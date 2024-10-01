ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Published - October 01, 2024 06:57 pm IST

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

The Hindu Bureau

Rajinikanth, actor. File | Photo Credit: Bijoy Gosh

1. Rajinikanth to be discharged in two days

Actor Rajinikanth, who was admitted to Apollo Hospitals late yesterday, underwent an endovascular repair for a swelling in the aorta. His condition is stable and he should be discharged in two days, according to a medical bulletin issued by the Apollo Hospitals.

2. West Bengal agricultural labourer dies of starvation

West Bengal agricultural labourer Samar Khan, 35, died of starvation in Chennai as he reportedly did not have money to buy food. He was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital a few days ago, after he collapsed owing to starvation, in the Chennai Central Railway Station.

3. e-passes still mandatory for tourists visiting Nilgiris

The Nilgiris district administration has notified tourists visiting the district that they will have to continue applying for an e-pass, following the High Court’s directions.

In a statement, the Nilgiris district administration said that the mandate to apply for an e-pass, which is automatically approved will continue for the foreseeable future. 

4. Samsung protests: TN police detains 600 workers, union members

Tamil Nadu police said it has detained around 600 Samsung Electronics workers and union members for organising a street protest, as a strike at the South Korean firm's home appliances plant in Tamil Nadu entered its fourth week.

