polls in Delhi. He vowed not to sit in the chief minister’s chair till people gave him a “certificate of honesty”.

He had said he would hold a meeting of AAP MLAs in a couple of days and a party leader would take over as Chief Minister.

Agitating junior doctors reach Mamata Banerjee’s residence to hold meeting to end RG Kar impasse

A delegation of agitating junior doctors reached West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence in Kalighat on Monday evening to hold talks to resolve the RG Kar hospital impasse. Escorted by a pilot police vehicle, around 30 medics arrived at Banerjee’s residence at 6.20 pm. The meeting was originally scheduled at 5 pm.

Before departing from their sit-in spot outside Swasthya Bhavan, the health department headquarters, the protesters said they are being accompanied by two professional stenographers to record the minutes of the meeting. The protesters said they would not settle for anything less than the five demands they had previously placed before the government.

The medics demanded accountability and punishment for those responsible for the rape-murder of a postgraduate trainee in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9 and “destruction” of evidence; strict action against the former medical college principal Sandip Ghosh; resignation of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal and Health Secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam; improved security for healthcare workers; and the eradication of the “threat culture” in government healthcare institutions.

Adani Power deal: Congress slams Mahayuti government in Maharashtra; calls it a ‘Modani Enterprise’

The Congress on Monday criticised the Mahayuti government for awarding the Adani Group a contract to supply 6,600 MW of bundled renewable and thermal power to Maharashtra. It questioned whether this ‘favour’ to the conglomerate would lead to a significant tariff burden on the State’s consumers.

The party’s general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh said that despite the Mahayuti government ‘stumbling towards a landslide defeat,’ they are using their final days in power to push a ‘Modani agenda’ by awarding the Adani Group a massive power procurement contract.

“Even as the Mahayuti Government in Maharashtra totters towards a landslide defeat, they choose to spend their last few days in power pursuing a Modani enterprise, giving the Adani Group a giant power purchasing contract,” he said in a post on X.

The Adani Group recently secured a long-term contract to supply 6,600 MW of bundled renewable and thermal power to Maharashtra after its bid of ₹4.08 per unit outcompeted rivals such as JSW Energy and Torrent Power. The power supply is scheduled to begin 48 months after the issuance of the letter of intent.

“Here are five questions for the non-biological PM on his new joint venture. Is it not true that – The terms and conditions of the tender issued by the Maharashtra Government for bids on 1,600 MW thermal and 5,000 MW solar on 13.03.2024 were modified from the Standard Bidding Guidelines to minimise competition?” the former Union Minister said.

“The tariff for the 1,600 MW coal power is roughly ₹12 crore per MW – at a time when Adani has itself contracted with BHEL for less than seven crore per MW and other providers such as NTPC/DVC/Neveli Lignite Corporations are implementing large thermal projects at ₹8-9 crore per MW?” he said.

Ramesh asked whether ₹28,000 crore of the project cost will be financed entirely by the agencies controlled by the Ministry of Power of the Maharashtra Government.

“Tariffs for solar power are in the ₹2.5 per unit range but Adani Green will be supplying power at ₹2.7 per unit? These revdis distributed to the Adani Group will put a heavy burden of tariff on the 2.7 crore consumers in the State of Maharashtra?” the Congress leader asked.

Donald Trump thanks U.S. secret service, law enforcement after failed assassination attempt

Former U.S. president Donald Trump on Sunday thanked the U.S. Secret Service and other law enforcement officials following an assassination attempt while he was golfing on one of his golf courses in Florida’s West Palm Beach.

The former president remained unharmed in what the FBI said was “an attempted assassination” while playing golf two months after another attempt on his life at a Pennsylvania rally.

“THE JOB DONE WAS ABSOLUTELY OUTSTANDING,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

“I would like to thank everyone for your concern and well wishes — It was certainly an interesting day! Most importantly, I want to thank the US Secret Service, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw and his Office of brave and dedicated patriots, and, all of the law enforcement, for the incredible job done today at Trump International in keeping me, as the 45th President of the United States, and the Republican nominee in the upcoming presidential election, SAFE,” the presidential candidate said.

Local authorities said the U.S. Secret Service agents protecting Trump fired at a man pointing an AK-style rifle with a scope while the former president was golfing with donor Steve Witkoff when shots were fired, CNN quoted a source familiar with the development as saying.

President Joe Biden and vice-president Kamala Harris were briefed and updated on the investigation. Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate and Trump’s rival in the upcoming election, in a statement, said “violence has no place in America”.

Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of X (formerly Twitter), in his comments about attempts on Trump’s life, questioned why no similar threats were being made against Biden or Harris. Musk’s controversial remark came in response to a query from an X user who asked why Trump was being targeted. The Tesla CEO replied: “And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala.”

SEBI withdraws press release that alleged external influence of employees

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) withdrew the press release that alleged that employees were being influenced by external elements and condemned the unauthorised release of internal communication, according to its statement.

“SEBI and its employees have reaffirmed that such issues are strictly internal and will be managed in accordance with the organisation’s high standards of governance and with a time-bound framework” said the markets watchdog said in its September 16 statement.

SEBI issued a statement on September 4, clarifying its positions on the employees’ demands in the matter of increased HRA among a list of 16 demands. The statement said that the new demands of the SEBI employees would add another ₹6 lakhs to their CTC, which already is about ₹34 lakhs, for grade A officers.

Moreover, the officers’ claimed unprofessional work culture to which SEBI said that that such claims were “misplaced” and that the junior officers had been “been receiving messages from external elements outside their group, effectively instigating them to …go to media, go to the Ministry, go to Board…, perhaps to serve their own purpose” the regulator said in its September 4 press release.

Following this, employees of SEBI staged a silent protest for about 90 minutes within the office premises on September 5. Details of the demands and the response of the leadership to the protests is not known.

About two weeks after the protest, SEBI chose to withdraw the press release saying that all concerns shall be amicably addressed through internal channels.

In Brief:

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane booked for hate speech at Ganpati programme in Navi Mumbai

A case has been registered against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane for allegedly targeting the minority community during his speech at a Ganpati programme in Navi Mumbai, police said on Monday. The case was registered on Sunday at the NRI police station against Rane and the organiser of a Ganpati event in Navi Mumbai based on a complaint lodged by a policeman, an official said.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls: Congress announces to form minority commission within 100 days of coming to power

Congress announced its manifesto for the forthcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, on Monday. In its manifesto, Congress assured to form a minority commission in Jammu and Kashmir within 100 days of coming to power. The manifesto was announced by Congress leader Pawan Khera in Srinagar. Congress also promised ₹72 per kg minimum support price (MSP) for apple and 100% insurance for all crops in Jammu and Kashmir. Khera said “If Congress comes to power in Jammu and Kashmir, landless farmers will be getting a monthly support of ₹4,000.”

