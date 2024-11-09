Ahead of ICC security team visit, BCCI says Indian team won’t play in Pakistan

Days ahead of a visit to Pakistan by the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) security team, to study the situation for the Champion’s Trophy next year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially communicated that it will not send the Indian team to Pakistan for the tournament.

The decision comes despite several attempts by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), including during the recent visit of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to Islamabad, to convince the government to change its mind, including offering any special security arrangements required and choice of venue.

“We have officially informed the ICC about our inability to participate in games in Pakistan. We have made our stance clear that we will prefer a hybrid model, with the tournament split in two countries.” a BCCI insider told The Hindu. “We were asked to clear our stand and we have done it, in consultation with the (central) government.”

A hybrid model, that had been followed for other series in the past would mean India’s group and the Finals of the tournament due to be held in February-March 2025 would be organised in the UAE, a proposal that could see stiff opposition from Pakistan, sources said.

Congress-ruled states ATM of party’s ‘shahi parivar’, MVA symbol of corruption: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said wherever a Congress government is formed, that State becomes the ATM (Automated Teller Machine) of the party’s ‘shahi parivar’ (royal family).

We won’t let Maharashtra become the ATM of Congress, Modi asserted while addressing a campaign rally in Akola. When the Congress indulges in so much corruption to win polls, one can imagine how corrupt the party will be once in power, the PM Modi pointed out.

“Wherever the Congress forms a government, that state becomes the ATM of the party’s shahi parivar. As much as ₹700 crore has been extorted from the liquor business in [Congress-ruled] Karnataka for the Maharashtra polls. Telangana and Himachal Pradesh have also become this shahi parivar’s ATMs,” he said.

Not all Sikhs in Canada are Khalistan supporters, PM Modi supporters don’t represent Hindus as a whole: Canada PM Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has acknowledged the presence of Khalistan supporters in Canada but said they do not represent the Sikh community as a whole.

His comments came during Deepavali celebrations at Ottawa’s Parliament Hill recently amid an ongoing diplomatic row with India over the killing of Khalistan extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

“There are many supporters of Khalistan in Canada, but they do not represent the Sikh Community as a whole. Similarly, there are supporters of Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi’s government in Canada, but they do not represent all Hindu Canadians,” Trudeau said.

The relations between the two countries came under severe strain following Trudeau’s allegations in September last year of a “potential” involvement of Indian agents in Nijjar’s killing.

Children born to ‘Bangladeshi infiltrators’ will not have tribal rights, says Nadda

BJP president Jagat Prasad Nadda asserted that once the saffron party is voted to power in Jharkhand, it will not allow tribal rights to children of ‘infiltrator’ father and local Adivasi mother.

Addressing an election rally at Bishrampur in Palamu district, Nadda alleged that the JMM-led government has given shelter to Bangladeshi nationals and they would be driven out.

“Children of Bangladeshi infiltrator father and Adivasi mother will be denied tribal rights if BJP is voted to power in Jharkhand. It will not allow infiltration to continue,” Nadda said.

Pakistan bomb blast: 27 killed, 62 injured in suicide bombing at railway station

At least 27 people, including 14 security forces, were killed and 62 others injured in a suicide bombing at a railway station in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province, officials said.

The explosion ripped through the railway station of the provincial capital Quetta as passengers gathered on the platform before the departure of the Jaffar Express, scheduled to depart for Peshawar at 9:00 a.m..

“So far, we have received 27 bodies and at least 62 people are injured, with some in critical condition,” said Dr. Wasim Baig of the Quetta Trauma Centre.

The suicide bomber had entered the station with luggage, the commissioner said, adding that was difficult to stop a person coming with an intention to carry out a suicide attack.

In Brief

Second woman killed in Manipur in three days

Suspected extremists gunned down a woman, second in three days, in conflict-scarred Manipur. The incident happened around 11 a.m. at Saiton village in the Bishnupur district of Imphal Valley. The place adjoins the hill district of the Churachandpur district. Locals said the woman was working with others on a paddy field when they came under fire from a hilly stretch about 100 metres away. She died on the spot. Some Border Security Force personnel deployed nearby retaliated and the exchange of fire took place for about an hour. The incident followed the killing of a Hmar tribal woman by an armed group in the Jiribam district adjoining Assam on Thursday (November 7, 2024) evening.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.