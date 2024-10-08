GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

Published - October 08, 2024 05:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A jawan of the Indian Air Force fainted during the parade at the Indian Air Force Station in Tambaram on October 8, 2024

A jawan of the Indian Air Force fainted during the parade at the Indian Air Force Station in Tambaram on October 8, 2024 | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

1. Three die in cracker explosion at home

A suspected employee of a cracker firm, a nine-month-old child and an unidentified woman died in an explosion at a house in Tiruppur city reportedly utilised for illegal manufacture of crackers used for fireworks during temple festivities.

2. Thalavai Sundaram relieved of AIADMK post

Former Minister and AIADMK’s Kanniyakumari (East) district secretary N. Thalavai Sundaram has been relieved temporarily of the responsibilities of the posts of district secretary and organisation secretary.

This was announced by the party’s general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, in a statement.

Apparently, the action followed the former Minister flagging off a rally of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in his part of Kanniyakumari district a few days ago.

3. Samsung workers continue strike

Hundreds of workers continued their strike near the Samsung’s manufacturing plant in Sriperumbudur, near Chennai..

“The workers have not accepted the terms mentioned in the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) that was signed yesterday. This was signed by the workers’ committee, which favours the company. A majority of workers have not agreed to it and continue to strike,” said E. Muthukumar, Kancheepuram district secretary, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU).

Published - October 08, 2024 05:25 pm IST

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Chennai / Madurai / Tiruchi / Coimbatore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.