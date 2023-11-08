HamberMenu
College student ragged in Coimbatore, seven arrested

The seven accused, who are students of PSG College of Technology, allegedly tonsured the head of the victim

November 08, 2023 01:24 pm | Updated 01:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image. File

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Seven students of a private college in Coimbatore were arrested on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 on charges of ragging a second-year student.

The seven accused, according to the police, allegedly tonsured the head of the victim. All the students belong to PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore. The police said that the ragging took place at the college hostel two days ago.

“The affected student, a native of Tiruppur, informed the matter to his parents. He, along with parents, approached the Peelamedu police and lodged a complaint against the seven students on Tuesday night”, said a senior police officer.

The main building of PSG College of Technology in Coimbatore. File

The main building of PSG College of Technology in Coimbatore. File | Photo Credit: M. Periasamy

The police registered a case for offences under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly), 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person, otherwise than on grave provocation), 506 (i) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 (penalty for ragging) of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Ragging Act, 1997. The seven accused were arrested on Wednesday.

The officer said that a detailed investigation, covering various aspects, would be conducted as the arrested also include second year student.

