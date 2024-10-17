1. Advance railway reservation period reduced from 120 to 60 days

The Railway Board has reduced the time limit for advance booking of trains from 120 days to 60 days.

The new time limit would take effect from November 1.

2. Instagram reel lands temple trustee in trouble

The Madras High Court directed the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Commissioner and Executive Officer of Devi Karumari Amman Temple at Tiruverkadu near Chennai to initiate action against a temple trustee and a few women employees, who had reportedly recorded videos inside the temple by dancing to film songs and miming to movie dialogues to create a comic Instagram reel.

3. Abandoned elephant calf dies

An abandoned elephant calf from the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), which was brought to the Theppakadu Elephant Camp a few months ago, died after an illness this morning.