2 dead, 31 injured as eight coaches of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derail in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda

At least two people were killed and 31 others injured after the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed and eight coaches overturned in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district on Thursday afternoon.

“Train number 15904 Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express that left Wednesday night from Chandigarh derailed near Gonda Junction station between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations at around 2.37 p.m. on Thursday under the jurisdiction of North Eastern Railway (NER),” said Sabyasachi De, the chief public relations officer for the Northeast Frontier Railway.

Tribhuvan Narayan, the locomotive pilot who was at the helm, is safe. He, as well as other passengers, reportedly heard a loud explosion seconds before the derailment of the eight coaches.

A 40-member medical team and 15 ambulances are at the spot and more medical teams and ambulances have been rushed there as well, said Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner G.S. Naveen Kumar.

The Union Railway Ministry has ordered an investigation into the incident by a high-level committee, apart from the inquiry to be conducted by the Commissioner of Railway Safety.

Railway officials said that it was too early to draw definitive conclusions and that the cause of the accident is still being ascertained. Experts said there are multiple possible causes of derailment, including defects in the tracks or the bogies.

Due to the accident, all up and down movement along the line has been stopped. Two passenger trains between Gonda and Gorakhpur have been cancelled and 11 trains diverted. Affected passengers were transported in buses from the accident site to Mankapur station, from where the Railways arranged for a special rake to transport them to the train’s final destination of Dibrugarh in Assam. In a post on X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma said that he is monitoring the situation closely and that teams are on standby for support.

An enhanced ex-gratia amount of ₹10 lakh has been announced for the kin of those who died, along with ₹2.5 lakh for those with grievous injuries, and ₹50,000 to minor or simple injury has been announced by the railways to the bereaved.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Sushmita Dev said that the Railways, which serves as a primary mode of travel for millions, is no longer safe. Offering her condolences to the bereaved families and expressing solidarity with the injured in a post on X, Ms. Dev said, “Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the blue-eyed boy of @PMOIndia, is costing us lives!”

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge also slammed the two leaders in a post on X. “PM @narendramodi and his Railway Minister, who leave no opportunity for self-publicity, must take direct responsibility of the massive lapses that have plagued the Indian Railways,” he said, noting that just a month ago, 11 people had died when a goods train collided with the Sealdah-Agartala Kanchanjunga Express. He demanded the expeditious installation of the Kavach anti-collision system on all rail routes across India to prevent such accidents.

The relief commissioner’s office issued helpline numbers for Gonda (8957400965) and Lucknow (8957409292). The Railway Board issued helpline numbers for Commercial Control (9957555984), Furkating (9957555966), Mariani (6001882410), Simalguri (8789543798), Tinsukia (9957555959), and Dibrugarh (9957555960).

NEET-UG 2024 case: Supreme Court orders NTA to upload centre-wise results by 12 p.m. on July 20

The Supreme Court has ordered the National Testing Agency to upload NEET-UG 2024 results centre-wise on its website by 12 p.m. on July 20 in order to bring about transparency. The order also asked NTA to mask the identity of the students.

With the counselling for undergraduate medical courses scheduled to begin from July 24, the top court refrained from committing to an oral plea by some petitioners to stay the process.

The three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud, also comprised Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra. The next hearing has been fixed for July 22.

Two soldiers injured in gunfight with hiding militants in J&K’s Doda

Two soldiers were injured in an encounter with terrorists in a forest village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district early Thursday, July 18, 2024.

The encounter took place at Jaddan Bata village in Kastigarh area around 2:00 am when terrorists opened fire on a temporary security camp established in a government school for the ongoing search operations, the officials said.

It’s the third such encounter with militants in the past three days in the district. Four security personnel were killed on Monday in Doda’s Dessa area in a militant attack. Members of the village defence group engaged a group of militants in a firefight on Tuesday.

The heightened militancy in the past two months have left 24 people dead in the Jammu province, which include 10 security personnel. A massive search operation was launched in Desa and adjoining forest areas following the killing of four army personnel, including a captain, by terrorists in a firefight on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The operation entered fourth day on Thursday and also witnessed brief exchange of fire at two places in Desa forests on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Doda district, which was cleared of terrorism in 2005, has witnessed a series of attacks since June 12 when six security personnel were injured in a terror attack in Chattergala pass, followed by a firefight in Gandoh the next day which left one policeman injured.

Three terrorists were killed in a day-long operation in Gandoh area of the Doda district on June 26, while another encounter occurred in Ghadi Bhagwah forest on July 9.

A total of 27 persons, including 11 security personnel, a village defence guard, and five terrorists, were killed in nearly a dozen terror attacks in six districts of Jammu province since the beginning of this year. The dead also included seven pilgrims returning from Shiv Khori temple in Reasi district on June 9.

Meanwhile, another encounter has been reported from Kupwara district. An encounter has started between militants and security forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keran Sector of Kupwara district. An anti-militancy operation is on in the area, officials said.

An Army spokesman said two terrorists were killed close to the LoC in the Keran Sector of Kupwara as security forces “successfully prevented an infiltration attempt”.

The anti-infiltration operations are continuing in the area, the spokesman added.

Puja Khedkar’s mother remanded in police custody till July 20 in land dispute case

A court in Maharashtra’s Pune district on July 18 remanded Manorama Khedkar, mother of IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, in police custody till July 20 after she was arrested for allegedly threatening some persons with a gun over a land dispute.

Manorama was apprehended from a lodge in Mahad in Raigad district in the morning. She was hiding there, police said.

Manorama was then brought to the Paud police station in Pune district and placed under arrest. She was produced before a local court which remanded her in police custody till July 20, said an official.

Police had launched a search for Manorama and her husband Dilip Khedkar after a video surfaced showing her allegedly threatening some persons with a gun over a land dispute at Dhadwali village in Pune’s Mulshi tehsil.

The Paud police in Pune rural have booked the Khedkar couple and five others under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) sections, including 323 (dishonest or fraudulent removal or concealment of property), and the Arms Act.

“Manorama Khedkar was apprehended from Mahad in Raigad district and she was brought to Paud where, after the completion of formalities, she was placed under arrest,” Superintendent of Police, Pune Rural, Pankaj Deshmukh, had said earlier.

Puja Khedkar is under scrutiny for her claims regarding disability and Other Backward Class (OBC) certificates in her Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) candidature, as well as her conduct during her tenure at the Pune collector’s office.

Amid the row, the government on Tuesday put on hold the ‘district training program’ of Puja Khedkar, who was earlier transferred to Washim as a supernumerary assistant collector from Pune, as she was summoned back to the Mussoorie-based Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration for “necessary action”.

The Pune Anti-Corruption Bureau unit has received a complaint seeking an open inquiry against Puja Khedkar’s father Dilip Khedkar, a retired government official, in connection with alleged disproportionate assets, a senior official said on Wednesday.

There is already an inquiry underway by the ACB’s Nashik division against him into the alleged disproportionate assets.

Hence, the Pune unit of the anti-graft agency has sought directions from the ACB headquarters to either incorporate the fresh complaint into the ongoing probe or whether to conduct a separate open inquiry, the official said.

ED coercing those questioned in Valmiki Corporation scam to name CM and DCM, allege Karnataka Ministers

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is coercing those arrested and questioned in connection with the alleged Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation scam to name senior functionaries of the government of Karnataka, including the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, in a bid to destabilise the Congress government in the State, alleged Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda.

He made this allegation at a media conference hosted jointly by five senior Ministers of the government of Karnataka on July 18 before the legislature convened for the ongoing session. Other ministers at the media conference were K.J. George, Priyank Kharge, Dinesh Gundu Rao and Santosh Lad.

On July 17, the ED had claimed that ₹90 crore was diverted from the corporation, and a part of the money was used to buy a ‘significant quantity of liquor just before the general elections’. It claimed that money from the corporation was diverted to 18 bank accounts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and later laundered into several bank accounts.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao alleged, “The ED has entered the probe, not with an intention to get to the truth, but with a malafide intention to destabilise the Congress government in Karnataka. The agency is coercing those it has questioned to name senior functionaries of the State Government, asking them to say the money was used for election expenditure in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and in Ballari in Karnataka. We have reliably learnt that suspects have been assured of protection by the agency if they name big people, but they have also been threatened that if they don’t, they will attract the full wrath of the agency.”

“We are here to tell the people of Karnataka and the country what the ED is up to. ED is no longer acting as an investigative wing of the Union Government, but as a political wing of the BJP.”

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge said that the reputation of the ED is well-known. “In the last 10 years, ED has raided 121 politicians, of which 115 are from the opposition. Of this, less than 25% of cases have gone for prosecution. The ED, that has come to probe the Valmiki Corporation case, did not show interest in any scam during the BJP tenure in Karnataka. A former MLC of the BJP has been arrested for misappropriation of funds in D. Devaraj Urs Truck Terminal. Scams were reported at Bhovi Development Corporation, in the APMC, and Karnataka Handloom Corporation, among others. Why hasn’t the ED shown similar interest in any of these cases?” Kharge said.

Kotiswar Singh, Mahadevan take oath as Supreme Court judges; top court attains full strength

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud administered the oath of office to two new Supreme Court judges, Justices N. Kotiswar Singh and R. Mahadevan, on Thursday, July 18, 2024.

The new entrants returned the court to its full sanctioned strength of 34 judges after a gap of nearly three months. The two new judges fill the vacancies left in the court with the retirement of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Justice A.S. Bopanna. The new appointments are the first after the court reopened.

The five-member Supreme Court Collegium had proposed their names on July 11. The government had cleared the appointments within a week, on July 16. Justice Singh is the first Supreme Court judge from Manipur. He was serving as the Chief Justice of the High Court for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. He was due to retire on February 28, 2025.

Justice N. Kotiswar Singh originally hails from Manipur… His (Justice Singh) appointment as a Judge of the Supreme Court will provide representation to the North-East, and in particular he will be the first Judge from the State of Manipur to be appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court,” the Collegium had highlighted in its resolution.

The Collegium has lately recommended senior Delhi High Court judge, Justice Suresh Kumar Kait, for appointment as the Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court.

Justice Mahadevan was the Acting Chief Justice of the High Court of Madras. He belongs to the backward community in Tamil Nadu and the Collegium resolution had said his appointment to the top court would usher in diversity in the Bench. The Collegium said Justice Mahadevan was “eminently suitable” for appointment as a Supreme Court judge.

“The Collegium has taken due note of the fact that Mr. Justice R. Mahadevan ranks third in the order of presently serving judges of the Madras High Court including the judges who have been posted as Chief Justices outside the Madras High Court. At this stage, the Collegium has given precedence to the candidature of Mr Justice R Mahadevan in order to give representation to the backward community,” the Collegium resolution had explained.

The Collegium has recently recommended Justice K R Shriram, a senior Judge of the Bombay High Court, for appointment as Madras High Court Chief Justice.

In Brief:

The Aam Aadmi Party will contest all 90 seats in the Haryana Assembly elections, senior party leader Sanjay Singh said on July 18. The Haryana Assembly elections are due later this year. Addressing the media, Singh said the AAP will fight the Haryana Assembly polls strongly. “The AAP will contest all 90 seats,” said the Rajya Sabha MP, who was flanked by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and senior party leader Sandeep Pathak. Singh targeted the BJP Government in Haryana over the issues of unemployment, law and order, and the Agnipath scheme. “Today, there is an industry of extortion in Haryana. We saw how farmers were crushed during their agitation. Unemployment is also a big problem in Haryana,” he said.

