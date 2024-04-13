April 13, 2024 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST

India is in touch with Iranian authorities after an Israel-affiliated container vessel MSC Aries was seized by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard in the Gulf of Hormuz on Saturday. The 25 crew onboard the Portuguese-flagged vessel includes 17 Indians including the Master, four Filipinos, two Pakistanis, one Russian and one Estonian, according to official sources.

“We are aware that a cargo ship ‘MSC Aries’ has been taken control by Iran. We have learnt that there are 17 Indian nationals onboard. We are in touch with the Iranian authorities through diplomatic channels, both in Tehran and in Delhi, to ensure security, welfare and early release of Indian nationals,” official sources said. The vessel was sailing from United Arab Emirates to India when the incident occurred.

A video that went viral on social media platform ‘X’ showed Revolutionary Guard commandos rappelling from a helicopter onto the vessel. This is the latest escalation in the region which has been on edge in the last few months. This incident is also an escalation to the ongoing red sea crisis. Since the Israel offensive in Gaza, Houthi rebels in Yemen have been targetting Israeli-linked commercial shipping on the high seas with ballistic missiles and drones.

In the last 48 hours, Israel and the U.S. have been gearing up for possible missile and drone attacks Iran, directly or through its proxies in the region, as a retaliation against the recent Israeli air strike on Iran’s consulate in Damascus that killed senior Iranian personnel.

Iranian state-run news agency IRNA quoted an informed source to confirm the seizure of the “foreign vessel” in the Persian Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz on ‘X’ while other Iranian media reported that the vessel was MSC Aries.

The UK’s Maritime Trade Operations agency too confirmed the incident, only stating that the ship had been seized by “regional authorities” off the coast of Fujairah in the UAE.

The vessel Aries is owned by London-headquartered Zodiac Maritime owned by Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer and chartered to Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) headquartered in Switzerland.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps have seized a Portuguese civilian cargo ship, belonging to an EU member, claiming Israeli ownership, Israel Katz, Israel’s minister of foreign affairs said on ‘X’. Calling it a “pirate operation” in violation of international law, he added, “I call on the European Union and the free world to immediately declare the Iranian Revolutionary Guards corps as a terrorist organization and to sanction Iran now.”

CBI registers FIR against second-biggest electoral bond buyer Megha Engineering in alleged bribery case

The CBI registered an FIR against Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd, which was the second-biggest buyer of electoral bonds worth ₹966 crore, in an alleged bribery case.

Eight officials of the NISP and NMDC and two officials of MECON were also named in the FIR for receiving alleged bribe of around ₹78 lakh in clearing bills of ₹174 crore of Megha Engineering in connection with works related to Jagdalpur integrated steel plant, officials said on April 13.

Megha Engineering had emerged as the second-biggest buyer of electoral bonds and donated the highest amount of about ₹586 crore to the BJP, according to the data released by the Election Commission on March 21.

The company also donated ₹195 crore to the BRS, ₹85 crore to the DMK, and ₹37 crore to the YSRCP. The TDP got about ₹25 crore from the company, while the Congress got ₹17 crore. The JD(S), the Jana Sena Party and the JD(U) got smaller sums ranging from ₹5 crore to ₹10 crore.

According to the FIR made public on April 13, the CBI had registered a preliminary enquiry on August 10, 2023 about the alleged bribery in ₹315 crore project related to works of intake well and pump house and cross-country pipeline at the integrated steel plant Jagdalpur which was awarded to the company.

Based on the findings of the preliminary enquiry, a recommendation was made on March 18 to register a regular case into the alleged bribery which was filed on March 31.

The CBI has named eight officials of NISP and NMDC Ltd — retired executive director Prashant Dash, director (production) D.K. Mohanty, DGM P.K. Bhuyan, DM Naresh Babu, senior manager Subro Banerjee, retired CGM (finance) L. Krishna Mohan, GM (finance) K. Rajshekhar, manager (finance) Somnath Ghosh, who allegedly received ₹73.85 lakh bribe.

The agency has also named two officials of MECON Ltd - AGM (contracts) Sanjeev Sahay and DGM (contracts) K Illavarsu - who allegedly received payment of ₹5.01 lakh against the payment of ₹174.41 crore by NMDC Ltd to MEIL against 73 invoices from Subhash Chandra Sangras, general manager, MEIL and Megha Engineering and unknown others.

Chandra and Megha Engineering have also been named as accused in the case.

Drug cartel | Enforcement Directorate finds significant cash pumped into real estate and movie production in Tamil Nadu

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which searched multiple locations across Tamil Nadu early this week in the ongoing probe against alleged drugs smugglers A.R. Jaffer Sadiq and his associates, has found evidence suggesting that cash was routed through specific financiers before it was invested in movie production, the hospitality industry etc.

After registering a case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, investigators conducted searches at different locations in Chennai, Madurai, and Tiruchi on April 9.

The operation was necessitated following the investigations launched by the Narcotics Control Bureau and the Customs Department against Sadiq and others on serious charges of international trade of narcotic substances.

The ED searches revealed that proceeds of cash on the illegal drug business was routed through specific financiers before being invested into various sectors, notably movie production, hospitality industry and acquiring immovable properties.

While ₹6 crore direct cash payments and more than ₹12 crore cash was routed and layered for movie production, more than ₹21 crore cash deposits were observed in the bank accounts of entities controlled by Sadiq, the ED said.

Investigation also revealed that a significant amount of cash was invested in real estate business. “More than ₹40 crore cash application have been found,” the ED said.

The search operations were targeted on the residential and business premises linked to entities facilitating the laundering of cash generated by Sadiq.

The investigation was continuing as further analysis was being conducted to unearth more insights into the intricate web of illicit financial activities.

Arvind Kejriwal arrest | Supreme Court to hear Delhi CM’s plea against arrest on April 15

A two-judge Bench of the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on April 15 a petition filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to quash his arrest in in a Delhi Excise policy-linked money laundering case.

The case is listed before the Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta. The petition is listed at the very end of the board at item number 57.

The hearing would be significant as Kejriwal’s judicial remand also ends on April 15. A trial court had ordered 14 days of judicial custody on April 1.

On April 9, the Delhi High Court had found nothing illegal about the CM’s arrest. A single Judge Bench of Justice Swarna Kanta based its order on the prima facie finding that there was adequate material, including statements of approvers, involvement of middlemen and references that cash was handed over for expenditure in Goa elections.

Meanwhile, senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that Kejriwal was not being allowed to meet his family in Tihar jail.

Singh said, “There is an attempt to break the morale of CM Kejriwal. His family has not been allowed in-person meetings with him. They are only allowed to meet him through the jangla. This is inhuman. Even hardcore criminals are allowed in-person meetings.”

Farm loans will be waived after Congress comes to power, says Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on April 13 said loans of farmers will be waived if his party comes to power at the Centre.

Addressing a rally in Sakoli in Maharashtra’s Bhandara district, he said the main issues plaguing the people of the country were unemployment and inflation, though these were ignored by the media.

“Loans of farmers will be waived if the Congress comes to power. People are distressed due to unemployment and inflation. The situation is such that people earning just thousands and those making crores are paying the same GST,” he said while attacking the NDA government at the Centre.

Gandhi said his party would conduct a caste census after attaining power since it is important for the future of the country.

Slamming the Centre’s Agnipath programme, in which soldiers called ‘Agniveers’ are recruited for four years, Gandhi said it would be scrapped since “the Army was not in its favour”.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who calls himself an OBC, must tell the country what he has done for the segment in his 10-year rule. The Union government is working for a few industrialists, while common people are getting nothing, he claimed.

“Just 22 persons have wealth equivalent to that held by 50% of the country’s population. But Modi only keeps talking about religion and tries to create enmity among castes and communities,” Gandhi alleged.

He claimed the share prices of firms owned by Gautam Adani had skyrocketed during Modi’s rule, with the billionaire now having stakes in every sphere from airports to ports to roads, bridges, coal mines and power plants.

While people were seeking medical help during the COVID-19 pandemic, Modi was asking them to beat “thalis” and flash mobile phone torches, Gandhi said.

Earlier in the day, in another poll rally in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar, Gandhi said the BJP and the RSS were attacking the markers of tribal identity and giving away forests to billionaires.

“People of the BJP and the RSS attack your religion, your ideology, your languages and your history. Forests are decreasing in India and who is doing that? People of the BJP are handing over forest land to billionaires like [industrialist Gautam] Adani ji. A day will come when there will be no forest in India and then the BJP and RSS will tell you that you are a vanvasi (forest dweller) and now there are no forests, you do not belong anywhere,” he said, drawing a distinction between the word adivasi (indigenous) and vanvasi that he said was being used by the BJP and Modi for tribals.

Gandhi said adivasis were the first and real owners of land, water and forest. He said the Congress sought to defend their rights.

Gandhi also said President Droupadi Murmu was prevented from attending the consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya as she is a tribal and said that it reflected “the BJP’s mentality”.

Jaishankar’s remark on China akin to giving it clean chit, says Congress

The Congress on April 13 hit out at the Narendra Modi government on the issue of Chinese transgressions and said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s reported remark that “China has not occupied any of our land” is akin to giving another free pass to the neighbouring country.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the External Affairs Minister’s statement is a “copy-paste” of PM Modi’s clean chit to China after the Galwan clashes in 2020, when 20 Indian soldiers were killed.

Kharge responded to the remark in a post on X, “Wearing ‘56-inch’ long Chinese Blinkers, on the ‘Laal Aankh,’ Modi Government has given a free pass to the Chinese, twice in a week’s time.”

He added, “First, @narendramodi ji’s interview in foreign press where he failed to put forth India’s case strongly at the global stage. Now, his Foreign Minister, handing over another Clean Chit to expansionist China.”

Kharge hit out at the Modi government alleging it was yet to come out clean on the Chinese transgressions at borders and asked him if the bilateral talks between the two countries were to open Indian markets to imported Chinese goods.

“@narendramodi ji, Since 4 years, the people of India, and the Opposition is asking you take them in confidence, in the Parliament and in public discourse on repeated Chinese transgressions, illegal occupation and building of military infrastructure, near our borders, but you have not bothered to take us in confidence,” Kharge said in his post.

“What were the 19 rounds of bilateral talks with your Chinese counterpart for? Was it to increase Chinese imports of India? Or take PMCARE funds from 3000 companies having Chinese directors,” he asked.

“Why has the status quo ante, pre 2020, not returned? Why is India still denied access to areas in Depsang Plains, Demchok Nalla and several patrolling points in Hot Springs and Gogra Post? Mr. Modi’s Policy towards China is ‘M’ for ‘Meek’.

Congress general secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh in a statement said the Modi government has been letting off China for its aggression against India.

He claimed that after the Prime Minister’s public “clean chit” on June 19, 2020 and the Union Home Minister’s “clean chit” on April 9, 2024, comes a third “clean chit” from Jaishankar.

“Clearly this is all orchestrated by the Super Sutradhar himself,” Ramesh said.

Ramesh said that EAM’s recent statement that “China has not occupied any of our land” represents a “renewed setback” to India’s position on its northern border, rivalled only by the prime minister’s statement that “No one has entered Indian territory and no one is in our territory.” “Not only are all these statements a profound insult to our fallen soldiers in Galwan, but they also represent the legitimisation of Chinese claims over thousands of square kilometres of land to which Indian troops had access until May 2020.

“In particular, the EAM’s remarks represent an acceptance of Chinese control over Demchok and the strategic Depsang Plains where Chinese troops continue to block our soldiers’ at the critical Y-Junction, preventing them from accessing Patrol Points 10, 11, 11A, 12 and 13,” Ramesh alleged.

Ramesh claimed that Chinese troops remain in place despite 21 rounds of military talks over four years.

Where withdrawals have been negotiated, the Modi government has accepted buffer zones that lie predominantly in areas that Indian troops once freely accessed, he said.

He also termed as “weak” the MEA’s response to the issue of Chinese PLA denying grazing rights to Indian shepherds.

“For four years, the Modi government has tried to cover up the worst territorial setback in six decades for India with its DDLJ approach: Deny, Distract, Lie and Justify. Mr Jaishankar’s latest statement only highlights the extent of the Modi government’s submission to Chinese aggression,” Ramesh alleged.

Poll roundup

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on April 13 announced its first list of seven candidates, fielding senior party leaders Prem Singh Chandumajra from Anandpur Sahib and Daljit Singh Cheema from Gurdaspur. Besides, the SAD also named former MLA N K Sharma from Patiala, former minister Anil Joshi from Amritsar, Bikramjit Singh Khalsa from Fatehgarh Sahib, Rajwinder Singh from Faridkot and Iqbal Singh Jhoonda from Sangrur seat.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal on April 13 released its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections promising five new airports in Bihar and ₹ 1 lakh every year to “sisters from poor families on Raksha Bandhan day”. Titled as ‘Parivartan Patra’ [letter of change], RJD has highlighted altogether 24 promises in its manifesto released by party leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and other senior party leaders.

In Brief

A man stabbed six people to death at a busy Sydney shopping centre on April 13 before he was fatally shot, police said. Eight people, including a 9-month-old, were injured in the attack. The 40-year-old suspect began stabbing people at the Westfield Shopping Centre in Bondi Junction, which is in the city’s eastern suburbs, before a police inspector shot him after he turned and raised a knife, New South Wales Assistant Police Commissioner Anthony Cooke said. Six of the victims — five women and a man — and the suspect died. Commissioner Karen Webb said the eight injured people were being treated at hospitals. The baby was in surgery, but it was too early to know the condition, she said.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.

