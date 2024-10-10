1. Selvam, former editor of Murasoli, passes away

Selvam, the former editor of Tamil daily Murasoli, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK) official mouthpiece, passed away due to a heart attack in Bengaluru on Thursday (October 10, 2024). He was 85.

A nephew of late DMK leader M. Karunanidhi, Selvam was married to his daughter Selvi. Mourning his demise, the DMK has announced that the party’s flag will be flown at half-mast for three days.

2. T.N. government announces Deepavali bonus

Ahead of Deepavali, the Tamil Nadu government led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a bonus and ex-gratia for over 2.75 lakh eligible employees and workers of State-run Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for 2023-24. The State exchequer would incur an expenditure of ₹369.65 crore.

3. T.N. govt. will expedite process to fill vacant V-C posts: Govi Chezhiaan

The Tamil Nadu Higher Education Department will expedite steps to fill vacancies for the post of vice-chancellors and registrars in State-run universities, said Minister for Higher Education Govi Chezhiaan in Chennai on Thursday (October 10, 2024).

After chairing a review meeting of the Higher Education Department for the first time since being inducted into the Tamil Nadu Cabinet, Mr. Chezhiaan spoke to the media.

