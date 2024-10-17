GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

Published - October 17, 2024 05:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Reservation counter at Dindugul railway station. File

Reservation counter at Dindugul railway station. File | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

1. Advance railway reservation period reduced from 120 to 60 days

The Railway Board has reduced the time limit for advance booking of trains from 120 days to 60 days.

The new time limit would take effect from November 1. 

2. Instagram reel lands temple trustee in trouble

The Madras High Court directed the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Commissioner and Executive Officer of Devi Karumari Amman Temple at Tiruverkadu near Chennai to initiate action against a temple trustee and a few women employees, who had reportedly recorded videos inside the temple by dancing to film songs and miming to movie dialogues to create a comic Instagram reel.

3. Abandoned elephant calf dies

An abandoned elephant calf from the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), which was brought to the Theppakadu Elephant Camp a few months ago, died after an illness this morning.

