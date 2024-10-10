GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

Published - October 10, 2024 06:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vendors on busy sale of puja essentials like puffed rice, jaggery, betal leaves, fruits, flowers, plantain leaves, pumpkin ahead of Ayudha Puja at Nethaji market in Vellore on October 10, 2024

Vendors on busy sale of puja essentials like puffed rice, jaggery, betal leaves, fruits, flowers, plantain leaves, pumpkin ahead of Ayudha Puja at Nethaji market in Vellore on October 10, 2024 | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

1. Selvam, former editor of Murasoli, passes away

Selvam, the former editor of Tamil daily Murasoli, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK) official mouthpiece, passed away due to a heart attack in Bengaluru on Thursday (October 10, 2024). He was 85.

A nephew of late DMK leader M. Karunanidhi, Selvam was married to his daughter Selvi. Mourning his demise, the DMK has announced that the party’s flag will be flown at half-mast for three days.

2. T.N. government announces Deepavali bonus

Ahead of Deepavali, the Tamil Nadu government led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a bonus and ex-gratia for over 2.75 lakh eligible employees and workers of State-run Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for 2023-24. The State exchequer would incur an expenditure of ₹369.65 crore.

3. T.N. govt. will expedite process to fill vacant V-C posts: Govi Chezhiaan

The Tamil Nadu Higher Education Department will expedite steps to fill vacancies for the post of vice-chancellors and registrars in State-run universities, said Minister for Higher Education Govi Chezhiaan in Chennai on Thursday (October 10, 2024).

After chairing a review meeting of the Higher Education Department for the first time since being inducted into the Tamil Nadu Cabinet, Mr. Chezhiaan spoke to the media.

Published - October 10, 2024 06:41 pm IST

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Chennai / Madurai / Coimbatore / Tiruchi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.