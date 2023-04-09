April 09, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST

1. PM Modi meets Elephant Whisperers Bomman, Bellie

On the last day of his two-day visit to Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Bomman and Bellie, the tribal couple who were featured in the Oscar-winning documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ at the Theppakadu Elephant Camp in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) of the Nilgiris.

Mr. Modi who was in Chennai yesterday reached Theppakadu by road in the forenoon today, after his trip to Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka where he had gone on a safari ride earlier this morning.

At the Nilgiris, Bomman and Bellie, as well as other mahouts and cavadis at the camp had a brief interaction with the Prime Minister, who fed sugarcane to the captive elephants at the camp. The couple who raise orphaned elephant calves introduced the Prime Minister to the two elephant calves that they raised, Raghu and Bommie.

2. CM Stalin writes to Amit Shah over omission of Tamil question paper in CRPF test

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, against a notification that allows aspirants appearing for a computer test for recruitment to the CRPF, to write only in English and Hindi and not in Tamil.

Of the total 9,212 vacancies in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 579 had to be filled from Tamil Nadu, the exam for which is scheduled to be held in 12 centres.

The CM told Mr. Shah in the letter that the Centre’s notification makes the aspirants from Tamil Nadu unable to attempt the test in their mother tongue in their own “native state.” Further, 25 out of the 100 marks have been allotted for “basic comprehension in Hindi” which would only benefit the Hindi-speaking candidates, he added.

3. PMK holds stir seeking bifurcation of Tiruvannamalai

Demanding the bifurcation of Tiruvannamalai district which has eight Assembly constituencies, Paatali Makkal Katchi (PMK) President Anbumani Ramadoss led a protest in the temple town.

The DMK government should divide it into two districts with four constituencies each to facilitate growth, he urged.

