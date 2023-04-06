April 06, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST

1. Governor stirs controversy over Sterlite closure

Kicking up a fresh controversy, Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, who addressed civil service aspirants at Raj Bhavan in Chennai said anti-Sterlite protests were funded by foreign agencies to shut down the plant that was meeting 40% of India’s copper needs. It was done to hamper the growth of India, he added.

Political leaders including DMK MP Kanimozhi, MDMK leader Vaiko have flayed Mr. Ravi’s remarks.

2. Moovarasampet temple tank drowning | No prior intimation to authorities: Minister

Responding to a special calling attention motion at the Legislative Assembly on the drowning of five youth in a tank in Moovarasampet, Chennai, during a Theerthavari festival, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister, P.K. Sekar Babu said the trustees of the Dharmalingeshwarar temple did not inform the HR&CE Department about the event.

The event was being organised by the temple managed by the Sarva Mangala Seva Trust, for the past four years, the Minister added.

3. Migrant workers issue | Mastermind of fake videos detained under NSA

Manish Kashyap, the mastermind behind the circulation of fake videos of Bihari migrant labourers being attacked in Tamil Nadu has been detained under National Security Act (NSA), 1980, said Madurai Superintendent of Police, R. Shiva Prasad.

This comes a day after Madurai court remanded the YouTuber in judicial custody till April 19. He has been lodged in Madurai Central Prison.

4. Class X Board exams begin

More than nine lakh students appeared for Class 10 Public examinations that began in Tamil Nadu. The exams that are being conducted at more than 3,500 centres across the State will end on April 20.

5. E.V.K.S. Elangovan discharged from hospital after recovery from COVID-19

After being hospitalised for three weeks, MLA of Erode (East) constituency, E.V.K.S. Elangovan, 74, was discharged from Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre in Chennai.

Mr. Elangovan who is a former Union Minister of State was admitted to the hospital in Chennai on March 15 with coronary artery disease and COVID-19.

Only a week before hospitalisation, the senior Congress leader took oath as the Erode (East) MLA on March 10, following a byelection held in the constituency on February 27, that was necessitated by the sudden demise of his son and former MLA, E. Thirumahan Everaa on January 4.