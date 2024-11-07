1. Edappadi Palaniswami wins Kodanad defamation case

The Madras High Court ordered the payment of ₹1.1 crore of defamation damages to the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Edappadi K. Palaniswami on a suit filed by him against S. Dhanapal, the brother of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s driver Kanagaraj, for having linked his name to the 2017 Kodanad estate heist-cum-murder case.

Justice R.M.T. Teekaa Raman also ordered a permanent injunction restraining Mr. Dhanapal from giving interviews or circulating messages accusing Mr. Palaniswami of having attempted to “wriggle out” of the murder case.

2. Puthiya Tamilagam leader Krishnasamy, cadre detained in Chennai

Hundreds of Puthiya Tamilagam workers, headed by its founder K. Krishnasamy, were detained by the police when they were about to take out a rally in Chennai, demanding that the Tamil Nadu government scrap the 3% internal reservation for Arunthathiyars within the Scheduled Caste (SC) quota of 18%.

3. Allegations of Periyar University flouting norms

The Periyar University Teachers Association (PUTA) and Periyar University Employees Union (PUEU) alleged that without following rules and rejecting the seniority, the Vice-Chancellor nominated a syndicate member.

