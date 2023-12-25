December 25, 2023 01:16 pm | Updated 01:16 pm IST

A Gabon-flagged crude oil tanker, M.V Sai Baba, heading to India was hit by a one-way attack drone in the southern Red Sea, the U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Sunday. The vessel had an all-Indian crew and is managed by an Indian company.

“At approximately 8 p.m. (Sanaa time), U.S. Naval Forces Central Command received reports from two ships in the Southern Red Sea that they were under attack,” CENTCOM said on X (formerly Twitter). USS Laboon responded to the distress calls, it said. No injuries were reported and the vessel was headed towards India.

The twin attacks on Sunday took the number of attacks on commercial shipping by Houthi militants since October 17 to 15. The other vessel, M.V BLAAMANEN, a Norwegian-flagged and operated chemical/oil tanker, reported a near-miss by a Houthi one-way attack drone with no injuries or damage reported. Also on Saturday, two anti-ship ballistic missiles were fired into international shipping lanes in the southern Red Sea from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

These attacks represent a significant scale-up in attacks on commercial shipping from Houthi-held areas of Yemen since the launch of Israeli action in Gaza. In response to the escalation in missile and drone attacks originating from Houthi-held areas in Yemen which threatens the free flow of commerce in the Red Sea, U.S. Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin on December 18 announced the establishment of Operation Prosperity Guardian, an “important new multinational security initiative under the umbrella of the combined maritime forces and the leadership of its Task Force 153, which focuses on security in the Red Sea”.

Meanwhile, M.V. Chem Pluto, which was hit by a suspected drone just outside the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone on Saturday, was being escorted by the Indian Coast Guard ship Vikram on Sunday, and is scheduled to reach Mumbai on Monday. A Pentagon spokesperson told the Reuters news agency that Chem Pluto was hit by “a one-way attack drone fired from Iran”.

