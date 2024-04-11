  • RJD leader Misa Bharti’s statement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go to jail if the INDIA bloc won the Lok Sabha election has caused a flutter in Bihar. While campaigning in the Maner block on Sunday, Ms. Bharti, the eldest daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav and the Pataliputra candidate, had said, “Who will answer on electoral bonds? Whenever he (Mr. Modi) comes to Bihar, he makes allegations of corruption against our family. If the INDIA bloc is voted to power, all the BJP leaders including the Prime Minister will go to jail.”
  • Unemployment and inflation are the two biggest issues but there is a conspiracy of silence in the media to hide the failures of the Narendra Modi government in solving issues of the people, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said at an election rally in Rajasthan on April 11. Addressing a rally in Rajasthan’s Anupgarh in support of Govind Ram Meghwal from Bikaner and Kuldeep Indora from Ganganagar Lok Sabha seats, Gandhi said farmers are asking for a minimum support price (MSP) for their crops, youth are seeking employment, and women want relief from inflation but no one is listening. “The amount of money that the Modi government has given to billionaires, we will give the same amount of money to the poor, the backward, Dalits and Adivasis,” Gandhi said, reiterating the promises made in the Congress manifesto that are based on “five pillars of justice and 25 guarantees”.