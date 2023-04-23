2 IAF aircraft on standby in Jeddah, ship at Port Sudan to evacuate Indians

April 23, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST

India has sent two heavy-lift aircraft to Saudi Arabia and a ship to the coast of Sudan to begin evacuation of its nationals who are caught in war-torn Sudan, the Ministry of External Affairs said on April 23. The moves are part of India’s plans to activate a contingency plan to evacuate people from the war-torn country once the security situation improves.

“As part of our preparations, and in order to move swiftly, the Government of India is pursuing multiple options. Two Indian Air Force C-130J are currently positioned on standby in Jeddah. And, INS Sumedha has reached Port Sudan,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Giving out the details, the MEA said contingency plans for the evacuation of Indians have been put in place but any movement on the ground would depend on the security situation.

It said the security situation in Sudan continues to be “volatile” with reports of fierce fighting coming from various locations in the country’s capital Khartoum.

The MEA said that the Indian Embassy in Sudan is in “regular touch” with the citizens across the country and is advising them on the possibilities of “safe movement”. The Embassy of India will coordinate with citizens regarding possible exit from Khartoum “as and when the security situation permits safe movement”, the Ministry said.

Apart from the Sudanese authorities, the MEA and the Indian embassy in Sudan are also in regular touch with the UN, Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E, Egypt, and the U.S. among others.

Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab’s Moga under NSA; shifted to Assam’s Dibrugarh jail

Amritpal Singh, a pro-Khalistan propagator and the chief of Waris Punjab De outfit, who is facing charges under the National Security Act (NSA) was arrested by Punjab Police on April 23. Amritpal’s arrest came a month after the police launched a massive crackdown against him and the outfit.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Headquarters Sukhchain Singh Gill said Amritpal was arrested today at around 6.45 a.m. from Rode village in Moga district, following a special operation carried out in the past 35 days. Rode is the native village of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, the militant leader who was killed in 1984.

“... NSA warrants were issued against Amritpal Singh, which has been executed today morning. Amritpal has been arrested by Police at around 6:45 in the morning (April 23) at Rode village in Moga district. Further law will take its own course,” Gill said. He also said Amritpal was absconding for around one month.

Amid reports about Amritpal’s surrender, Gill said “Amritpal Singh was arrested based on operational inputs. There was no escape route left for him. He was arrested.”

A special flight carrying Amritpal Singh landed at Dibrugarh airport from where he will taken to the Central Jail located in the Upper Assam town, officials said. A multi-tier security arrangement has been made at the Central Jail in Dibrugarh, a senior police official said.

Nine of Amritpal’s aides including Daljit Singh Kalsi, Papalpreet Singh, Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, Varinder Singh Johal, Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, Harjit Singh, Bhagwant Singh, Basant Singh and Gurinderpal Singh Aujla have been lodged in Dibrugarh jail under the NSA.

MeT issues ‘Yellow’ warning for thunderstorm in Assam, neighbouring states

The MeT department warned of thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds in Assam and its neighbouring areas over the next two days.

As per the forecast released by the Regional Meteorological Centre, a cyclonic circulation is lying over east Assam and neighbourhood between 1.5 km and 2.1 km above mean sea level.

Issuing a ‘yellow’ category warning for two days, it said thunderstorm with lightning accompanied by gusty wind reaching speed up to 30-40 kmph is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on April 23.

Thunderstorm with lightning is also very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, while isolated places of Meghalaya are very likely to receive heavy rains during the same period.

The RMC has also warned of thunderstorm with lightning to occur very likely at isolated places over all seven North Eastern states.

Meanwhile, Tinsukia deputy commissioner Swapneel Paul said two persons were killed in a hailstorm that lashed the district on April 22 night. He said major damage has been caused to the Rupai-Tinsukia grid line, where nine towers have been severely damaged.

He said 60-70% electricity poles and wires in Tinsukia town have also been damaged and work to restore power in the town by tonight is going on in full swing.

Poonch attack | Terrorists used steel bullets, decamped with soldiers’ weapons

The terrorists who ambushed an Army truck in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch used steel core bullets, capable of piercing an armoured shield, and decamped with the soldiers’ weapons, officials said, amid intensified efforts to trace and neutralise the perpetrators.

They said a sniper is believed to have targeted the truck from the front before the other terrorists sprayed bullets and lobbed grenades on it.

Five soldiers were killed and one injured after the terrorists attacked the lone Army truck, which was carrying eatables for iftar to a nearby village, in the dense forest area of Bhata Dhurian late on April 20 afternoon and the vehicle caught fire.

Experts from various agencies, including the National Security Guard and the National Investigation Agency, have visited the site of the attack over the past two days and have managed to get a clear picture of the deadly ambush which was laid by the terrorists, the officials said.

The officials said over 12 people have been detained for questioning in connection with the Poonch attack but no arrests have been made so far.

Wrestler Bajrang Punia on protest against WFI: ‘Nothing has been done so far to resolve our issues’

Ace India wrestler Bajrang Punia said that the reason why wrestlers are protesting once again is that nothing has been done so far to resolve their issues and the wrestlers are here to save wrestling.

Top Indian wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Dahiya, and Sakshi Malik, held a sit-in protest in Jantar Mantar in January this year, demanding that Wrestling Federation of India’s (WFI) president Brij Bhushan be removed from office and the body be disbanded. They had accused Singh of sexual harassment and mistreatment of wrestlers.

“We have just one issue. The reason for the protest is that nothing has been done so far...We are here to save wrestling. We will sit at 4 p.m. and talk,” said wrestler Bajrang Punia as he and several other wrestlers headed to Jantar Mantar. He also said that a police complaint has been filed at the Connaught Place police station.

Following the protest in January, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced the formation of an ‘oversight committee’ to probe allegations levelled against the WFI and Singh and other coaches. The committee was given the task of submitting a report on the issue to the ministry.

Punia said, “I read an article in which one of the committee members said that the report has been submitted to the Sports ministry without his signatures. The member also expressed his/her disagreement with the report. If a committee member is not involved in report submission and disagrees with the report, how are we supposed to trust it?” Punia also said that WFI should make public the statements given by female wrestlers in a sting operation to a private TV channel if it feels it is innocent and also, people get to decide who is right or wrong.

The wrestler said that they (wrestlers) will start protesting once again and will even go to the high court as soon as possible.

Tamils flag escalating attacks on temples in northern Sri Lanka

Tamils in Sri Lanka have witnessed an escalation in the attack on Hindu temples in recent weeks, a trend that they note is part of the State’s “ongoing Sinhalisation project” in the island’s north.

In recent weeks, Tamil media reported multiple incidents of vandalism at temples, where Hindu deities were found missing or damaged. In Jaffna, some Tamils have sought to counter the trend by placing a Hindu deity in a public space, prompting police to petition the court seeking its removal. Several Tamil political parties have called for a protest on April 25 against the recent temple attacks, among other issues.

Simultaneously, Tamils also point to an increase in the number of new Buddhist structures and shrines coming up in the Northern Province, where Hindus form the largest religious group, followed by Christians and Muslims, with Buddhists in the fourth place.

The developments come amid heightening activity of Sri Lanka’s Department of Archaeology in the Tamil-majority north and east.

Authorities have restricted public access to some temples, citing ongoing “archaeological research” in the historic sites.

Jaffna legislator and Tamil National People’s Front Leader Gajendrakumar Ponnambalam sees the incidents as part of a larger, persistent assault on Tamils’ rights, including to worship. Ever since the end of the war, consecutive governments have “accelerated the Sinhalization” of the north and east, he said, “as if to catch up with the gap of the 30 years during the war that they missed out on.”

The Aiyanar temple at Kurunthurmalai, Mullaitivu, has remained controversial amid a rapid increase in Buddhist structures on its premises in the last few years. Despite a court order preventing any new religious installations at the spot, a state minister in 2021 led a ceremony to place a Buddhist statue at the site, in the presence of military men and archaeological department officials. Similar contestations on land have also been reported in the east.

Ponnambalam said Tamils have been struggling against “this genocidal agenda”, of “erasing the Tamil identity” of the north and east.

In Brief:

50th Birthday: the A to Z of Sachin Tendulkar

To the Indians, Sachin Tendulkar is the man for “all seasons”. It has been 10 years since he bid farewell to international cricket, leaving the nation full of moist eyes. As India’s favourite son completes his 50th birthday, PTI chronicles his life and times in an alphabetical manner. It could be people, places and events related to the great man, which have dominated our lives for a better part of three-and-a-half decades.

Amul-Nandini was made emotional issue due to Karnataka polls: Nirmala Sitharaman

To suddenly say Amul is being brought to Karnataka to kill Nandini is “brazen”, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, as she alleged that the Gujarat-based dairy cooperative had entered the State when Congress was in power in Bengaluru. The Karnataka Milk Federation sells milk, curd and other dairy products under the brand name Nandini. She said things were tweaked, twisted and made an emotional issue because it is election time in Karnataka, where Assembly polls would be held on May 10.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.