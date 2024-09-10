ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Published - September 10, 2024 06:51 pm IST

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

The Hindu Bureau

A peacock at the Pudukkottai collectorate campus spreads out its feathers. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

1. Jabil Inc. to invest ₹2,000 crore in electronics manufacturing unit in Tiruchi

Jabil Inc. and Rockwell Automation are set to invest ₹2,666 crore in industrial projects in Tiruchi and Kancheepuram districts of Tamil Nadu.

Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) to this effect were signed in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chicago in the United States

2. Toddler dies after falling into water tank

A two-year-old boy died after falling into a water tank at his house at Netaji Nagar, under the Vaniyambadi municipality near Tirupattur.

The police said M. Sarveshwaran, the son of K. Manikandan, 34, a mason, and M. Tamilarasi, 28, was playing in the bedroom when he saw his mother step out. He followed her out as she took a bucket of water from an open tank – about 10 feet deep – near the veranda of their house. She, however, did not realise that her son was standing right next to the tank, the police said.

3. Plea for custodial interrogation of Mahavishnu

Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) along with All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), Students Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) staged a protest near Madurai district Collector office, demanding action against Mahavishnu of Paramporul Foundation for his derogatory remarks against differently abled people. 

Meanwhile, Saidapet Police moved an application in a metropolitan court seeking custodial interrogation with Mahavishnu.

