1. Udhayanidhi Stalin’s ‘casual attire‘ leads to PIL in Madras HC

The Madras High Court wanted to know if there were any specific rules and regulations that prescribed the dress code to be followed by Ministers. The question was raised during the hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed against Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s casual attire.

The petitioner had filed the case complaining about the Deputy Chief Minister wearing T-shirts with the DMK’s election symbol ‘rising sun’ even at government events.

2. Half-day leave for school, colleges tomorrow

The Tamil Nadu government has announced that all schools and colleges across Tamil Nadu would function only till afternoon on October 30, in view of Deepavali eve.

3. Decision on alliance will be made during Assembly poll: EPS

Answering a volley of questions as to whether his party would strike an electoral deal with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami said his party would take a call on forming alliance with other parties at the time of the 2026 Assembly election.

