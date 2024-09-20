GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

Updated - September 20, 2024 06:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil actor Vijay

Tamil actor Vijay | Photo Credit: @actorvijay / Instagram

1. Vijay announces TVK’s first rally date

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, founded by actor Vijay, will organise its first public rally on October 27 in Vikravandi in Villupuram district. 

In a statement, Mr. Vijay said he would announce his party’s ideological moorings and its policies during the rally. 

2. Tirupati laddu row: Ghee has certification from FSSAI, says private dairy manufacturer

Denying that the ghee was impure or substandard as alleged, the private dairy manufacturer in Dindigul, maintained that they had supplied ghee to Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanam (TTD) in June and July and there were no complaints so far.

Speaking to media persons, the A.R. Dairy’s Quality Control team members said there were no issues from the Devasthanam, but admitted that they had stopped supply.

3. Armstrong murder: 15 suspects detained under Goondas

Fifteen suspects who were arrested in connection with the murder of BSP leader K. Armstrong have been detained under Goondas Act so that they can not come out on bail from the prison for a year. The Chennai city Police Commissioner A. Arun has issued the detention orders.

Published - September 20, 2024 06:52 pm IST

