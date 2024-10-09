1. Samsung workers’ protest: T.N. Minister says govt. ‘not trying to curb rights’

Tension prevailed near Sunguvarchatram in Sriperumbudur near Chennai as employees of Samsung India continued their protest for the 31st day, with the police cracking down on the workers by arresting them and dispersing them from the protest site.

Addressing journalists in Chennai, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said the State government was not trying to curb the workers’ protest, and that the police had taken action only over protests held without their permission. The arrested workers have been released, he stated.

2. T.N. govt. releases ₹100 crore to pay Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan staff

The Tamil Nadu government has released ₹100 crore under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) fund to pay the salaries of employees.

According to sources, the funds were released from the State’s share of 40% to pay the salaries of over 30,000 employees. However, this funding would only cover the salaries and not the schemes run under SSA, including scholarship for children with disabilities and teacher training.

3. Chennai air show deaths: AIADMK lodges complaint with National Human Rights Commission

The secretary of the AIADMK’s advocates wing, I.S. Inbadurai, in a complaint to the National Human Rights Commission’s chairperson [Vijaya Bharathi Sayani], called for a “full and independent” inquiry into the “mismanagement and failure of” the Tamil Nadu government that led to the death of five “innocent persons” at the Indian Air Force (IAF) air show in Chennai on Sunday.

4. Rainfall set to increase steadily over Tamil Nadu

Rainfall is set to steadily increase and cover most parts of Tamil Nadu this week, paving the way for the arrival of the Northeast monsoon .While the Southwest monsoon is rapidly retreating and expected to completely withdraw in a few days, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has forecast heavy rainfall to continue till October 15 in many districts.