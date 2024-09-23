1. ‘Seizing’ Raja shot dead by police; Tiruchi accused shot and held

History sheeter N. Raja alias ‘Seizing’ Raja (52) who was caught in Andhra Pradesh yesterday was shot dead by the Chennai city police in the early hours today as he allegedly opened fire from a country made gun when he was taken to recover the weapon at a secluded place on Canal Bank Road in Akkarai. This is the third incident of suspect being gunned down by police in a row since last July.

In a separate incident in Tiruchi district, a history sheeter ‘Jambu’ alias Jambukeswaran named as an accused in the killing of another history sheeter Suresh at Srirangam last night night was shot in the left leg, near Melur by the Sirangam Inspector, after he allegedly attempted to assault the officer while being taken for recovery of weapons. Jambu has been admitted to Tiruchi GH.

2. Speaker presses for reforms over assent of State Bills

Tamil Nadu Speaker M. Appavu advocated for a system in which the Governors should follow the President in granting assent to the Bills, adopted by the Legislature, as soon as possible. He also called for reforms to make the Union government respect the Bills and resolutions passed by the Assemblies.

Speaking at the 10th CPA Region Conference in New Delhi, Mr. Appavu referred to the instances of some Bills adopted by the Assembly having been stalled by the Governor’s Office for years without any reason.

3. Two mini-TIDEL parks inaugurated

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin virtually inaugurated two mini-TIDEL parks at Pillayarpatti in Thanjavur district and in Omalur taluk of Salem district.