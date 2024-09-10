GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

Published - September 10, 2024 06:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A peacock at the Pudukkottai collectorate campus spreads out its feathers.

A peacock at the Pudukkottai collectorate campus spreads out its feathers. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

1. Jabil Inc. to invest ₹2,000 crore in electronics manufacturing unit in Tiruchi

Jabil Inc. and Rockwell Automation are set to invest ₹2,666 crore in industrial projects in Tiruchi and Kancheepuram districts of Tamil Nadu.

Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) to this effect were signed in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chicago in the United States

2. Toddler dies after falling into water tank

A two-year-old boy died after falling into a water tank at his house at Netaji Nagar, under the Vaniyambadi municipality near Tirupattur.

The police said M. Sarveshwaran, the son of K. Manikandan, 34, a mason, and M. Tamilarasi, 28, was playing in the bedroom when he saw his mother step out. He followed her out as she took a bucket of water from an open tank – about 10 feet deep – near the veranda of their house. She, however, did not realise that her son was standing right next to the tank, the police said.

3. Plea for custodial interrogation of Mahavishnu

Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) along with All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), Students Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) staged a protest near Madurai district Collector office, demanding action against Mahavishnu of Paramporul Foundation for his derogatory remarks against differently abled people. 

Meanwhile, Saidapet Police moved an application in a metropolitan court seeking custodial interrogation with Mahavishnu.

Published - September 10, 2024 06:51 pm IST

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Chennai / Madurai / Tiruchi / Coimbatore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.