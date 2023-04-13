April 13, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST

1. Police permits RSS rallies on April 16

The Tamil Nadu Police has permitted the Rashtriya Swayamsevak (RSS) to conduct route marches at 45 places on April 16, 2023 (Sunday) across the State. This comes two days after the Supreme Court dismissed the appeals filed by the Tamil Nadu government against Madras High Court orders allowing the rallies.

A senior police officer said, “We have granted permission as per the order of apex court with relevant terms and conditions. We will ensure necessary police bandobust.”

2. BC Commission sought more time to submit report on Vanniyar quota: CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin informed the Legislative Assembly that the State Backward Classes Commission had asked for more time to submit its report on the internal reservation for Vanniyars. The State government had not suo motu extended the time by six months, he clarified.

PMK floor leader G.K. Mani contended that the extension would place at disadvantaged position Vanniyar community students, who were writing plus two examinations and would be applying for engineering colleges and NEET.

Mr. Mani added that Vanniyars badly needed a separate reservation since the majority of the community members were poor and living in huts.

3. Anbu Jothi ashram case | Madras HC grants bail to owners

The Madras High Court granted bail to Villupuram Anbu Jothi ashram administrator Jubin Baby, his wife J. Maria and five others facing charges of running an unauthorised home for the mentally challenged and using the inmates for human trafficking, organ trade and so on.

Justice A.D. Jagadish Chandira said the petitioners were facing the ordeal of mere suspicion of their involvement in grave charges as the police were unable to come up with any concrete evidence even after two months.

4. Policewoman facing extortion charges, dismissed

Facing charges of extortion and corruption, former Inspector of Police of Nagamalai Pudukottai police station in Madurai district Vasanthi has been dismissed from service.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Madurai), R. Ponni, ordered her dismissal under Article 311 of the Constitution of India. The dismissal order was served to Vasanthi who was was arrested twice since July 2021, at Madurai Central prison where she has been lodged.

She was first arrested arrested and placed under suspension in 2021 on charges of extortion and cheating. Subsequently, she was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on March 31, 2023 for attempting to tamper with evidence in extortion case.