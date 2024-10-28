GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

Published - October 28, 2024 06:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A motorist wade through Palar river water anear Vellore

A motorist wade through Palar river water anear Vellore | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

1. Madras HC sets aside order in favour of lottery baron Santiago Martin

The Madras High Court set aside an Alandur Judicial Magistrate’s November 17, 2022 order accepting the closure report filed by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police in a criminal case registered against lottery baron Santiago Martin, pursuant to the seizure of ₹7.20 crore from the residence of one of them.

The court permitted the ED as well as the CCB to continue the prosecution under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) of 2002 and the provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) respectively.

2. DMK Minister calls TVK the ‘C team’ of BJP

Taking a dig at the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founded by actor Vijay, Tamil Nadu Law Minister and senior DMK leader S. Regupathy, accused it of being the “C team” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Asked about Vijay’s silence on the AIADMK during his speech at the public meeting, Mr. Regupathy said Vijay’s goal was to woo the cadre of the AIADMK and strengthen the BJP.

3. MRTS to resume train services from Chennai Beach to Velachery

The Southern Railway would resume the operation of Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) from Chennai Beach to Velachery from tomorrow. The Southern Railway had earlier terminated the MRTS services at Chintadripet to facilitate the construction of the fourth line between Egmore and Beach. 

