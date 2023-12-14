14 Opposition MPs suspended amid demands for discussion on security breach

December 14, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST

With the government deciding to withdraw the suspension of DMK MP S.R. Parthiban from the Lok Sabha as he was not present in the House and his name was included with those to be suspended by mistake, the total number of MPs suspended for the remainder of the winter session of Parliament stands at 14 — 13 from the Lok Sabha and one from the Rajya Sabha.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said Parthiban’s name has been withdrawn from the list of the Lok Sabha members suspended earlier in the day as there was a mistake on the part of the staff in identifying the member. “I have requested the Speaker to drop the name of the member as it was a case of mistaken identity,” Joshi said. The Speaker has agreed to the suggestion.

A circular issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat later listed the 13 MPs who have been suspended. Parthiban’s name was not in the list.

“Hibi Eden, T N Prathapan, Ramya Haridas, Dean Kuriakose, S Jothimani, V K Sreekandan, Benny Behanan, Mohd Jawed, P R Natarajan, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, K Subbarayan, S Venkatesan and Manickam Tagore B, MPs have been suspended from the service of the House...,” the circular read.

Joshi said when the business of the House shifted to the new Parliament building, the Speaker had proposed at a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee that the members have to work with a fresh resolve of not showing placards in the House. “This proposal was unanimously agreed to. Nobody had opposed it,” he added. The 13 MPs violated the decision taken at the BAC meeting and brought placards to the House and hence, were suspended, the Minister added.

Earlier, the Lok Sabha MPs were suspended after the House adopted two separate motions brought by the government. Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien was suspended from the Rajya Sabha.

The Opposition MPs were suspended for “gross misconduct” as they demanded a discussion on the security breach in the Lok Sabha on December 13. Before their suspension, the MPs moved into the Well of the House raising slogans to demand a statement from the government on the security breach.

Members of Parliament in both Houses raised slogans demanding that Home Minister Amit Shah give a statement on the December 13 security breach from the public gallery.

Earlier in the day, O’Brien was suspended for his “unruly behaviour” and “misconduct”. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar named O’Brien and warned him, asking the MP to leave the House.

Later, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal moved a motion in this regard. The motion was adopted with a voice vote and the chairman announced that O’Brien stands suspended from the House for the remainder of the session.

In the Lok Sabha, Joshi first moved the motion to suspend members T.N. Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, S. Jothimani, Ramya Haridas and Hibi Eden for the remainder of the session.

Later, Benny Behanan, V.K. Sreekandan, Mohammad Jawed, P.R. Natarajan, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, K Subbarayan, S.R. Parthiban, S. Venkatesan, and Manickam Tagore were suspended through another resolution.

“I move the following that this House having taken misconduct of T.N. Prathapan, Hibi Eden, Jothimani, Ramya Haridas and Dean Kuriakose in utter disregard to the House and the authority of this Chair and having been named by the chair … to be suspended from the service of the House for reminder session,” the resolution read.

An MP claimed later that Prathiban was named among the suspended MPs even though he is not present in Delhi and is in Chennai. The House was adjourned to meet again on Friday. Some of the suspended members continued to protest in the House even after the adjournment.

Parliament security breach | Delhi court sends 4 accused to 7-day police custody

A special court on Thursday sent the four accused arrested for intruding into Parliament to seven-day police custody after he Delhi police produced them before the court in New Delhi and sought their 15-day remand.

The accused — Manoranjan D., Sagar Sharma, Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi — were produced before Special Judge for NIA cases Hardeep Kaur by the city police, which sought their custodial interrogation. Prosecution accused the four arrested accused of terrorism, said they tried to incite fear. They have been charged under anti-terror law UAPA besides sections of Indian Penal Code.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons — Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D. — jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors’ gallery, unleashed yellow coloured smoke from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by some MPs and watch and ward staff.

Around the same time, two other accused — Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi — also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting “tanashahi nahi chalegi” outside Parliament premises.

Sagar, Manoranjan, Amol and Neelam were immediately taken into custody, while their accomplice Vishal, in whose house the accused stayed before reaching Parliament, was detained later from Gurugram. Lalit Jha, a key conspirator, is on the run.

A case was registered under UAPA sections 16 (punishment for terrorist act) and 18 (punishment for conspiracy, etc.) and IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 452 (trespass), 153 (wantonly giving provocation, with intent to cause riot), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) at the Parliament Street police station, police sources said.

All the four accused were interrogated at Diplomatic Security Force’s office located at Chanakyapuri. Initially, Neelam and Amol were taken to Parliament Street Police station and later, they were shifted to the DSF office.

Names of two organisations have also emerged in the investigation of the Special Cell and their roles are being examined, a senior official said, adding all the accused are giving same answers to the investigation team. “It seems that they had already made preparations as to what to answer when the police interrogate them when they are caught,” the official said.

Earlier in the day, eight security personnel were suspended for Wednesday’s incident. Meanwhile, Delhi Police is conducting raids to nab Lalit, who is a teacher by profession and is believed to be the main conspirator of the security breach, officials said.

Influenced by revolutionary Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Lalit, a resident of Kolkata, and others were highly motivated to commit an act which could draw the country’s attention.

According to an official privy to the probe, all six joined a Bhagat Singh fan page on Facebook after coming in touch with each other on social media. Lalit, Sagar and Maoranjan had about a year ago met in Mysuru where they made a plan to barge into the Parliament. They later added Neelam and Amol to the plan.

Lalit took the lead and instructed Manoranjan to do a recce of all entry points of the Parliament during the Monsoon Session, the official said. “In July, Manoranjan came to Delhi and went inside Parliament on a visitor pass issued on the name of an MP. There, he got to know that the frisking of shoes does not happen,” the official said.

On Wednesday, Lalit came with the four others to Parliament. When they got only two passes of them, Lalit decided to take the mobile phones of all four — Sagar, Manoranjan, Neelam and Amol — with him.

The colour canisters, which were sprayed inside and outside the Parliament complex, were brought by Amol from Kalyan, Maharashtra.

Lalit’s last location was traced in Neemrana on the Rajasthan-Haryana border. Police had earlier said that all five had gathered on December 10 and stayed at Vishal Sharma’s residence in Gurugram.

Police sources on Wednesday said the security breach was well-coordinated and meticulously planned. Police officials said that during interrogation, Amol told investigators they were upset with issues like the farmers’ protest, Manipur crisis and unemployment and that was why they carried out this act.

“They had the same ideology and hence decided to give a message to the government,” an official said. The eight security personnel suspended for the security breach belong to various agencies who were on deputation for Parliament security. Sources identified them as Rampal, Arvind, Vir Das, Ganesh, Anil, Pradeep, Vimitt and Narendra.

“Though they are on deputation for Parliament security, their cadre controlling authority is the organisation they represent and not the Lok Sabha Secretariat,” a functionary said. Personnel from the Delhi Police and CRPF are deployed to frisk those entering the complex as well as the building.

CJI puts his foot down; says if case is listed before a judge, the judge takes the call to hear it or not

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud categorically said on Wednesday he will not intervene to shift cases already listed for hearing before a Supreme Court judge.

“If the case is listed before a judge, the judge will take a call. I will not say anything,” the Chief Justice said emphatically.

The CJI was responding to an urgent oral mentioning made by former Delhi Minister Satyender Jain’s lawyer, represented by senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, in the morning about the listing of his bail petition in the Delhi liquor policy case before a Bench headed by Justice Bela M. Trivedi on December 14.

Singhvi said a Special Bench of Justices A.S. Bopanna and Trivedi was already hearing the case. “We have been arguing before the Special Bench. The case is already partially heard… Now, today, it has been listed before a Bench headed by Justice Trivedi. Let it continue to be heard by the earlier Special Bench,” Singhvi urged.

Post-lunch, when the court re-convened, the Chief Justice informed Singhvi that there had been a communication from the office of Justice Bopanna that he could not resume his judicial duties after the Diwali vacations due to medical reasons. The judge’s office had asked all the part-heard matters before him to be released. Consequently, the case of Jain was shifted to the puisne judge, Justice Trivedi, on the Bench.

“It is very easy to fling allegations and letters,” the Chief Justice said. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was present in the courtroom, said the “only way to deal with malicious letters is by ignoring them”.

This development on Jain’s bail plea has come amidst a shadow cast by the letters of two senior lawyers, Dushyant Dave and Prashant Bhushan, to the Chief Justice and the Supreme Court Registry. Both lawyers have alleged “irregularities” in the listing of other cases in the apex court.

Dave, in his open letter to the Chief Justice on December 6, had said cases involving human rights, freedom of speech, democracy and functioning of statutory and constitutional institutions were suddenly “taken away” from Benches hearing them and listed before other Benches.

He said matters, instead of remaining with the presiding judge of the Bench which earlier issued notice had followed the puisne judge when the latter started heading a new Bench in “clear disregard” of rules, procedure and established conventions. The senior lawyer had said the Chief Justice as the ‘master of the roster’ on the administrative side of the court should look into the issue.

The letter was penned a few days after Dave, on November 29, appearing before a Bench headed by Justice Bela Trivedi in a petition filed by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption concerning a fresh inquiry into corruption charges against former Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami in an alleged State Highway tender scam, questioned the move to take the case out of a Bench led by Aniruddha Bose, before which it was listed previously. The Bench headed by Justice Trivedi, who was earlier the puisne judge in Justice Bose’s Bench, dismissed the case on December 8.

Bhushan had written to the Registrar (Listing) of the Supreme Court about the trajectory of a batch of petitions filed by advocates and journalists charged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for their work and critical views about the State response to the Tripura violence of October 2021.

These petitions had been earlier listed before a Bench headed by Justice Chandrachud, which had passed substantive orders to protect the petitioners from coercive action by the State. In October 2023, the case, however, came up before a Bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Trivedi, which ordered the cases to be listed before the “appropriate Bench”.

However, instead of being listed before Justice Chandrachud again, the petitions had come up for hearing before a Bench headed by Justice Trivedi on November 29.

BJP I-T cell trying to divert attention from Parliament security breach: Congress

The Congress on December 14 accused the BJP’s I-T Department head Amit Malviya of seeking to divert attention from the Parliament security breach and said the intruders were given access to the House by a BJP MP.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said this after Malviya shared pictures in which a woman arrested in connection with Wednesday’s (December 13) incident is seen purportedly campaigning for the Congress.

In a post on ‘X’, Ramesh said, “BJP IT Cell desperately wants to divert attention from 2 facts: 1. There was a very serious breach in the security of Parliament. 2. The intruders who breached Lok Sabha security in a shocking manner had been given access to the Parliament by Pratap Simha, BJP MP from Mysuru.”

Sharing the pictures on ‘X’, Malviya earlier said, “Regime change is a phrase Congress leaders often use. Meet Neelam Azad, the lady who breached Parliament’s security today. She is an active Congress/I.N.D.I Alliance supporter. She is an Andolanjeevi, who has been seen at several protests.”

“Question is who sent them? Why did they pick someone from Mysore to obtain Parliament pass from a BJP MP... Remember the Opposition will stop at nothing, not even defiling the Parliament, highest institution of our democracy,” the BJP leader added.

In a separate post tagging a video of the father of Manoranjan, another accused in the Parliament security breach incident, Malviya said, “Was Manoranjan active with Congress and/or SFI sponsored movements? Did he attend Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra?” “The last word on this is not out yet’¦ But one thing is clear: the Opposition defiled Parliament on 13th Dec with a purpose,” he said.

In Brief:

The Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development for 2023 has been jointly awarded to Daniel Barenboim and Ali Abu Awwad for their efforts in bringing together the youth and peoples of Israel and the Arab World for a non-violent resolution of the Israel-Palestine conflict. Maestro Barenboim is an Argentine-born distinguished classical pianist and conductor, renowned for performing with and directing some of the leading orchestras in the world. Awwad is an eminent Palestinian peace activist who has been working tirelessly with the people of Palestine and Israel for a peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.