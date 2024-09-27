GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

Published - September 27, 2024 07:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A container truck intercepted by the Namakkal police that was allegedly used by a robbery gang that targeted ATMs in Kerala, at Veppadai in Namakkal district in Tamil Nadu on September 27, 2024

A container truck intercepted by the Namakkal police that was allegedly used by a robbery gang that targeted ATMs in Kerala, at Veppadai in Namakkal district in Tamil Nadu on September 27, 2024 | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

1. CM Stalin meets PM Modi at Delhi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and handed him a memorandum containing three demands.

They were: an approval under 50:50 equity sharing basis between the Union and Tamil Nadu governments for the implementation of the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-II project; the release of funds under Samagra Shiksha; and a permanent solution to secure the traditional fishing rights of Indian fishermen.

2. Kerala ATM burglary gang member shot dead by Namakkal police

A 40-year-old driver, identified as Juman from Haryana, who was part of a five-member gang allegedly involved in ATM burglaries in Kerala was gunned down by the Tamil Nadu police in Namakkal district.

According to the police, an armed gang broke into three ATM kiosks of a SBI bank in quick succession in Thrissur, Kerala, in the early hours of Friday. The gang, infamous for using gas cutters to break into ATMs, allegedly escaped with the looted money in a car and headed towards Tamil Nadu in a container truck. The car used for the burglary was concealed in the truck.

3. Madras HC gets new Chief Justice

Justice K.R. Shriram was sworn-in as the 53rd Chief Justice of the Madras High Court. Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi administered the oath of office at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai.

He who hails from Mumbai was born on September 28, 1963. The former judge of Bombay High Court obtained his degrees in commerce and law from the University of Mumbai before moving to the King’s College in London for his Master’s degree in maritime law.

