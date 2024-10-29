GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

Published - October 29, 2024 05:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Passengers throng Egmore Railway station ahead of Deepavali festival on October 29, 2024

Passengers throng Egmore Railway station ahead of Deepavali festival on October 29, 2024 | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

1. Udhayanidhi Stalin’s ‘casual attire‘ leads to PIL in Madras HC

The Madras High Court wanted to know if there were any specific rules and regulations that prescribed the dress code to be followed by Ministers. The question was raised during the hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed against Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s casual attire.

The petitioner had filed the case complaining about the Deputy Chief Minister wearing T-shirts with the DMK’s election symbol ‘rising sun’ even at government events.

2. Half-day leave for school, colleges tomorrow

The Tamil Nadu government has announced that all schools and colleges across Tamil Nadu would function only till afternoon on October 30, in view of Deepavali eve.

3. Decision on alliance will be made during Assembly poll: EPS

Answering a volley of questions as to whether his party would strike an electoral deal with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami said his party would take a call on forming alliance with other parties at the time of the 2026 Assembly election. 

Published - October 29, 2024 05:58 pm IST

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Chennai / Coimbatore / Madurai / Tiruchi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.