1. Intense rainfall predicted for coastal T.N.

An intensifying weather system over the Bay of Bengal is expected to bring intense rainfall, which can be extremely heavy in some pockets, to the coastal region of Tamil Nadu over the next five days.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, has issued a red weather alert indicating the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall of over 24.4 cm in one or two places in the Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, and Tiruvarur, and Karaikal areas tomorrow.

The RMC has predicted heavy rainfall over isolated places in Chennai and its surrounding districts from November 27 to November 29.

2. Assembly session to begin on Dec 9

The next session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly is set to commence on December 9, Speaker M. Appavu announced. The House’s Business Advisory Committee would decide on the duration of the sitting.

The upcoming session is the first since the elevation of Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin as Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s deputy, the re-induction of Ministers V. Senthilbalaji and S.M. Nasar, and the induction of Ministers R. Rajendran and Govi. Chezhiaan into the Cabinet two months ago.

3. CM’s remarks on Ramadoss draws ire

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, while addressing journalists in Chennai, endorsed the contentionmade by Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji that there was no commercial link between the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) and the Adani Group companies.

Responding to a query on Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S. Ramadoss’ demand that the Chief Minister should explain who Mr. Adani met in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Stalin said: “He [Dr. Ramadoss] does not have any other job and will keep issuing some statement or the other every other day. There is no necessity for us to answer them.”

PMK president Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan and BJP state president K. Annamalai condemned Mr. Stalin for his comments on Mr. Ramadoss.