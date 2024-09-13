ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Updated - September 13, 2024 07:29 pm IST

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

The Hindu Bureau

Kathakali artists perform Lavanasuravadham tale in Mylapore, Chennai | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

1. Row over Annapoorna hotel owner’s apology video

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K. Annamalai apologised for the action of his party functionaries in sharing on social media a video of a private conversation between Sree Annapoorna Sree Gowrishankar Hotels owner Srinivasan and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, at Coimbatore.

Political leaders including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, DMK MP Kanimozhi criticised the BJP for allegedly forcing a reputed hotelier to tender an apology for his remarks on Goods and Services Tax (GST) on September 12 in Coimbatore.

Only a day ago, Mr. Srinivasan had raised the issue of GST at an event attended by Sitharaman in Coimbatore and had said “the problem is that GST is applied differently to each item.

2. Ford Motor Company to re-enter Tamil Nadu

Three years after exiting Tamil Nadu, Ford Motor Company has now expressed interest to restart manufacturing at its Chennai plant. The company has submitted a Letter of Intent (LOI) to the State government, outlining its intention to utilise the plant.

Kay Hart, President, International Markets Group, Ford Motor Company, in a LinkedIn post, wrote: “I am pleased to share that today we are announcing that we have submitted a Letter of Intent (LOI) to the Government of Tamil Nadu in India, outlining Ford’s intention to utilize our Chennai plant for manufacturing for export.”

3. ‘Vanangaan’ title dispute: Madras HC orders notices to director Bala, producer

The Madras High Court has ordered notices to film director Bala’s B. Studios and producer Suresh Kamatchi’s V. House Productions on an appeal preferred against a single judge’s refusal to restrain them from releasing Arun Vijay-starrer Vanangaan over a title dispute.

The appellant, S. Saravanan of Orange Productions. had claimed to have registered the title Vanangaan in 2020 and renewed it periodically. Mr. Saravanan claimed that both the director as well as the producer had initially expressed their willingness to hold negotiations with him in order to avoid legal proceedings. However, subsequently, they backtracked, forcing him to file a civil suit.

