Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Published - September 09, 2024 06:43 pm IST

Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

The Hindu Bureau

Police deployed outside the Madrace Race Club, Guindy in Chennai following the takeover action by Tamil Nadu government officials on September 9, 2024 | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

1. T.N. government takes possession of land of Madras Race Club

The Tamil Nadu government terminated the lease that the Madras Race Club held for over 148 acres in Guindy, Chennai, and took possession of the land.

In a related development, the Madras High Court, which heard an urgent case on the issue, came down heavily on the government officials for taking possession of Madras Race Club premises without following basic principles of law and flayed them for high handedness.

2. Spiritual speaker Mahavishnu’s video taken down from YouTube

The controversial video of spiritual speaker Mahavishnu humiliating a differently-abled a school teacher was removed from YouTube platform based on the request from Chennai city police. Mahavishnu, who was arrested by Saidapet police three days ago, faces another criminal case from Thiruvottriyur police, under the same provisions.

3. Stalin slams Centre for denying funds

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin accused the BJP government at the Centre of denying funds to the best-performing States in the country for refusing to bow to the National Education Policy (NEP).

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin, who is on an official visit to the United States, shared a report published in The Hindu while making his contention.

