Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

Published - September 30, 2024 06:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Artisans from West Bengal make idols ahead of Durga Puja in T. Nagar, Chennai on September 30, 2024

Artisans from West Bengal make idols ahead of Durga Puja in T. Nagar, Chennai on September 30, 2024 | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

1. ‘Untouchability wall’ razed down

A huge wall, measuring over 100 feet, that separated a housing layout from a cremation yard used by members of a Scheduled Caste (SC) was demolished at Viswanatham Panchayat in Sivakasi Block in Virudhunagar district.

The demolition came after the Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front (TNUEF) had called for a protest against the wall, contending it was an “untouchability wall” constructed by a real-estate promoter on poramboke land (unassessed land, which is the property of the government).

2. ‘Climate change-induced heavy rainfall within a few hours a cause of concern’

The average rainfall during the Northeast monsoon over the entire period, was being received within a few days in the recent times and in some cases, within a span of few hours, due to climate change, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said while reviewing the monsoon preparedness with Ministers and senior officials in Chennai.

3. Four CBSE schools receive hoax bomb threats

Four CBSE schools in Madurai – three in the city and one in the rural part of the district – received bomb threats via email, following which students were sent home.

The threats, however, turned out to be a hoax as no explosive was found during the search conducted by the police and bomb detection and disposal squads with sniffer dogs. 

