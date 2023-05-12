Adani-Hindenburg row | Supreme Court confirms receipt of J. Sapre panel report

May 12, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST

The Supreme Court on Friday said it will use the weekend to pore over the report submitted by an expert committee led by former of apex court judge, Justice Abhay Manohar Sapre, on Hindenburg Research’s allegations of manipulation of share prices and fraud against the Adani group before taking a call on a request by Securities and Exchange Board to grant it a “minimum” of six months to complete its investigation.

“We have received Justice Sapre’s report in the Registry. We did not have the time to read it. We will read it during the weekend and list your [SEBI] application for Monday,” a three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud addressed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and advocate Pratap Venugopal, representing the market regulator.

But the Bench, also comprising Justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala, clearly indicated its disagreement with SEBI’s request for a six-month extension of time to complete its probe.

“There should be some alacrity on your part… We are thinking of giving you another three months. We cannot agree with you when you say a ‘minimum’ of six months... put a team together,” Chief Justice Chandrachud told Mehta.

The Solicitor General said SEBI was “compressing” the time required to six months. He hinted that the investigation may extend overseas. “We will need a minimum of six months to reach any conclusion, considering the inquiry may go out,” Mehta submitted.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, for the petitioners, said the SEBI had been investigating since 2017, for the past six years. However, Mehta countered that Bhushan was referring to an unconnected issue.

Bhushan said the market regulator ought to at least come clean and disclose to the Supreme Court “what they have done so far”. But the court said such a disclosure may not be proper at this stage. “But we agree with you that they cannot go on indefinitely,” Chief Justice Chandrachud said.

“We will go through Justice Sapre’s report and come back on Monday. We will pronounce further orders on Monday in this case,” the Chief Justice said. On March 2, the apex court had formed the expert committee headed by Justice Sapre to investigate the causal factors and existence, if any, of regulatory failure which led to investors losing crores due to the volatility in the securities market following Hindenburg Research’s report accusing the Adani Group of “brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud schemes over the course of decades”.

The SEBI and other agencies were directed by the court to cooperate with the committee and provide it with all “material and requisite information”. SEBI, at the time, was already investigating the Hindenburg report.

However, the SEBI’s application for extension of time by six months said that “where prima facie violations have been found, a period of six months would be required to arrive at conclusive finding. Where prima facie violations have not been found, six months would be required to revalidate the analysis and arrive at conclusive finding. Where further investigation is required and most of the data required for this purpose is expected to be reasonably accessible, a conclusive finding is expected to be arrived at in six months”.

The market regulator said it was probing 12 “suspicious” — a term borrowed from the Hindenburg report — transactions. “Prima facie, these transactions are complex and have many sub-transactions and a rigorous investigation of these transactions would require collation of data/information from various sources along with detailed analysis including verification of submissions made by the companies,” SEBI has noted.

The “analysis” would include examining the financial statements of offshore entities involved in the transactions, disclosures filed with the stock exchanges, minutes of the meetings, connections/relations among entities both domestic and overseas and examination of contracts and agreements, its application has explained.

The SEBI is probing into whether the Adani Group has violated laws like the SEBI (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices relating to Securities Market) Regulations, 2003; SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015; SEBI (Foreign Portfolio Investors) Regulations, 2019, Offshore Derivative Instruments (ODI) norms, short selling norms, if any. The court had asked the SEBI to also investigate alleged violations of the Securities Contract (Regulation) Rules of 1957.

SC stays promotion of 68 judicial officers in Gujarat

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the promotion of 68 judicial officers in Gujarat, including that of Surat Chief Judicial Magistrate Harish Hasmukhbhai Varma, who had convicted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case and sentenced him to two years’ imprisonment.

A Bench led by Justice M.R. Shah said the promotion of the judicial officers was in violation of the “merit-cum-seniority principle”. Two senior civil judge cadre officers, Ravikumar Maheta and Sachin Prataprai Mehta, had approached the apex court against the selection of the 68 judicial officers to the higher cadre of district judges.

“We are more than satisfied that the impugned list issued by the High Court and the subsequent order issued by the State government granting promotion to district judges are illegal and contrary to the decision of this court. The same are, therefore, not sustainable,” the Bench said.

“We stay the implementation of the promotion list. Respective promotees are sent to their original post which they were holding prior to their promotion,” it said. The top court passed an interim order staying the promotions and directed that the matter be heard by an appropriate bench as Justice Shah is retiring on May 15.

Varma, the CJM of Surat, is one of the 68 officers of the district lower judiciary whose promotion has also been challenged by Maheta and Mehta, presently working as undersecretary in the legal department of the Gujarat government and the assistant director at the State legal services authority.

The top court, which had issued notices to the State government and the Registrar General of the Gujarat High Court on April 13 on the plea of the two judicial officers, was very critical of the decision and the order passed on April 18 to promote the 68 officers despite knowing the pendency of the case before it.

“It is very unfortunate that despite the fact that the respondents, more particularly, the State government, was aware of the present proceedings and the fact that in the present proceedings, this court made the notice returnable on April 28, 2023, the State government has issued the promotion order dated April 18, 2023 i.e. after the receipt of the notice issued by this court in the present proceedings,” the top court said in its order on April 28.

Top Rajasthan Congress leaders in huddle over Pilot’s march against corruption

Top leaders in the Congress’ Rajasthan unit went into a huddle on May 12 to chalk out a strategy to tackle the challenge thrown by Sachin Pilot, who has launched a foot march against corruption in the State.

Senior party leaders, including the Congress’ Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, state unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra and co-in-charges Qazi Muhammad Nizamuddin, Amrita Dhawan and Virendra Rathore were present at a meeting at the party’s Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Road office during which they are likely to discuss Pilot’s march.

Pilot on May 11 launched a 125-kilometre ‘Jan Sangharsh Yatra’ from Ajmer to Jaipur to raise the issue of corruption during the previous BJP regime led by Vasundhara Raje and cases of paper leaks in government recruitment exams. Pilot has said his march is not against anyone but over issues of corruption. He claimed that he has been writing to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for a year and a half for action on corruption but nothing has been forthcoming.

The five-day yatra mounts pressure on the party leadership months ahead of the Assembly Elections slated for later this year with the Congress also facing anti-incumbency, apart infighting in the state unit. Pilot and Gehlot have been engaged in a power tussle since the Congress formed the government in the state in 2018. In 2020, Pilot led a failed revolt against the Gehlot government after which he was removed from the posts of the party’s state unit president and Deputy Chief Minister.

The former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister had last month defied a warning from the party and went ahead with a day-long fast targeting Gehlot over his “inaction” on alleged corruption during the Raje government.

Delhi HC asks Centre to respond to U.K.-based journalist’s plea challenging OCI card cancellation

The Delhi High Court on May 12 asked the Centre to respond to a plea by a U.K.-based Indian-origin journalist challenging cancellation of her OCI card for her alleged involvement in “detrimental propaganda against the Indian Government”.

Justice Prathiba M. Singh issued notice to the ministries of Home Affairs, External Affairs and the High Commission of India in London on the petition filed by 82-year-old Amrit Wilson.

The High Court also asked the Centre to place on record the material based on which it cancelled the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card of Wilson. The woman, in her plea before the High Court, contended that the March 17, 2023 order cancelling her OCI card was ex-facie illegal and arbitrary. She has said it was passed by the High Commission in a mechanical manner, without any application of mind and in complete violation of the principles of natural justice.

Wilson, represented by senior advocate Rebecca John, said her revision application moved on April 17 is still pending before the Ministry of Home Affairs despite repeated requests.

She said the respondents’ actions have resulted in “gross violation” of her fundamental rights and have prevented her from travelling to India where she spent the first 20 years of her life.

The Indian High Commission had issued a show cause notice to Wilson in November last year accusing her of being “engaged in detrimental propaganda against the Indian Government” and involving herself in “multiple anti–India activities” which pose a threat to the sovereignty and integrity of India and the interest of the general public.

The plea said the show cause notice was arbitrary since it did not provide any material particulars or a summary of specific reasons to substantiate the allegations levelled against her.

“Notwithstanding the lack of any relevant material being provided to the petitioner to build her defense, she duly responded to the aforementioned show cause notice vide a reply dated December 4, 2022. In the reply, first, the petitioner stoutly denied her involvement in any detrimental propaganda against the Government or any anti–India activities.

“Second, while pointing out that the show cause notice makes no mention of any specific incidents where the petitioner has participated in any such anti–India activities, the petitioner requested respondent no. 3 (High Commission of India) to disclose the relevant material which forms the basis of the aforesaid show cause notice, in order to enable the petitioner to present her case and provide necessary explanation qua each specific allegation,” the plea said.

It added that despite the categorical request of the petitioner for disclosure of relevant material which formed the basis of the show cause notice, she did not hear back from the authorities for three months, and suddenly on March 24, she received the order notifying her that the Indian government had cancelled her registration as an OCI cardholder under the Citizenship Act with immediate effect.

Supreme Court questions West Bengal ban, TN alert on ‘The Kerala Story’

The Supreme Court on Friday challenged the West Bengal government to justify its decision to ban the screening of The Kerala Story, asking why it thought itself any different from other demographically similar States across the country which are showing the controversial film.

The film has come under fire from critics who accuse its makers of demonising the entire Muslim community, particularly Muslim youth, with a “malicious propaganda” claim that 32,000 young women in Kerala were lured through so-called ‘love jihad’ and trafficked to West Asia to join the ISIS militant Islamic group.

“The film is running in different parts of the country which have a similar demographic profile as West Bengal. Why should you [West Bengal government] not allow a film to run? This has nothing to do with the artistic value of the film… It may be good art or it may be bad art, but that is irrelevant. If the public don’t find the film worth, they will not watch it,” Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said, addressing the West Bengal government.

The film makers, represented by senior advocate Harish Salve, have sought the quashing of a ban imposed on the film by the State government under Section 6(1) of the West Bengal Cinemas (Regulation) Act, 1954. Sunshine Pictures Private Limited has also accused the Tamil Nadu government of orchestrating a “de facto” ban on the release of the movie by issuing a state of red-alert. The film makers said that theatres have withdrawn from showing the film, scared of violence.

“We would like to know from you what steps you have taken… State governments cannot look the other way when people attack theatres and burn chairs,” Chief Justice Chandrachud told Tamil Nadu Additional Advocate General Amit Anand Tiwari.

Tiwari said that the accusations against the State were unfounded as there was no official ban on the film. Issuing notice to both West Bengal and Tamil Nadu and directing them to file their separate responses, the Bench listed the case for hearing on May 17.

Senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, for West Bengal, said that the apex court should not entertain the case. It had earlier, in two separate orders, refused to intervene in multiple challenges against The Kerala Story. The apex court had in those two past occasions told the petitioners to approach the respective High Courts.

“You should follow your own discipline in this case too. There is no reason why the film makers cannot approach the High Courts… We have grave apprehensions of breach of peace,” Singhvi submitted.

“The film has been released in the rest of the country and West Bengal is no different from any other part of the country. If the film can run in peace in other parts of the country, why should the State of West Bengal ban the film?” Chief Justice Chandrachud asked.

SIT constituted to probe sexual harassment allegation against WFI chief: Delhi Police to court

The Delhi Police on Friday informed a special court here that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the allegations of sexual harassment levelled by women wrestlers against WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh.

The submission was made before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal in response to the court’s earlier order directing the police to file a stratus report.

“Considering the seriousness of the case we have formed a SIT. The SIT will be investigating the case,” public prosecutor Atul Srivastava told the court, stating that a status report has been filed in the matter.

He requested that the report must not be shared with anyone considering the nature of the case. The report has been filed by the Delhi Police in a sealed cover. After the submission, the court posted the matter for further hearing on May 27. The judge had issued notice to the Delhi Police on a plea moved by the wrestlers seeking monitoring of the investigation and recording of the statement of the alleged victims before the court.

The wrestlers have been demanding the arrest of Singh, accusing him of sexually exploiting several women grapplers, including a minor. The Delhi Police has filed two FIRs, including one under section 10 of POCSO Act against the BJP MP, who has denied all the charges.

In brief:

Bihar may pass law to complete caste-based survey: Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary

The Bihar government may take the legislative route to complete its caste-based survey of the State “at any cost”, State Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said on Friday. His statement comes against the backdrop of the Patna High Court’s interim stay on the ongoing survey on May 4, and its rejection of the government’s plea for an early hearing of the case. “If necessary, we could make a law in the Bihar Legislative Assembly to complete the caste-based survey in the State,” said Chaudhary, who is also the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s cabinet.

Delhi excise scam | Court extends Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody till June 2

A Delhi court on May 12 extended, till June 2, the judicial custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in a corruption case related to the alleged excise scam. Special Judge M.K. Nagpal extended Sisodia’s custody after the former Delhi deputy chief minister was produced before the court on expiry of his judicial custody. The court had on March 31 dismissed Sisodia’s bail application, saying he was “prima facie the architect” of the criminal conspiracy behind alleged payment of advance kickbacks of around ₹90-100 crore meant for him and his colleagues in the Delhi government.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.