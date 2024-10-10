ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Published - October 10, 2024 06:41 pm IST

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

The Hindu Bureau

Vendors on busy sale of puja essentials like puffed rice, jaggery, betal leaves, fruits, flowers, plantain leaves, pumpkin ahead of Ayudha Puja at Nethaji market in Vellore on October 10, 2024 | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

1. Selvam, former editor of Murasoli, passes away

Selvam, the former editor of Tamil daily Murasoli, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK) official mouthpiece, passed away due to a heart attack in Bengaluru on Thursday (October 10, 2024). He was 85.

ADVERTISEMENT

A nephew of late DMK leader M. Karunanidhi, Selvam was married to his daughter Selvi. Mourning his demise, the DMK has announced that the party’s flag will be flown at half-mast for three days.

2. T.N. government announces Deepavali bonus

Ahead of Deepavali, the Tamil Nadu government led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a bonus and ex-gratia for over 2.75 lakh eligible employees and workers of State-run Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for 2023-24. The State exchequer would incur an expenditure of ₹369.65 crore.

3. T.N. govt. will expedite process to fill vacant V-C posts: Govi Chezhiaan

The Tamil Nadu Higher Education Department will expedite steps to fill vacancies for the post of vice-chancellors and registrars in State-run universities, said Minister for Higher Education Govi Chezhiaan in Chennai on Thursday (October 10, 2024).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

After chairing a review meeting of the Higher Education Department for the first time since being inducted into the Tamil Nadu Cabinet, Mr. Chezhiaan spoke to the media.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US